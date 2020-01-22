IBCHE Corporation, a Circular Saw Blade manufacturer in Korea, Going to the World with its own brand named CUTTRA

As established in Korea in 1992, IBCHE Corporation is a Korean manufacturer developing and producing Lapping & Polishing Machines for surface processing, and Circular Saw Blades for cutting metal also, providing a total solution for metal processing.

Lapping & Polishing, one of the ultra-precision processing industry, is the work of making the surface flat. IBCHE Corporation provides these kinds of equipment such as Single & Double Side Lapping and Polishing Machines, Super Finishing Unit & Machines, Brush Polishing Machine, etc. IBCHE Corporation has built unique area in Lapping & Polishing industry, which is why IBCHE Corporation created competitive Circular Saw Blades.

The types of Circular Saw Blade offered by CUTTRA are as follows.

1. Cermet Circular Saw Blade [Model No. IC-1M]

- Cermet tips are brazed on the shank body and tips are grinded to a particular shape, making it appropriate for cutting various kinds of metal bar.

- Cutting Material: Carbon Steels, Alloy Steels, Tool Steels

- Cutting Parameters : Vc = 70 ~ 120m/min, Fz = 0.05~0.07mm

- Features: Special tooth geometry ensures longer tool life and improved surface quality.

2. Coated Tungsten Carbide Circular Saw Blade

- Tungsten Carbide tips are brazed on the shank body and tips are grinded and coated.

- Cutting Material : Stainless Steels

- Cutting Parameters : Vc = 50~70m/min, Fz = 0.04~0.06mm

- Features: Special coating on the edge ensures less friction and better heat resistant on the cutting edge material resulting in higher yield rate.

IBCHE Corporation chose the Circular Saw Blade as a strategy to go overseas. Many Japanese products are used not only in Korea but also all over the world, and IBCHE Corporation wanted to replace these ones with IBCHE's own brand in the world by differentiation of Japan's share of the Circular Saw Blade market worldwide.

IBCHE Corporation exports the Circular Saw Blade to Asia mainly, but now IBCHE is planning on a variety of strategies to show Korea's pride in this industry while targeting the America and Europe markets.

"Our Circular Saw Blade, CUTTRA, had the advantage of quality and long life span. Now we are exporting our Circular Saw Blade to Asia including Vietnam, China, and Thailand, but we plan to expand exporting in the future," said IBCHE Corporation.

For more information on IBCHE Corporation-manufactured Lapping & Polishing Machine and CUTTRA, its own Circular Saw Blade brand, visit www.ibche.co.kr/eng/ and check it out.

Contact: Tel. +82 53 581 7385 / jyjjos@gmail.com

Related Link: http://www.ibche.co.kr/eng/

SOURCE IBCHE Corporation

Related Links

http://www.ibche.co.kr/eng/

