Iberia Advisory Secures Position on the Department of Navy Small Business IDIQ

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Iberia Advisory LLC (Iberia), a trusted provider of automation, data analytics, change management, program management, and financial management (FM) services, is pleased to announce its recent win as an awardee on the Department of the Navy's Small Business IDIQ, which delivers financial operations and transformation services to the DON Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Navy (OASN) Financial Management & Comptroller (FM&C). This milestone marks a significant achievement for the SDVOSB, founded in February 2022, and highlights its rapid growth, scalability, and continued commitment to supporting the DON's top priority FM initiatives including workforce development, talent management, and training; independent verification and validation within technology initiatives; governance and requirements management; project management; coordination across auditors and FM stakeholders; and executive strategy & change management.

Ryan Waguespack, President of Iberia and a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are honored to lead an agile team poised to deliver high-impact results to the DON. This opportunity highlights our dedication to excellence and innovation. Our team is excited to support the DON's financial and technological initiatives."

Erica Mehm, Vice President of Iberia, highlighted the award's transformative impact, noting, "Securing a position on the DON's Small Business IDIQ contract is a game changer. It validates our capabilities, scalability, and the depth of talent within our organization. We're committed to driving positive outcomes for the DON."

As a Prime awardee, Iberia would like to thank its valued teaming partners: Herdt Consulting (VOSB), Redhawk Administrative Services (8a & HUBZone), UNCOMN (SDVOSB), Information Dimension Partners (SDVOSB), Pantheon Data, Veta Consulting (WOSB & HUBZone),Throughline, and Supply Chain Vistas (SDVOSB).

About Iberia Advisory

Iberia Advisory LLC is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) committed to delivering excellent financial management services to the Federal Government and Department of Defense through its top-tier talent, tailored solutions, and dedication to quality and performance. Iberia thrives in navigating the complexities of programs, systems, and personnel across department-wide initiatives.

