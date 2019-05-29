iBASIS and Mobileum Partner on Roaming and Network Services Based on Analytics

LEXINGTON, Mass., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iBASIS, the leading communications solutions provider enabling operators and digital players worldwide, announces its partnership with Mobileum, the leader in roaming and analytics solutions for telecom business transformation, to deliver value-added roaming services like Steering of Roaming, Signaling Firewalls, Border Roaming Management, Virtual Home Environment, and many more, easily and more efficiently.

Bringing together strengths in technology, roaming expertise and hosted and managed services, the companies, both recognized as Tier 1 leaders by researchers at ROCCO, join forces to help operators better manage and monetize services in the fast-growing space where IoT and IPX intersect.

Under the terms of the agreement, iBASIS will use Mobileum's capabilities in roaming value-added services across its IPX and Global Access for Things™ IoT solutions. The partnership provides operators with cloud-based access to a variety of roaming value-added services and IoT enterprises, ensuring they receive the maximum coverage and quality of service as well as simplified access to more than 700 mobile networks worldwide.

Mobileum's SVP Operations, V.V.R. Kishore comments, "We're delighted to enter this partnership and bring our roaming market expertise to bear to support iBASIS and its IPX and IoT growth strategies. Together we provide a powerful and compelling solution to the mobile operator community."

"This partnership further solidifies our strategy, strengthening and broadening our mobile services portfolio through key partnerships, investments, and new product solutions. We're looking forward to delivering some innovative and exciting projects together," adds Chris Lennartz, VP Product Management Mobile Services for iBASIS.

ABOUT iBASIS

iBASIS is the leading communications solutions provider enabling operators and digital players worldwide to perform and transform. Powered by Tofane Global, iBASIS represents an estimated USD 1+ billion in annual revenue, is the third largest wholesale voice operator, ranks Top 3 LTE IPX vendor, serves 1,000+ customers worldwide and brings together 300 employees across 18 offices worldwide. For more information, please visit http://ibasis.com or contact iBASIS Mobile Product Marketing: bwelch@iBASIS.net

ABOUT MOBILEUM

Mobileum offers roaming, counter fraud, revenue assurance & network signaling security solutions powered by real-time data analytics & AI that generate revenue, reduce costs and accelerate digital transformation. Mobileum's Active Intelligence platform integrates its core portfolio technologies, along with advanced customer behavior analysis, into a powerful platform that delivers end-to-end solutions. Mobileum's market-leading solutions help grow and protect existing revenue streams, as well as generate new revenue through partnering with customers to deliver innovation in the CSP business model. Mobileum has more than 600 customers in 150 countries, including some of the largest and most progressive operators in the world.

