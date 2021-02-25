Ibeo Automotive Systems Tests LiDAR Systems for Autonomous Driving in Berlin and Beijing

HAMBURG, Germany, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The LiDAR sensor specialist from Hamburg Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH gets underway with the validation of their real solid state ibeoNEXT sensors for China's largest SUV manufacturer, Great Wall Motor (GWM). The aim is to reach series production for automated driving at L3 and potentially L4 levels, and to define standards which should make autonomous driving possible in the near future. Ibeo commissioned German-Chinese testing and validation provider LiangDao for series testing. The test tracks are located in Germany (Berlin) and China (Beijing). Ibeo itself has already been testing automated and networked driving on public roads since 2017, and is also working together with TÜV SÜD to improve the safety of components and systems used in autonomous vehicles.

Ibeo reaches an important milestone in preparing for mass production of its ibeoNEXT sensor, as validation begins for L3 automated driving features for the Chinese market. This comes against the background of Ibeo's contract as the world's first series supplier of solid-state LiDAR for China's largest SUV and pick-up truck manufacturer, Great Wall Motor Company. The newly developed ibeoNEXT solid state LiDAR is used in the SUV model Wey. Ibeo has commissioned ZF Friedrichshafen AG to produce the sensors and the control unit.

"A Proof of Concept in the respective markets—in this case, China—is important so that we can complete data compliance with the support of our Chinese partner, obtain abstracted driving behavior data and optimize test validation tools that is being used for processing according to the Chinese guidelines," explains Dr. Dietmar Fiehn, Project Manager of "Silk Road" at Ibeo. "The POC is an important milestone on the way to series production of the ibeoNEXT. We have also established a long and close partnership with LiangDao, which means we are very familiar with the Chinese market and its requirements."

"Click here" to continue reading,

SOURCE Ibeo Automotive Systems

Related Links

http://www.ibeo-usa.com

