iBASEt Solumina G8 Is Certified as Powered by SAP NetWeaver®

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iBASEt, a leading provider of digital manufacturing, MRO and quality software solutions, today announced its Solumina G8 product has achieved SAP certification as powered by the SAP NetWeaver® technology platform. The solution integrates with SAP NetWeaver and for iBASEt customers, combines the business suite with functionality tailored to meet the unique demands of complex discrete manufacturing. Solumina is at the core of iBASEt's Digital Manufacturing suite, an integrated set of products and solutions that provide the digital technologies needed to deliver velocity, visibility and control of manufacturing and sustainment operations.

The SAP® Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that iBASEt's Solumina G8, version 12276 is powered by SAP NetWeaver. Solutions that are powered by SAP NetWeaver can be more quickly and easily integrated into SAP® solution environments. Customers can benefit from improved interoperability with SAP applications and with the large ecosystem of solutions that run on SAP NetWeaver. Choosing an SAP-certified solution can also help reduce overall IT investment costs and risks.

"We are glad to announce that Solumina G8 has been recertified as powered by SAP NetWeaver," said John Fishell, Vice President of Products at iBASEt. "The ability of Solumina G8 to run on SAP NetWeaver and interoperate with other SAP NetWeaver-based solutions has helped our customers collaborate with their partners, manage global operations, and effectively plan ahead."

Being powered by SAP NetWeaver helps iBASEt to deliver an enhanced set of process and configuration management tools and allows for cross functional collaboration for companies in the manufacturing industry.

iBASEt is a leading provider of software solutions for complex, highly regulated industries, like Aerospace and Defense, Medical Devices, Nuclear, Industrial Equipment, Electronics, and Shipbuilding. iBASEt's Digital Manufacturing software streamlines and integrates Manufacturing Execution System and Operations Management (MES/MOM), Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) and Enterprise Quality Management Systems (EQMS) for operations and supplier quality management. iBASEt's software is implemented by many leading industrial organizations as part of their enterprise Digital Thread initiatives.

