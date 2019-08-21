IBC 2019: Synamedia unveils new solutions and services to combat piracy

LONDON, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At IBC 2019, Synamedia, the world's largest independent video software provider, will unveil enhancements to its security portfolio that help combat the evolving threat from hyper-distributed piracy in the age of infinite entertainment.



Synamedia's Streaming Piracy Disruption managed service features a single workflow across both broadcast and IP streaming for easy and comprehensive security management on any distribution and delivery network. Also new is the ability to disrupt leaks immediately without waiting for third-party takedown. Synamedia also offers an effective way for its Infinite customers to convert viewers of pirated content to legitimate subscribers by replacing basic takedown warnings with notices that encourage viewers to sign up, resulting in new revenue streams.

"Often, consumers are unaware of what constitutes an infringement, and will see their video provider in a much more positive light if offered the carrot of a legal alternative, rather than a stick in the form of a shutdown," said Steve Hawley, Managing Director of Piracy Monitor.

Another highlight from Synamedia will be Intelligent Piracy Monitor for Streaming Piracy Disruption customers. Unlike other analytics services that only use standard web site crawling techniques, Synamedia offers deeper intelligence about piracy from its world-class Operational Security (OpSec team). This gives customers a detailed analysis of the nature and scale of the problem and the impact of anti-piracy initiatives.

Also new from Synamedia's OpSec team is an anti-piracy service for any content owner wishing to deepen its understanding of pirates' activities. This new service leverages significant investment in Synamedia's forensics lab with a focus on reverse engineering, as well as an expanded team that comprises psychology and criminology experts working alongside engineers, intelligence analysts, cyber- and field-investigators.

Synamedia is also unveiling enhancements to its award-winning Credentials Sharing Insight , which helps combat both casual and for-profit credentials sharing and turn casual account sharing into incremental revenues. New security responses for compromised accounts are tailored differently for the account owner and the accounts sharers.

At IBC, Synamedia will also highlight its platform-agnostic approach by showcasing deployments on RDK, Android TV and Synamedia Evo. Synamedia has pre-integrated its security software into set-top boxes from Android TV ecosystem partners including Sagemcom and Arris, helping customers such as Viasat and Get accelerate their time to market. Synamedia's security software is also deployed on Vodafone Deutschland's GigaTV service running on RDK devices, and on its Evo platform at a large number of customers worldwide.

"Our holistic view of the ever changing piracy threat ensures our products and every customer deployment has security hard wired into it, benefitting from our technology leadership and insight gleaned by our top notch OpSec team," said Jean-Marc Racine, chief product officer, Synamedia. "The next chapter in our battle with piracy is to double down on our efforts to ensure the entire video ecosystem works together to reduce consumer confidence in pirated services so demand falls away fast."

Synamedia's VP Intelligence and Security Operations, Avigail Gutman, will be speaking on the topic of 'Protecting Content Distribution' at the IBC Cyber Security Forum on Thursday, 12th September at 15:00.

Orly Amsalem, Senior Product Manager, Security, Synamedia will be on an IBC Content Everywhere hub panel 'Securing content to protect revenues and the eco-system' on Tuesday, 17th September at 11:00.

To book a meeting at IBC at Hall 14 stand C.41 please contact MarketingGlobal@synamedia.com

About Synamedia

We're helping service providers around the world to deliver, protect, and monetize video content so they can win in the age of Infinite Entertainment. We do that with the world's most complete, secure and advanced end-to-end open video delivery solution. And we're trusted by over 200 top satellite DTH, cable, telco and OTT operators, broadcasters, and media companies.

Synamedia is backed by the Permira funds and Sky.

Twitter: @SynamediaVideo

LinkedIn: Synamedia

For press and analyst queries, please contact:

Rachel Postlethwaite

Breakaway Communications for Synamedia

rp@breakawaycom.com

+ 44 (0) 7949 883636

SOURCE Synamedia