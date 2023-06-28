IBAT's modular Direct Lithium Extraction technology nets 95% lithium yield to lithium chloride according to independent certification

Greg Mehos & Associates verifies that IBAT's technology performs in accordance with the company's claims; IBAT prepares for commercialization.

VANCOUVER, BC and HOUSTON, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - International Battery Metals Ltd. (CSE: IBAT) (OTC: IBATF) (FSE: 8RE) has received certification from Greg Mehos & Associates ("GM&A"), an independent testing agency, that shows that its modular direct lithium extraction (DLE) technology performed in accordance with company claims, delivering a 97% extraction rate of lithium from feed brine (to lithium chloride). According to GM&A, IBAT's existing commercial plant produces a total recovery rate of 95% using its internal transition recycle loop technology.

"GM&A's findings are significant because their independent verification confirms our technology captures high yields through DLE, making it a game-changer for recovering lithium from existing brine bearing properties," noted Dr. John Burba, Founder of IBAT.

"We're very excited to move into this next stage of commercialization of our DLE process, which is faster to market, more environmentally friendly and more effective in producing high-quality lithium chloride, solidifying domestic supply chains", said Garry Flowers, CEO of IBAT.

GM&A tested IBAT's lithium extraction process when it was demonstrated at Impact Technology Development in Devens, Massachusetts on June 20. GM&A is led by Greg Mehos, Ph.D., PE, an independent chemical engineer with extensive experience in bulk solids handling and processing in the pharmaceutical and chemical industries, including drying, fluidizing, feeding, dispersing, conveying, storage, extrusion, reacting, blending, granulating, testing and densifying. Mehos is the author of the subsection on powder flow and hopper and chute design in Perry's Chemical Engineers' Handbook, ninth edition, and is a licensed professional engineer and a fellow of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers.

For more information on the IBAT extraction process and its ongoing commercialization visit https://www.ibatterymetals.com/.

About International Battery Metals (IBAT):

International Battery Metals (IBAT) has developed and patented the world's fastest, scalable lithium-processing technologies and has pioneered the only patented technology able to achieve commercial-scale lithium production in just 18 months. IBAT's proprietary Modular Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) technology is proven to quickly and efficiently recover more lithium from brine than traditional methods, while offering safe, superior and sustainable environmental performance. By bringing more lithium to more customer-partners, IBAT is accelerating lithium production to meet the ever-increasing worldwide demand for batteries to power electric vehicles, tools and landscape equipment.

