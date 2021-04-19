Ibere Pharmaceuticals Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Redeemable Warrants Commencing April 19, 2021

PHILADELPHIA, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ibere Pharmaceuticals (the "Company") today announced that, commencing April 19, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 13,800,000 units at $10.00 per unit, completed on March 2, 2021, may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants included in the units. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") under the symbol "IBERU" and the Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants that are separated will trade on the NYSE under the symbols ""IBER" and "IBERW" respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Co., the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants.

Founded by long-time pharmaceutical and healthcare industry veteran executives Osagie O. Imasogie, Lisa Gray and Zoltan Kerekes, Ibere Pharmaceuticals is a special purpose acquisition company newly formed to acquire, manage and grow strong, international brand portfolios that scale across markets globally. The Company intends to focus on opportunities in the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries. The Company's principals have built transformational growth companies by leveraging deep industry relationships developed using their PATCOL® philosophy (People Are The Currency Of Life) and by applying their extensive knowledge of pharmaceutical operations.

Raymond James & Associates, Inc. acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering. Registration statements relating to the units and the underlying securities were declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 25, 2021.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from Raymond James & Associates, Inc., 880 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, Florida 33716, Attention: Equity Syndicate, 1-800-248-8863, [email protected].

About Ibere Pharmaceuticals

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and prospectus for the offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

