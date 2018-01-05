IBERIABANK Corporation Declares Cash Dividend on Series B Preferred Stock

On August 5, 2015, the Company issued an aggregate of 3,200,000 depositary shares (the "Depositary Shares"), each representing a 1/400th ownership interest in a share of the Series B Preferred Stock, with a liquidation preference of $10,000 per share of Series B Preferred Stock (equivalent to $25 per Depositary Share), which represents $80,000,000 in aggregate liquidation preference.

The declared cash dividend equated to approximately $0.8281 per Depositary Share outstanding, or $331.24 per share of Series B Preferred Stock outstanding. The cash dividend is payable on February 1, 2018, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 17, 2018. When, as, and if declared by the Board of Directors, future dividend payment dates on the Series B Preferred Stock and associated Depositary Shares will be payable semi-annually, in arrears, on February 1, and August 1 of each year.

The Company's Series B Preferred Stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "IBKCP."

IBERIABANK Corporation is a financial holding company based in Lafayette, Louisiana with locations in 11 states. IBERIABANK Corporation and its predecessor organizations have served clients for 130 years.

