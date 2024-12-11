iBase-t's Solumina AI: Superior MES Productivity for Aerospace & Defense

AI-enabled Assistant, Trained on Solumina Aerospace & Defense Expertise, Accelerates Operational Efficiency

LAKE FORREST, Calif., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iBase-t, the global leader in cloud software for Aerospace and Defense industries, announces Solumina AI. By incorporating AI into its Solumina Manufacturing Operations platform, iBase-t will enable its customers to achieve greater precision, efficiency, and adaptability, crucial for an industry experiencing record growth.

Solumina AI begins with the development of a Solumina Digital Subject Matter Expert (Solumina Digital SME). Solumina Digital SME is an AI-enabled copilot designed to help MES, Quality and MRO Sustainment teams use Solumina more effectively and make faster, more informed decisions through Solumina-data-driven contextual guidance. By acting as an assistant, Solumina Digital SME can help iBase-t customers make intelligent data-driven decisions to work more efficiently, accelerate production cycles, and drive first-time quality. This addresses critical industry challenges like lengthy lead times, constrained capacity and backlogs.

"iBase-t's AI strategy is focused on leveraging our unique experience and expertise in solving the most complex Aerospace & Defense manufacturing challenges," said Naveen Poonian, iBase-t President and CEO. "Our customers are seeking tools that help them simplify their manufacturing and sustainment processes, maintain exceptional quality, and enhance productivity without requiring extensive user training."

According to Bain & Company, 75% of advanced manufacturing companies now prioritize AI adoption to enhance productivity in manufacturing, maintenance, and quality control.

Key Features of Solumina Digital SME

Contextual Guidance for Operators: Like a GPS navigation app, Solumina Digital SME is designed to guide users through tasks with step-by-step assistance, providing just in time answers and guidelines for manufacturing execution based on the institutional knowledge captured in Solumina Digital SME.





When integrated with existing Solumina knowledge bases, Digital SME can provide tailored tips, shortcuts, and answers to users' questions, fostering rapid skill development and addressing the challenge of a retiring workforce. Cross-Functional Learning Platform that Scales: Solumina Digital SME can reduce onboarding time for new employees by providing instant access to digitized knowledge. Unlike human mentors, AI can train multiple employees simultaneously without diluting expertise.

"By embedding these capabilities into the Solumina platform, customers can harness institutional knowledge and accelerate skill transfer," said Sung Kim, CTO at iBase-t. "This innovation allows manufacturers to ensure that today's workforce challenges don't become tomorrow's operational risks."

Availability

Solumina Digital SME prototypes will be showcased at iBase-t Excelerate User Conference, taking place March 31-April 3, 2025.

