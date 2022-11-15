iBASEt Announces Customer Appreciation Award Winners at Excelerate 2022

Winners Included Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Northrup Grumman, NASA, AST SpaceMobile, Satellogic, and Moog

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iBASEt, the company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained, announced this year's recipients of its Customer Appreciation Awards, which celebrate the unique strategies customers in complex manufacturing industries have put in place to successfully drive innovation and evolution in their digital manufacturing, quality and MRO sustainment operations with iBASEt.

The awards were presented at the company's business and user conference, Excelerate, which took place November 7-10, 2022 in Orlando, FL. The event featured informative content, presentations, and real-world, peer-presented case studies representing a cross section of complex manufacturing industries, providing attendees practical, applicable strategies for maximizing the value of their iBASEt investment.

"Back in-person, we are excited to say Excelerate 2022 was an incredible success," said Naveen Poonian, President and CEO iBASEt. "We are proud to host customers from the world's most complex manufacturing industries including medical device, ship building, space, electronics, and aerospace & defense along with a distinguished group of industry thought leaders. Learning from the best and the brightest using iBASEt solutions to drive innovation throughout their organization. We take great pride celebrating our customers' success – and Excelerate offers the perfect stage to honor so many distinguished leaders in our industry."

Highlighted customer presentations included stories and testimonials from industry leaders such as:

Chelsea Morgan , Sr Process Improvement Leader: Supply Chain; GE Edison Works

, Sr Process Improvement Leader: Supply Chain; Kristie Coleman , Enterprise Architect; Lockheed Martin

A panel of MRO Sustainment customers including:

Bertha Shive , Process Analyst – Aftermarket; Moog

Process Analyst – Aftermarket; Andrew Bennie , Process Improvement; Insitu

The conference also featured thought leading keynotes from:

Lt. Col. Waldo "Wingman" Waldman , decorated fighter pilot and New York Times bestselling author

, decorated fighter pilot and bestselling author Rick Franzosa , Sr. Director, Analyst at Gartner with insights on manufacturing transformation and the role of technology

iBASEt Customer Appreciation Award Winners :

Collins Aerospace

Commitment to Excellence Award

Collins is recognized for their launch and broad deployments of Solumina's functionality and laser-focus deployment of iSeries with as little enhancements as possible. A longtime user, Collins has worked with Solumina since its early stages.

Lockheed Martin – Rotary Mission Systems

Greatest Use of Out-of-the-box Capabilities

Lockheed Martin RMS is recognized for enforcing industry best practices and process re-engineering to approximately 10 thousand users across their business sector. They have gone through several Solumina upgrades. The most recent upgrade focused on 'decustomization' showing that a 50% decustomization can result in significant savings.

Pratt & Whitney

Model-Based Pioneer Award

Pratt is being recognized for their re-deployment of Solumina with an emphasis on Model Based Enterprise. The first go-live will be in a new greenfield Blade facility in Asheville NC.

Northrop Grumman

Commitment to Advancement of Science

Northrop Grumman is recognized as the lead on the industry team delivering NASA's James Webb Space Telescope. The JWSP is the largest, most complex and powerful space telescope ever.

NASA

Commitment to the Advancement of Science

NASA is recognized for the Artemis program which will return to, and eventually colonize, the moon and use that infrastructure to leap-frog to Mars. NASA has used Solumina since 2006 during which they have developed the most sweeping program since the Apollo days.

AST SpaceMobile

iBASEt SaaS Pioneer

AST SpaceMobile is recognized for working on satellite technology that will enable existing smartphones to connect to satellites internationally. AST SpaceMobile is using iBASEt's Managed Services for SaaS for delivery. AST SpaceMobile is a growing organization taking advantage of Solumina's process planning, execution and quality management capabilities.

Satellogic

iBASEt SaaS Pioneer

Satellogic is recognized for being one of the first SaaS customers with iBASEt. Based in Uruguay and Argentina, Satellogic is a Satellite Imaging Startup with high growth potential.

Moog

Large Scale Enterprise Integration

Moog is recognized for replacing its ERP, PLM and MES across its Aerospace enterprise worldwide over the past two years. Moog recently went live at their first site and has a roadmap for scaling further across the enterprise.

