iBASEt Collaborates with Amazon Web Services to Launch Manufacturing Platform for Aerospace & Defense Market

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iBASEt, a leading provider of digital manufacturing, MRO and quality software solutions, today announced a collaboration with AWS, as part of Amazon Web Services' Smart Factory program, to launch iBASEt's cloud-based Digital Manufacturing suite for Aerospace and Defense manufacturers on AWS.

Working with AWS, iBASEt provides A&D manufacturers with a platform to leverage native services to quickly create and deploy a variety of applications and manage regular platform updates more efficiently. This enables discrete manufacturers in the A&D market to have better visibility and control of their operations with lower cost of ownership, higher security, better performance management, troubleshooting, automatic software updates and simplified implementation in a complex, highly regulated industry.

"By working with AWS, either on commercial or GovCloud, our clients will be able to fully leverage a cloud environment to drive greater efficiency and control over their manufacturing operations and the digital thread," said Sung Kim, Chief Technology Officer of iBASEt. "The cloud creates a powerful infrastructure to leverage a range of native services that drive seamless adaption of different technologies, connecting operations and sustainment management in a seamless flow of data across the value chain and product lifecycle."

"We are pleased to have iBASEt in our AWS Partner Network and join a list of strategic APN Partners in Industrial Software. Together we will be able combine iBASEt's leading platform for modern manufacturing processes with the benefits of the AWS Cloud for A&D manufacturers," said Dr. Josef Waltl, Global Segment Lead for Industrial Software at Amazon Web Services. "In a cloud environment, iBASEt's manufacturing solution will leverage AWS best practices for security and high availability in an environment that also supports quick deployment using automated processes."

Amazon Smart Factory helps companies focus on optimizing factory operations, not on the infrastructure needed to make it happen. This includes AWS Cloud IoT Services, edge computing, data lakes, and advanced analytics tools to improve manufacturing operations by capturing, harmonizing, analyzing, visualizing, and executing on silo'd plant floor data, leading to improvements across critical KPIs such as quality, yield and Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE). AWS also helps manufacturers leverage AI and Machine Learning for real time and predictive analytics capabilities.

iBASEt recently announced a contract agreement with aerospace company Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), which selected iBASEt's digital manufacturing suite as its next-generation manufacturing execution system (MES) for its Aeronautics division, which designs and manufactures military aircraft.

Paris Air Show

Join iBASEt at the 53rd International Paris Air Show from June 17-23, 2019. The Paris Air show, a one hundred year old event, is the largest and longest-running aerospace trade show in the world. Since its launch, the show has been at the very heart of developments in the global aerospace market, for which it has become the most important meeting place over the years.

About iBASEt

iBASEt is a leading provider of software solutions for complex, highly regulated industries, like Aerospace and Defense, Medical Devices, Nuclear, Industrial Equipment, Electronics, and Shipbuilding. iBASEt's Digital Manufacturing software streamlines and integrates Manufacturing Execution System and Operations Management (MES/MOM), Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) and Enterprise Quality Management Systems (EQMS) for operations and Supplier Quality Management. iBASEt's software is implemented by many leading industrial organizations as part of their enterprise Digital Thread initiatives.

