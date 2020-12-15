Iberia Tiles Proudly Joins The Happy Art Movement

MIAMI, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Iberia Tiles and internationally renowned artist Romero Britto have proudly announced an exclusive, limited-edition collaborative collection of BRITTO® mosaic tiles made in Italy by MyMosaic®.

Brazilian-born and Miami-made, Romero Britto is recognized for his use of vibrant, iconic imagery and amusing patterns to reflect his eclectic and optimistic view of the world. His global lifestyle brand encompasses a distinctive visual language of fun, love and hope to create happiness and inspire millions of people worldwide through beautiful artwork.

Over the past 40 years, Iberia Tiles has been dedicated to providing the South Florida residential and commercial market with design options for flooring and wall covering. Building a reputation of having the highest-quality finishes with endless design options relating to porcelain, stone, mosaics and slabs, Iberia Tiles has exclusive distribution rights to some of the best Italian and Spanish porcelain collections from top brands.

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with Britto on this exclusive collection and become a part of The Happy Art Movement. Bridging the gap of Happy Art and living spaces, we hope our customers are able to connect and feel inspired by the vibrant world of Britto right at home. With the exclusive Britto Mosaic Tile Format, clients can put new life into otherwise ordinary spaces," said Carlos Ferrando, Iberia Tiles CEO.

Britto Mosaic by Iberia Tiles is a surface mosaic covering in a patented self-extinguishing and heavy resistant nano-polymer that reproduces Britto's Art in a totally customized mosaic, with tesserae in many shapes and sizes to fit indoors, outdoors and pool areas. With only 5/64 inches (2mm) of thickness, Britto Mosaic can be applied onto all surfaces such as kitchen backsplash, drywall, ceilings, furniture, elevators, yachts, boats and all those materials with low-weight-bearing features without increasing the weight of the finished project.

This collection calls for inspiration, happiness, and effervescence. Britto pulls his inspiration from the vibrant world that surrounds us, encouraging others to find the beauty in life's colorful palette. This collection will not only influence your perspective but will let you experience the cheerfulness of a world filled with color right at home. Bringing Britto's beautiful and unique art style into the kitchen, bathroom, outdoors and more, the new line at Iberia Tiles is the latest addition to the ever-expanding collections that Iberia Tiles has to offer.

"Art is too important not to share." – Romero Britto

