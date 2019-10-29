iBASEt Assists Lockheed Martin's Johnstown Plant to Scale Production and Meet Accelerated Demand

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iBASEt, a leading provider of manufacturing, MRO and quality software solutions to complex, highly regulated industries, announced today that Lockheed Martin's operation in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, successfully implemented iBASEt's solution for manufacturing execution (MES). Lockheed Martin expanded production for components of the F-35 Lightning II with a new facility in Johnstown, which also added more jobs at the facility. To support the growth of production, the company recognized the need to replace paper with an MES to help meet accelerated demand.

Lockheed Martin's Johnstown team worked alongside iBASEt to implement the solution for manufacturing process planning, execution and quality management. The out-of-the-box functionality iBASEt offers allowed Lockheed Martin to rapidly deploy the MES initiative with full integration to existing enterprise systems and roll it out plant-wide on day one.

Lockheed Martin Johnstown met its project goals to eliminate multiple disparate systems; improve data entry quality and reduce data duplication; improve part and resource traceability and visibility; and enhance quality by monitoring processes and identifying areas where more detailed visual work instructions are necessary.

"Our MES initiative is a critical part of our efforts to modernize our manufacturing operations as we continue to grow at a rapid rate," said Wayne Davis, Johnstown's plant manager.

"We are excited to partner with Lockheed Martin to help modernize manufacturing operations at their Johnstown facility," said Naveen Poonian, President of iBASEt. "This rapid deployment underscores that iBASEt offers the only out-of-the-box, integrated shop floor solution specifically designed for complex discrete manufacturing. We look forward to helping Lockheed Martin continue to achieve program success."

About Lockheed Martin Aeronautics

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 105,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

Lockheed Martin Johnstown is one of seven locations for Lockheed Martin's Aeronautics business. Aeronautics is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, with additional production and operations facilities in Clarksburg, West Virginia; Greenville, South Carolina, Marietta, Georgia; Meridian, Mississippi; Palmdale, California; and Pinellas Park, Florida.

About iBASEt



iBASEt is a leading provider of software solutions for complex, highly regulated industries, like Aerospace and Defense, Medical Devices, Nuclear, Industrial Equipment, Electronics, and Shipbuilding. iBASEt's Digital Manufacturing and Sustainment software streamlines and integrates Manufacturing Execution System and Operations Management (MES/MOM), Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) and Enterprise Quality Management Systems (EQMS) for operations and Supplier Quality Management. iBASEt's software is implemented by many leading industrial organizations as part of their enterprise digital continuity initiatives.

For more information, visit www.iBASEt.com.

