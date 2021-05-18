Ibeo presents new ibeo.Reference system solution for validating vehicle sensors for ADAS and AD applications

HAMBURG, Germany, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamburg-based automotive LiDAR specialist Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH has developed a new automated total solution for the validation of sensors necessary for ADAS and autonomous driving. The ibeo.Reference toolchain also automates and specifies the manual data labeling-process, which is conventionally very personnel- and time-intensive, and thus ensures considerable time and cost savings with consistently high performance. Almost all conventional sensor systems can be referenced. With the ibeo.Reference system, Ibeo is responding to the high demand on the OEM and Tier 1 side in the race for ever more powerful systems.

Today and in the future, automated driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving systems (AD) must be validated in a complex process before they ultimately can be installed in the vehicle, ready for series production. Regardless of the technology of the sensor system (camera, radar, or LiDAR), reference data is required for each system and must be compared with the data acquired during the test process. Ibeo's recording system is installed on the vehicle alongside the manufacturer's prototype system and records data in parallel. Furthermore, it can also be used to create scenarios for ADAS or AD algorithm-development.

The recorded data collected in validation drives can be in the low-to-mid thousands of hours. And for every hour of test driving, manual evaluation results in up to 300 hours of labeling activity – a Sisyphean task that is not only tedious and costly but may also be inaccurate in various areas.

