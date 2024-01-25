IBC Creates Subsidiary - GreenLiT Pure Lithium, Inc. - to Meet Booming Lithium Demand using IBC's Proprietary Direct Lithium to Product™ (DLP™) Process

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenLiT Pure Lithium, Inc. (GreenLiT™), a wholly-owned subsidiary of IBC Advanced Technologies, Inc. (IBC), will commercialize IBC's proprietary Direct Lithium to Product™ (DLP™) process, which provides a rapid, direct route to produce battery-grade lithium end-products including lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate.

The DLP™ process:

GreenLiT Pure Lithium, Inc.

Has essentially no water consumption: only 10 m 3 water per metric ton lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) is added to the lithium depleted brine and returned to the brine source, mitigating ecological damage





water per metric ton lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) is added to the lithium depleted brine and returned to the brine source, mitigating ecological damage Is highly energy-efficient: green lithium is produced with very low energy consumption, 10 kWh/kg lithium hydroxide monohydrate from extraction to final product





Has been shown (analyses performed by the Universidad de Atacama, an independent third-party laboratory) at large pilot scale in Chile to:



directly extract 99+% of Li from brine



directly produce battery-grade (99.75%) lithium hydroxide monohydrate at the same site as direct lithium extraction from brine



with non-detectable levels of magnetic and other impurities including Fe, Co, Ni, Cr, Mg, Mn, Zn, Cu, Pb, Cd, Al, Ag, B, Ga, Bi, Ba, Ca, Sr, Tl, and In



without the need to first produce lithium carbonate



yield 99% overall recovery of lithium from brine to production of lithium hydroxide monohydrate product

to:

The demand for lithium end-products is expected to increase from nearly 1 million metric tons LCE in 2023 to an estimated 3.5 million metric tons LCE by 2033, with most of that growth coming from lithium hydroxide.

GreenLiT™ is perfectly positioned to supply the market with battery-grade lithium end-products. The DLP™ process allows brine operators to directly produce lithium hydroxide without the need to first produce lithium carbonate. This eliminates extensive, environmentally damaging secondary processing required to convert lithium chloride to carbonate and then to hydroxide.

As previously reported, DLP™ has met key milestones at large pilot scale at Salar de Maricunga, Chile (Simco Lithium):

IBC Produces 99.5+% Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate Product from Brine at Salar de Maricunga, Chile using Direct Lithium to Product™ (DLP™) Process (prnewswire.com)

IBC Demonstrates Highly Selective, High Yield (99+%) Direct Lithium Extraction from Brine at Salar de Maricunga, Chile using Direct Lithium to Product™ (DLP™) Process (prnewswire.com)

Simco Lithium hopes to begin construction of a commercial DLP™ plant to process Salar de Maricunga brine this year (EV Firms in Talks to Bankroll Chilean Mine Project, Developer Says - Bloomberg) and has announced an agreement to produce environmentally friendly lithium in Chile with Japan's Panasonic Energy Co. and Chori Co. Ltd.

SIMCO, a JV between Simbalik and Grupo Errázuriz, signs an agreement with Panasonic Energy Co. ("Panasonic") and Japan's Chori for SIMCO to develop and produce environmentally friendly lithium in the Salar de Maricunga. – MEDIABANCO News Agency – Chile

Steven R. Izatt, President and CEO of IBC commented, "GreenLiT Pure Lithium™ is poised to completely revolutionize the production of lithium by providing a rapid, direct path to battery-grade lithium end-products and avoiding the unnecessary secondary processing that plagues conventional and direct lithium extraction (DLE) processes, which are environmentally damaging and result in large lithium losses. The DLP™ process completely avoids the need to first produce lithium carbonate before producing lithium hydroxide. Highly efficient water and energy usage by the DLP™ process provides an eco-friendly platform for sustainable lithium production. Strategic alliance and equity investment discussions are underway to further strengthen the position of GreenLiT™ in the marketplace."

Background of GreenLiT™ and IBC

GreenLiT Pure Lithium, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of IBC Advanced Technologies, Inc., an award-winning manufacturer and supplier of highly selective separations products, engineered systems and processes based on Molecular Recognition Technology™ (MRT™), including the transformative Direct Lithium to Product™ (DLP™) process for highly selective direct lithium extraction from brine and direct production of battery-grade lithium end-products. GreenLiT™ was created to widely commercialize the DLP™ process and sustainably meet the booming demand for battery-grade lithium end-products in a highly water and energy efficient manner with minimal environmental impact.

www.greenlitpurelithium.com

www.ibcmrt.com

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE IBC Advanced Technologies, Inc.