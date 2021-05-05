iBASEt Launches Managed Services Offering

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iBASEt, the company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained, today announced the Solumina iSeries platform for digital operations is now available as a managed cloud service. Unlike alternatives, this offering is focused on providing customers with choices that best fit their business needs as they increasingly rely upon cloud-based services. This procurement and delivery option limits the impact of upfront hardware, software, and IT resource costs as part of a new manufacturing or sustainment solution rollout. Not only can these upfront costs be bundled as a Software as a Service (SaaS) type offering, but the resources required to manage, upgrade, and optimize such a solution can be paid for as a recurring subscription pricing model.

Manufacturing organizations looking to minimize IT resources are often challenged with how to best purchase and support an MES (Manufacturing Execution System), SQM (Supplier Quality Management), or MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) implementation. Much complexity surrounds all the systems integration, data management, security, and governance decisions that must be made. Upfront capital expenditures can be costly, creating further pressure to justify a very high return on investment.

As a cloud-native platform, Solumina iSeries provides customers with a choice of deployment as either on-premises, on the cloud, or as a hybrid environment. This Managed Services offering can improve IT scalability, enable greater operational flexibility, and ease functionality and technology upgrades when compared to competitive solutions. Accelerated deployment empowers customers to fully leverage iBASEt's rich functionality solutions with greater ease and fewer resources.

"For iBASEt, part of the strategy in migrating Solumina to a cloud-native microservices architecture was to introduce innovative capabilities more frequently, faster, and with no noticeable disruption to our customers. Our entire business is designed to reduce the complexity and burden on the business owner's shoulders and help them recognize the power of the cloud," said Sung Kim, Chief Technology Officer, iBASEt. "A managed services environment significantly accelerates the time-to-value of a Solumina iSeries investment while gathering and providing the necessary data to make fast, accurate decisions across manufacturing operations."

iSeries Managed Services customers can choose various options to simplify integration with existing enterprise systems and data sources.

iBASEt is a software company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained. Founded in Southern California in 1986, iBASEt solutions ensure digital continuity across manufacturing, quality, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations on a global scale. The iSeries, powered by Solumina, is a cloud-native platform that establishes a digital ecosystem to drive innovation and improve operational performance. iBASEt customers include Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Rolls Royce, Pratt & Whitney, and Textron. Learn more at iBASEt.com.

