IBAT appoints energy transition-resource expert Rita Adiani to advisory board

Adiani's deep industry experience is pivotal as IBAT readies for commercialization of its DLE technology.

VANCOUVER, BC and HOUSTON, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - International Battery Metals Ltd. (CSE: "IBAT") (OTC: IBATF) (FSE: 8RE) has appointed Rita Adiani to its advisory board. Adiani has significant experience in capital raising, M&A and resource & energy transition technology integration. She has worked for nearly two decades as a senior-level executive in the resource industry spanning roles in corporates, private equity, investment banking and corporate law. Adiani serves as Senior Vice President, for strategy & corporate development at Arizona Sonoran Copper Company (TSX listed) and continues to serve on the board of Brixton Metals of Vancouver.

"We are fortunate to have someone of Rita's stature in the energy transition industry join our advisory board," said Garry Flowers, CEO of IBAT. "This is an important time of growth for our company, and Rita's seasoned knowledge will provide a guiding hand as we begin to deploy our groundbreaking direct lithium extraction units."

Adiani has also served as Executive Vice President at Xiana Mining; and as Managing Director, Head of Metals and Mining at NRG Capital Partners in London. She is admitted to practice as a solicitor of the Supreme Court of England and Wales (currently non-practicing). She has also served as senior Corporate Finance Manager for La Mancha Resources (an energy transition fund today). She practiced corporate law at Linklaters LLP in London and Dubai from 2002-2006 and is a law graduate from the University of Oxford and the University of Sheffield. Adiani also has a Certificate in Mining Studies – Mining Engineering from the University of British Columbia and a CFA in ESG Investing from the CFA Institute UK.

Adiani's appointment comes as IBAT prepares to roll out its Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) modular technology to the field. With the efficiencies needed to keep up with global lithium demand for use in batteries in products such as EVs, the company's technology greatly reduces environmental impact from lithium extraction compared to other extraction methods.

About International Battery Metals (IBAT):

International Battery Metals (IBAT) has developed and patented the world's fastest, scalable lithium-processing technologies and has pioneered the only patented technology able to achieve commercial-scale lithium production in just 18 months. IBAT's proprietary Modular Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) technology is proven to quickly and efficiently recover more lithium from brine than traditional methods, while offering safe, superior and sustainable environmental performance. By bringing more lithium to more customer-partners, IBAT is accelerating lithium production to meet the ever-increasing worldwide demand for batteries to power electric vehicles, tools and landscape equipment.

