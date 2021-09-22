IBC Awarded Contract to Supply MacroLig® Molecular Recognition Technology™ (MRT™) to Process Radioactive Waste at the Savannah River Site

The safe and efficient treatment of radioactive salt waste at SRS is a collaborative effort among several 'Partners in Success' including IBC, multiple National Laboratories and the U.S. Department of Energy; as well as commercial, contractor, university and other governmental agency partners:

IBC successfully scaled up production of BOBCalixC6 working closely with Oak Ridge National Laboratory ("ORNL") and other team members on the "Development and Implementation of High-Level Salt Waste Processing Technology at SRS" project, which received the Council for Chemical Research's 2011 Collaboration Research Award. IBC, in conjunction with ORNL and other collaborators, was also awarded the U.S. Department of Energy's 2013 Secretary's Honor Award.

IBC supplies proprietary MacroLig®, SuperLig® and AnaLig® products worldwide to selectively extract, analyze and chelate radionuclides in a variety of different applications, including radioactive waste clean-up, laboratory and field analysis, target alpha therapy, brachytherapy and imaging.

Molecular Recognition Technology™ ("MRT™") provides several key advantages over other, less selective, techniques:

Extremely high selectivities for individual target radionuclides, even in large excesses of competing species.

even in large excesses of competing species. Rapid flow rates, due to extremely fast kinetics.

due to extremely fast kinetics. Tolerance of difficult matrices, including a wide range of solute types, concentrations and pH.

including a wide range of solute types, concentrations and pH. Minimal waste production, resulting from efficient use of reagents in a simplified system.

Steven R. Izatt, President and CEO of IBC commented, "IBC has an extensive history of providing state-of-the-art selective separation products for radionuclides in many applications. Treatment of radioactive salt waste at the Savannah River Site is of utmost national urgency and we are especially proud to be part of the team engaged in this activity. The deployment of green, Molecular Recognition Technology™ allows for the efficient and safe treatment of radioactive waste and promises to ensure the safety and well-being of future generations of Americans."

Background of IBC

IBC is an award-winning provider of proprietary and innovative MRT™ products and processes, based on green chemistry and green engineering, to premier customers worldwide. IBC's SuperLig®, AnaLig® and MacroLig® products and associated processes are used worldwide in manufacturing, analytical and laboratory applications.

