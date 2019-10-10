iBASEt Launches Solution for Maintenance Repair and Overhaul Execution

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iBASEt, a leading provider of manufacturing, MRO, and quality software solutions for complex, highly regulated industries, today announced the launch of iBASEt MRO, its Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul software solution for MRO execution.

iBASEt MRO is designed to enable new levels of visibility, velocity, and reliability for maintenance and repair of highly engineered, products that consists of multiple assemblies and have high value and long lifecycles.

The solution serves complex manufacturing OEMs as well as Aerospace and Defense MRO providers who must support ongoing customer demands, rapid engineering changes, and strict compliance requirements. Built upon iBASEt's best in class software technologies, and leveraging 20 years of MRO Operations execution experience, the out-of-the-box solution is designed to provide fast onboarding and deployment of cost-effective MRO procedures aimed at simplifying the execution of routine & non-routine maintenance tasks.

"It's important for maintenance operations managers to have high-quality data, along with real-time visibility of performance, resources, and work order status," said John Fishell, Vice President of Products at iBASEt. "iBASEt delivers an expert system: managers have better control and consistency for MRO execution through detailed planning and tracking of parts, labor hours, and required resources. This enables their teams to execute MRO operations more efficiently with improved quality and compliance."

A global aerospace provider worked with iBASEt to move away from years of dealing with in-efficiencies and lengthy delays to a more productive, customer focused solution for overhaul and modification of their aircraft engines. iBASEt provided standard MRO procedures and automatic data collection methods that helped them reduce customer turn-backs and increase control of their operations. From planning, to execution, all the way through tracking of parts and labor hours, iBASEt enabled a seamless digital connectivity to share key operational data with their ERP system and maximize the return of their business investments. After a broader rollout of iBASEt's solution, the customer was able to gradually phase out paper and use electronic instructions, so operators have immediate access to the latest and most accurate information. This helped them adopt a "first-time-right" culture to further increase efficiency without sacrificing quality.

iBASEt MRO provides operators with a complete history and product genealogy of all critical materials and resources for MRO work plans, along with full traceability of important sustainment operations such as equipment data, serial numbers and inspection results, including those parts supplied by vendors.

iBASEt's solution for MRO can integrate with ERP, PLM, and other software to form an eco-system of digital continuity across the enterprise. This differs from massive silos of data and disconnected systems that are hard to use, expensive to maintain, and complex to deploy.

MRO Europe

Schedule a meeting with iBASEt at MRO Europe in London , October 15 - October 17 , to learn more about turning complex MRO operations into profitable, repeatable processes.

About iBASEt

iBASEt is a leading provider of software solutions for complex, highly regulated industries, like Aerospace and Defense, Medical Devices, Nuclear, Industrial Equipment, Electronics, and Shipbuilding. iBASEt's Digital Manufacturing software streamlines and integrates Manufacturing Execution System and Operations Management (MES/MOM), Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) and Enterprise Quality Management Systems (EQMS) for operations and Supplier Quality Management. iBASEt's software is implemented by many leading industrial organizations as part of their enterprise Digital Thread initiatives.

Marketing Contact

Tom Hennessey, Vice President of Marketing

949-958-5200

thennessey@iBASEt.com

SOURCE iBASEt

Related Links

https://www.ibaset.com

