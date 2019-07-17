IBERIABANK Corporation Announces Completion And Commencement Of Common Stock Repurchase Programs

LAFAYETTE, La., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ: IBKC) ("IBKC"), holding company of the 132-year-old IBERIABANK (www.iberiabank.com), today announced the completion of its previously announced share repurchase plan of 2.765 million, or approximately 5%, common shares outstanding. The Company also announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company authorized a new repurchase plan of up to 1,600,000 shares of the Company's outstanding common stock. The repurchase authorization equates to approximately 3% of the total common shares outstanding.

Daryl G. Byrd, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We have recently completed our most current share repurchase plan, and are establishing a new plan, the twelfth in our history, which will continue to provide the flexibility to manage our capital while producing positive returns to our shareholders."

The Company's recently completed share repurchase program was announced on November 5, 2018 and completed on July 12, 2019. During that time, the Company purchased 2,765,000 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $75.52 per share.

The Company completed eleven share repurchase programs between 2000 and 2019 totaling approximately 7.5 million common shares. At the time of acquisition, the shares repurchased under those programs had an aggregate investment value equal to approximately $452 million and a weighted average cost of approximately $59.93 per common share acquired (adjusted for the five-for-four common stock split paid on August 15, 2005). The time required to complete those repurchase programs ranged from six months to two years.

Repurchase Program Announced Completed Months Shares

Purchased Weighted Average Price February 2000 2/17/00 12/11/00 10 375,000 $14.34 December 2000 12/12/00 12/17/01 12 375,000 22.44 December 2001 12/18/01 12/2/02 11 375,000 30.22 November 2002 11/18/02 9/2/03 9 162,500 35.09 September 2003 9/17/03 6/24/04 9 375,000 46.44 June 2004 6/25/04 5/4/05 10 218,750 47.23 May 2005 5/4/05 5/15/07 24 375,000 51.55 September 2011 10/26/11 9/5/12 12 853,308 47.38 May 2016 5/4/16 5/9/18 24 537,506 68.94 May 2018 5/10/18 11/5/18 6 1,137,500 77.54 November 2018 11/5/18 7/12/19 8 2,765,000 75.52

Stock repurchases under the new program will be made from time to time, on the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, at the discretion of the management of the Company and in accordance with the limitations set forth in Rule 10b-18 of the Securities and Exchange Commission and other applicable legal requirements. The timing of these repurchases will depend on market conditions and other requirements. The Company currently anticipates the share repurchase program will extend over a two-year time frame, or earlier if the shares have been repurchased. The share repurchase program does not obligate the Company to repurchase any dollar amount or number of shares, and the program may be extended, modified, suspended, or discontinued at any time.

IBERIABANK Corporation

IBERIABANK Corporation is a regional financial holding company with offices in Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama, Texas, Florida, Georgia, New York, North Carolina, and South Carolina, offering commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, mortgage, and title insurance services.

The Company's common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "IBKC". The Company's Series B Preferred Stock, Series C Preferred Stock, and Series D Preferred Stock also trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols "IBKCP", "IBKCO", and "IBKCN", respectively. The Company's common stock market capitalization was approximately $3.9 billion, based on the NASDAQ Global Select Market closing stock price on July 17, 2019.

