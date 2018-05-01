iBASEt Appoints Philippe Boissat as Managing Director, EMEA

Before joining iBASEt, Boissat was Senior Vice President, Aerospace and Defense – Global Leader at AKKA Technologies. Boissat also served as the Senior Advisor, Aerospace and Defense – Europe and United States of America at Deloitte. At SAS Institute, Boissat served as the Vice President of Business and Development, Aerospace. Since 2005, Boissat has been the President and Founder of 3i3s, a non-profit in the aerospace industry.

"We are excited to have Philippe, with his strong background and track record, join our team," said Len Lisewsky, Vice President of Global Sales, iBASEt. "Philippe has an extensive knowledge of the aerospace industry in Europe, and we expect his experience will help iBASEt accelerate our market expansion and growth. Philippe aims to closely align iBASEt's unique and differentiated value with our client's strategic imperatives around Digital Manufacturing."

"I'm very excited to join the iBASEt team to help grow our global presence," said Boissat. "iBASEt is a clear leader in complex, discrete manufacturing and I am excited to help expand our market share in the global community."

iBASEt is a leading provider of software solutions to complex, highly regulated industries, like Aerospace and Defense, Medical Devices, Nuclear, Industrial Equipment, Electronics, and Shipbuilding. iBASEt's Solumina software streamlines and integrates Manufacturing Execution Systems and Operations Management (MES/MOM), Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO)and Enterprise Quality Management Systems (EQMS) for operations and Supplier Quality Management. Solumina is implemented by many industry leaders in the Aerospace and Defense sector, including leading European manufacturers like Airbus and Rolls Royce.

