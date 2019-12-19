IBERIABANK Corporation Declares Cash Dividend on Common Stock

LAFAYETTE, La., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ: IBKC) announced the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per common share. The dividend is payable on January 24, 2020 to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2019.

This quarterly dividend level equates to an annualized dividend rate of $1.80 per common share. Based on the closing common stock price on December 19, 2019, of $76.18 per common share, the indicated dividend yield on the Company's common stock would be 2.4%.

The Company's common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "IBKC". The Company's common stock market capitalization was approximately $4.0 billion, based on the NASDAQ Global Select Market closing common stock price on December 19, 2019.

IBERIABANK Corporation common shareholders may take advantage of the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan. This program provides a convenient, economical way for common shareholders to increase their holdings of the Company's common stock. Common stock shareholders pay no brokerage commissions or service charges while participating in the plan.

Shareholders may enroll in IBERIABANK Corporation's common stock Dividend Reinvestment Plan through the Investor Center at www.computershare.com, or by completing an enrollment form. Enrollment forms and a summary of the plan are available from Computershare by calling (800) 368-5948.

IBERIABANK Corporation is a financial holding company with locations in Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama, Texas, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Mississippi, Missouri, and New York offering commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, mortgage, and title insurance services.

SOURCE IBERIABANK Corporation