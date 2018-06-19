IBERIABANK Corporation Declares Cash Dividend on Common Stock

The Company's common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "IBKC". The Company's common stock market capitalization was approximately $4.5 billion, based on the NASDAQ Global Select Market closing common stock price on June 18, 2018.

IBERIABANK Corporation common shareholders may take advantage of the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan. This program provides a convenient, economical way for common shareholders to increase their holdings of the Company's common stock. Common stock shareholders pay no brokerage commissions or service charges while participating in the plan.

Shareholders may enroll in IBERIABANK Corporation's common stock Dividend Reinvestment Plan through the Investor Center at www.computershare.com, or by completing an enrollment form. Enrollment forms and a summary of the plan are available from Computershare by calling (800) 368-5948.

IBERIABANK Corporation is a financial holding company based in Lafayette, Louisiana with locations in 12 states. IBERIABANK Corporation and its predecessor organizations have served clients for 131 years.

