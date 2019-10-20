IBC Files Notice of Appeal to the Utah State Supreme Court

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Oct. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IBC has filed a notice of appeal that it will request the Supreme Court of Utah to review a Utah State Court District Judge dismissal of a complaint that had been filed by IBC Advanced Technologies, Inc. ("IBC"), et al. against Ucore Rare Metals, Inc. ("Ucore"), et al. (the "Jurisdictional Ruling"). The Jurisdictional Ruling was based solely on jurisdictional grounds, not the merits of the case, and was made without prejudice – meaning IBC may refile the case in the future.

IBC believes it has very strong grounds for appeal of the Jurisdictional Ruling, based in part on a recent Utah Supreme Court ruling:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/utah-supreme-court-ruling-supports-ibcs-position-in-litigation-against-ucore-rare-metals-inc-300916384.html

IBC is highly confident in the merits of its case. The Utah Fourth District Court recently ruled in IBC's favor and entered a temporary restraining order against Ucore Chief Operating Officer Michael L. Schrider, et al. ("Defendants"). The Court found, among other things, that "[t]here is a substantial likelihood that [IBC] will prevail on the merits of its underlying claims against Defendants." Please see link below:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/utah-court-grants-motion-for-temporary-restraining-order-against-ucore-chief-operating-officer-for-potential-misappropriation-of-ibcs-intellectual-property-300941639.html

Background of IBC

IBC is an award-winning provider of proprietary and innovative Molecular Recognition Technology ("MRT") products and processes, based on green chemistry and green engineering, to premier customers worldwide. IBC's SuperLig®, AnaLig® and MacroLig® products and associated processes are used in manufacturing, analytical and laboratory applications.

In 1988, IBC was founded by and named after three Brigham Young University professors: Dr. Reed M. Izatt, Dr. Jerald S. Bradshaw and Dr. James J. Christensen.

IBC is the proud sponsor of the International Izatt-Christensen Award. This Award, founded in 1991 and named after Dr. Reed M. Izatt and Dr. James J. Christensen, two of the founders of IBC, recognizes excellence in macrocyclic and supramolecular chemistry. It is known as one of the most prestigious small awards in chemistry. The Award is presented annually at the International Symposium on Macrocyclic and Supramolecular Chemistry ("ISMSC"). Two of the early recipients of the Award later shared the 2016 Nobel Prize in Chemistry. The precursor of the ISMSC was founded by Dr. Izatt and Dr. Christensen in 1977.

A privately held Utah corporation, IBC counts among its shareholders a multi-billion dollar international manufacturing company, which has been a major customer and benefactor of IBC for over thirty (30) years. IBC has built its business upon integrity, trust and excellence and values its close association with such top-tier companies.

IBC provides proprietary, green chemistry and green engineering SuperLig® Molecular Recognition Technology products and processes worldwide. More information can be found at www.ibcmrt.com

SOURCE IBC Advanced Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

www.ibcmrt.com

