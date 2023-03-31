IBAT's New DLE Patent Allowance Meets Chile's Mandate to Cut Water Waste

VANCOUVER, BC, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - International Battery Metals Ltd. (the "Company") (CSE: IBAT) (OTC: IBATF) (FSE: 8RE), announces it can fully meet the Chilean government's requirement that all new lithium recovery projects use a Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) methodology.

Chile now requires use of a DLE means of lithium extraction in order to reduce loss of precious water resources. DLE technologies are more water efficient than traditional extraction methods, but are currently not used in Chile. Global scarcity, water misuse, and waste of water have had extremely detrimental effects on land, vegetation, animals and people.

This month, the Chilean National Patent Office issued a Notice of Allowance for IBAT's patent for its mobile, modular mineral extraction system "Modular System for Extraction of Elements from Brine Solutions." This allowance from INAPI (the Chilean National Institute of Industrial Property) assures investors that the unique benefits of IBAT's technology are protected.

Inherent elements of IBAT's breakthrough DLE technology make it ideal for lithium processing in areas where water resources are scarce. IBAT's unique DLE technology is the only type of DLE that minimizes water waste to this extent:

Water : IBAT recycles up to 94% of fresh water used in processing. In addition, essentially all extracted brine is put directly back into the ground where it came from. The dual conservation features of the system result in very little water waste.

: IBAT recycles up to 94% of fresh water used in processing. In addition, essentially all extracted brine is put directly back into the ground where it came from. The dual conservation features of the system result in very little water waste. Chemicals : IBAT does not use chemicals for processing and therefore uses does not use resources for chemical handling

: IBAT does not use chemicals for processing and therefore uses does not use resources for chemical handling Waste : IBAT generates no waste from chemical, industrial or extraction byproduct sources, so there are no disposal issues

: IBAT generates no waste from chemical, industrial or extraction byproduct sources, so there are no disposal issues Efficient : IBAT's technology is highly efficient in achieving at least 68% recovery of lithium, and due to its efficient technology design, the plant uses a minimal amount of energy for processing needs.

: IBAT's technology is highly efficient in achieving at least 68% recovery of lithium, and due to its efficient technology design, the plant uses a minimal amount of energy for processing needs. Land protection: IBAT's processing plant has a very small footprint which creates minimal impact on the land and surrounding area

Chile has massive lithium resources but the challenge is recovering lithium without decimating the environment. Salt flats have previously been used in Chile to extract lithium. The flats are massive ponds created to stretch across hundreds of thousands of acres, and are flooded with salt water brine pumped from the earth. The brine sits for a year or more until the water evaporates, leaving salt and lithium behind for processing. This technique wastes billions of liters of water in one of the driest places on earth, and is extremely destructive to the land.

Last year, Chilean contracts previously awarded to companies were rescinded amid growing resource nationalism and a push to introduce less polluting production techniques.

IBAT's modular DLE system is available for placement in Chile as well as other locations that can benefit from clean, efficient, sustainable extraction.

ABOUT US

International Battery Metals (IBAT) is the fastest lithium processing company, and has the only patented technology able to achieve commercial scale production in just 18 months. IBAT's proprietary Modular Direct Lithium Extraction technology is proven to quickly and efficiently recover more lithium from brine than traditional methods, while offering safe, superior and sustainable environmental performance. By bringing more lithium to more partners, we are accelerating a bright future for electric vehicles.

