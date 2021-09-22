iBASEt Completes Manufacturing Think Tank Series

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iBASEt, the company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained, today announced the completion of a think tank series with Frost & Sullivan. The discussion brought together industry experts to gain insights on successfully achieving a digital transformation across manufacturing operations.

The findings from the discussion were the basis for three published reports:

" Digital Persistence: The Path to Digital MRO "

" " Achieving the Promise of an MES "

" "Becoming a Digital Enterprise Starts with a Digital Thread"

"Digital Persistence: The Path to Digital MRO," brought together representatives from Lockheed Martin, FRC East, and Magellan Aerospace. The research identified that while digital adoption has been slow in the Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul industry, enterprises now recognize the value of new digital tools and processes. The limits of paper-based operations became acutely understood during the pandemic, which placed big pressure to utilize remote working.

"Achieving the Promise of an MES" was based on a discussion with experts from Pratt & Whitney and Northrop Grumman. The report validated the business value of implementing an MES while pointing to what can be done to overcome the typical challenges with such a project.

"Becoming a Digital Enterprise Starts with a Digital Thread" combined executives from Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and Raytheon Technologies to explain their vision of becoming a model-based enterprise, which starts with a digital thread. A maturity curve became apparent reflecting each organization's progress on digitalizing their operations and the value of connecting and sharing data as part of an Industry 4.0 strategy.

"We're delighted to have teamed up with Frost & Sullivan to share our vision for the future of manufacturing," said Tom Hennessey, CMO, iBASEt. "The findings published in these reports should help both large enterprise and midsized manufacturers who build complex, highly engineered products in addressing the challenges of how to migrate over to completely digital operations. These challenges are increasingly becoming more manageable and can be accomplished today with fewer resources and budget."

iBASEt is committed to helping shape the future of the digital, model-based enterprise. This research project is one of several future forums and reports that will be shared – coupled with the company's model-based practice, to help mid-sized and large enterprise manufacturers further advance their digital journeys.

"MES is the layer that ultimately all of these IoT devices are going to be mostly interacting with," suggested Erwin Balmater, Solution Architect at Northrop Grumman, as shared in the research report, Achieving the Promise of a Manufacturing Execution System.

For complimentary access to the reports, please click the following links:

Digital Persistence: The Path to Digital MRO

https://info.ibaset.com/digital-persistence-the-path-to-digital-mro

Achieving the Promise of an MES

https://info.ibaset.com/achieving-the-promise-of-an-mes

Becoming a Digital Enterprise Starts with a Digital Thread

https://info.ibaset.com/becoming-a-digital-enterprise-starts-with-a-digital-thread

About iBASEt

iBASEt is a software company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained. Founded in Southern California in 1986, iBASEt solutions ensure digital continuity across manufacturing, quality, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations on a global scale. The iSeries, powered by Solumina, is a cloud-native platform that establishes a digital ecosystem to drive innovation and improve operational performance. iBASEt customers include Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Rolls Royce, Pratt & Whitney, and Textron. Learn more at iBASEt.com.

