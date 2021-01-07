iBASEt Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enhancing the Production and MRO of Highly Engineered Products in the Aerospace & Defense Industry

The company provides three key solutions as part of the Solumina platform - manufacturing execution system (MES), MRO, and supplier quality management (SQM). The MES comprises an embedded enterprise quality management system (EQMS) and an optional manufacturing intelligence (MI) capability. It provides shop floor technicians with visual instructions and multiple data collection capabilities as well as complete flexibility in integrating new technologies. While competitors' solutions require customization before being deployed on the factory floor, iBASEt's MES has 95 percent out-of-the-box functionality. This means customers do not have to recreate terminology or extend the application through modifications.

"Meanwhile, iBASEt's MRO allows users to track components that are removed and sent to a supplier or OEM. Solumina's paperless methods help users increase productivity by eliminating the clerical and manual verification phase while enabling faster turnaround for non-routine work approval and problem resolution on the shop floor," said Rohit Karthikeyan Industry Analyst. "iBASEt designed its MRO software to adapt to any organizational change, be it business or critical engineering changes that affect service units. It ensures production floor operators can access the correct and latest drawings and revisions in supporting documents."

The SQM, on the other hand, offers a fully paperless solution for defining, executing, communicating, and validating product specifications and requirements with suppliers. It enhances visibility into the supplier's QA and compliance; helps investigate real-time supplier status, constraints, and historical reports for tasks; and offers data-driven insights for improved planning and control throughout the value chain. The company's reporting and analysis tool, called MI, is an additional offering that can be added to existing solutions. It allows customers to enhance the visibility of operations inside and across factories to align decision-making with enterprise targets.

"Providing more than 3,900 standard features compared to the 500–1,000 provided by competitors, Solumina is proving the digital manufacturing platform of choice in the A&D industry," noted Karthikeyan. "The company has signed strategic partnerships with Accenture, DXC, ATS, and HCL, which function as system integrators and solution design consultants to best deliver iBASEt solutions to end customers. By offering the technology infrastructure required to use advanced model-based functionality, such as IIoT connectivity, data analytics, and supply chain collaboration, iBASEt is ensuring its continued growth in the global digital manufacturing market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

Read the complete award write up here: https://ww2.frost.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/iBASEt-Award-Write-Up-Final.pdf.

