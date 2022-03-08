iBASEt Partners with Cyient to Drive Business Growth

Manufacturers producing highly engineered, complex products with frequent engineering and design changes are challenged to find the right subject matter experts and purpose-built software products that can help to ease the transition to digital operations management solutions. This type of production process is subject to frequently design changes that must be managed while maintaining quality standards and adhering to strict compliance regulations.

iBASEt's industry leading manufacturing software solutions complement Cyient's significant experience implementing manufacturing execution (MES) and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) solutions for manufacturers operating in complex discrete industries. As a new strategic partnership, Cyient and iBASEt can mutually assist these organizations to overcome the typical challenge of streamlining the implementation of these types of solutions.

"We are excited to work closely with iBASEt to implement their industry leading, high performance manufacturing software solutions to our customers," said Pierre Carpentier, AVP, Global Head Digital Technologies and Partnerships at Cyient. "We see this as an opportunity to drive significant business growth while helping manufacturers operating in complex discrete industries to overcome today's most pressing challenges."

"We see Cyient as an important strategic partner that can help us to drive continued innovation in how software solutions can be implemented faster while serving the needs of the complex discrete manufacturing industry," said Tom Hennessey, Chief Marketing Officer, iBASEt. "Our combined experience spans both Manufacturing Execution Systems and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul operations, so can provide even greater value for customers."

About Cyient

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) is a leading global Technology Solutions company. We enable our customers to apply technology imaginatively across their value chain to solve problems that matter. We are committed to designing tomorrow together with our stakeholders and being a culturally inclusive, socially responsible, and environmentally sustainable organization.

For more information, please visit www.cyient.com.

Follow news about the company at @Cyient

About iBASEt

iBASEt is a software company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained. Founded in Southern California in 1986, iBASEt solutions ensure digital continuity across manufacturing, quality, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations on a global scale. The iSeries, powered by Solumina, is a cloud-native platform that establishes a digital ecosystem to drive innovation and improve operational performance. With offices in the U.S., UK, France, and India, iBASEt customers include Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Rolls Royce, Pratt & Whitney, and Textron.

Learn more at iBASEt.com.

