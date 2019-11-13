IBERIABANK Announces Expanded ATM Access for Clients

LAFAYETTE, La., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IBERIABANK (www.iberiabank.com), the 132-year-old subsidiary of IBERIABANK Corporation, is pleased to announce that out-of-network ATM fees are now waived for IBERIABANK clients using First Horizon ATMs. Effective immediately, clients of both banks now have shared access to 684 ATMs across the Southeastern United States.

On November 4, 2019, IBERIABANK and First Horizon announced a merger of equals which will create a leading regional financial services company with significant scale at $75 billion in assets and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2020.

"We are committed to continue delivering top-notch service to our clients," said Daryl G. Byrd, IBERIABANK President and CEO. "With this expanded access to ATMs, clients across the combined footprint are now able to experience the first of many benefits that the merger of equals will bring."

IBERIABANK clients now have convenient access to more ATMs throughout Tennessee, northern Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation, a Louisiana corporation, is a financial holding company with 319 combined locations, including 190 bank branch offices and three loan production offices, in Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama, Texas, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Mississippi, Missouri, and New York, 29 title insurance offices in Arkansas, Tennessee and Louisiana, and mortgage representatives in 82 locations in 12 states. The Company also has 14 wealth management locations in five states and one IBERIA Capital Partners L.L.C. office in Louisiana. More information is available at www.iberiabank.com.

