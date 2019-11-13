iBASEt Announces Excelerate 2020 Business Conference

This conference will feature keynote speakers and educational tracks presented by industry-leading manufacturing professionals who can help educate and provide insights on how to digitally transform manufacturing, quality and MRO operations. Several high energy networking activities are planned to foster collaboration and discussion with peers.

"We are thrilled to host this year's Excelerate business conference to demonstrate how complex manufacturing challenges can be simplified with digital solutions," said Naveen Poonian, President of iBASEt. "With a strong lineup of speakers, this year's attendees can learn from informative presentations coupled with real-world case studies. We're excited to share with attendees practical, applicable strategies to maximize the value of their iBASEt investment."

Keynote speakers now confirmed for this event include:

Dave Berke , the first operational pilot ever to fly and be qualified in the F-35B, the former Commanding Officer of the Marine Corps' first F-35 squadron, and a member of Jocko Willink's Echelon Front team

, the first operational pilot ever to fly and be qualified in the F-35B, the former Commanding Officer of the Marine Corps' first F-35 squadron, and a member of Echelon Front team Denis Mercier , former Chief of Staff of the French Air Force and Supreme Allied Commander Transformation of NATO

, former Chief of Staff of the French Air Force and Supreme Allied Commander Transformation of NATO Rick Franzosa , Senior Director Analyst at Gartner who is responsible for Gartner's manufacturing technology systems research

iBASEt is a leading provider of software solutions for complex, highly regulated industries, like Aerospace and Defense, Medical Devices, Nuclear, Industrial Equipment, Electronics, and Shipbuilding. iBASEt's Digital Manufacturing software streamlines and integrates Manufacturing Execution System and Operations Management (MES/MOM), Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) and Enterprise Quality Management Systems (EQMS) for operations and Supplier Quality Management. iBASEt's software is implemented by many leading industrial organizations as part of their enterprise Digital Thread initiatives.

