IBERIABANK Corporation Reports First Quarter Results

LAFAYETTE, La., April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ: IBKC), holding company of the 131-year-old IBERIABANK (www.iberiabank.com), reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018. For the quarter, the Company reported income available to common shareholders of $60.0 million, or $1.10 diluted earnings per common share ("EPS"). On a non-GAAP basis, EPS excluding non-core revenues and non-core expenses ("Core EPS") in the first quarter of 2018 was $1.37 per common share, compared to $1.02 in the year-ago period, an increase of 34% (refer to press release supplemental tables for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP metrics).
Daryl G. Byrd, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "I am very pleased with our first quarter 2018 results, as we achieved our Company's highest quarterly Core EPS result and are well- positioned for a strong year. More specifically, the quarter was in-line with our internal expectations, reflective of the predictable seasonality we have historically experienced. As such, we also wanted to re-affirm our confidence in our previously provided 2018 guidance."
"Our results demonstrated continued franchise momentum, in particular the asset sensitive nature of our balance sheet, focus on core deposit growth and strong credit quality. While the results of our fee income businesses were consistent with our expectations, our ongoing efforts to retool the mortgage business should accelerate its performance and bottom-line contribution going forward. In addition, the execution of synergy opportunities from the Sabadell and Gibraltar transactions should help to drive operating leverage over the balance of the year," Byrd added.
Byrd concluded, "Today, we are also releasing our 2020 Strategic Goals, outlining financial metrics we intend to achieve over the coming three years. Our team is committed to providing sustainable, profitable growth and realizing outstanding returns for our shareholders."
The Company completed its acquisition of Gibraltar Private Bank & Trust on March 23, 2018, and successfully and efficiently converted branch and operating systems of Gibraltar over the weekend of March 23-25. The acquisition of Gibraltar added $1.5 billion in loans and $1.1 billion in deposits, based on preliminary purchase accounting adjustments. The Company incurred approximately $16.2 million in pre-tax merger-related expenses during the first quarter of 2018, resulting in a $0.23 reduction to GAAP EPS. Gibraltar operated eight offices in total, which will be consolidated into two offices. The Company anticipates that the operating metrics and expense savings provided at acquisition announcement will be fully achieved in 2018.
Highlights for the first quarter of 2018 and at March 31, 2018:
For the quarter, both GAAP and Core EPS improved on a linked quarter basis, both of which benefited from the recent enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in the prior quarter. Results were also impacted by certain non-core merger-related expenses associated with the branch and operating systems conversion of the Gibraltar acquisition. Return metrics improved significantly in the quarter, while our efficiency ratio increased slightly, reflective of traditional revenue and expense headwinds the Company experiences in the first quarter of the year.
|
For the three months ended
|
GAAP
|
Non-GAAP Core
|
1Q18
|
4Q17
|
1Q18
|
4Q17
|
Earnings Per Common Share
|
$
|
1.10
|
$
|
0.17
|
$
|
1.37
|
$
|
1.33
|
Return on Average Assets
|
0.92
|
%
|
0.15
|
%
|
1.13
|
%
|
1.03
|
%
|
Return on Average Common Equity
|
6.79
|
%
|
1.02
|
%
|
8.45
|
%
|
7.92
|
%
|
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
13.83
|
%
|
12.73
|
%
|
Efficiency Ratio
|
67.9
|
%
|
63.3
|
%
|
61.1
|
%
|
57.5
|
%
|
Tangible Efficiency Ratio (TE)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
58.8
|
%
|
55.3
|
%
- First quarter 2018 results are in-line with full year 2018 guidance.
- The Company's reported net interest margin was relatively unchanged on a linked quarter basis, while the Company's cash net interest margin for the quarter was 3.42%, up 9 basis points from 4Q17.
- Non-interest income in 1Q18 decreased $7.8 million on a linked quarter basis, primarily due to a seasonal decline in mortgage income and other fee income categories.
- Non-interest expense increased $6.2 million on a linked quarter basis, largely due to merger and compensation-related expenses from the Gibraltar acquisition. Total merger-related expenses in 1Q18 of $16.2 million reduced GAAP EPS by $0.23 in the current quarter.
- As previously announced, the Company rewarded certain associates a one-time cash bonus following the enactment of tax reform legislation in 1Q18. These bonuses impacted both GAAP and Core EPS by $0.03 in the current quarter.
- The effective tax rate in 1Q18 is in line with expectations at 21.6%. The reduction in the corporate tax rate effective January 1, 2018 benefited GAAP EPS by approximately $0.17 in the current quarter.
- Total loan growth was $1.6 billion, or 8%, in 1Q18, of which $1.5 billion was acquired from Gibraltar.
- Total deposits increased $1.5 billion, or 7%, in 1Q18, of which $1.1 billion was acquired from Gibraltar.
- Credit metrics remain stable; net charge-offs decreased $5.8 million on a linked quarter basis and equated to an annualized 9 basis points of average loans. The provision for loan losses decreased $6.4 million, or 45%.
|
Table A - Summary Financial Results
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
3/31/2018
|
12/31/2017
|
% Change
|
3/31/2017
|
% Change
|
GAAP BASIS:
|
Income available to common shareholders
|
$
|
60,023
|
$
|
9,329
|
543.4
|
$
|
46,874
|
28.1
|
Earnings per common share - diluted
|
1.10
|
0.17
|
547.1
|
1.00
|
10.0
|
Average loans and leases, net of unearned income
|
$
|
20,181,390
|
$
|
19,941,500
|
1.2
|
$
|
15,045,755
|
34.1
|
Average total deposits
|
21,777,634
|
21,378,122
|
1.9
|
17,511,324
|
24.4
|
Net interest margin (TE) (1)
|
3.67
|
%
|
3.69
|
%
|
3.53
|
%
|
Total revenues (2)
|
$
|
277,455
|
$
|
287,844
|
(3.6)
|
$
|
217,942
|
27.3
|
Total non-interest expense (2)
|
188,296
|
182,065
|
3.4
|
138,796
|
35.7
|
Efficiency ratio (2)
|
67.9
|
%
|
63.3
|
%
|
63.7
|
%
|
Return on average assets
|
0.92
|
0.15
|
0.94
|
Return on average common equity
|
6.79
|
1.02
|
6.41
|
NON-GAAP BASIS (3):
|
Core revenues (2)
|
$
|
277,514
|
$
|
287,809
|
(3.6)
|
$
|
217,942
|
27.3
|
Core non-interest expense (2)
|
169,457
|
165,591
|
2.3
|
137,215
|
23.5
|
Core earnings per common share - diluted
|
1.37
|
1.33
|
3.0
|
1.02
|
34.3
|
Core tangible efficiency ratio (TE) (1) (2) (5)
|
58.8
|
%
|
55.3
|
%
|
61.3
|
%
|
Core return on average assets
|
1.13
|
1.03
|
0.96
|
Core return on average common equity
|
8.45
|
7.92
|
6.55
|
Core return on average tangible common equity (4)
|
13.83
|
12.73
|
8.99
|
Net interest margin (TE) - cash basis (1) (4)
|
3.42
|
3.33
|
3.30
|
(1) Fully taxable equivalent (TE) calculations include the tax benefit associated with related income sources that are tax-exempt using a rate of 35% for prior quarters and a rate of 21% for the current quarter.
|
(2) Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the net presentation requirements of ASU No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, which was adopted effective January 1, 2018. On average, the adoption resulted in a reduction of non-interest income and non-interest expense of approximately $2.3 million on a quarterly basis, and had no impact on net income.
|
(3) See Table 7 and Table 8 for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.
|
(4) See Table 6 for adjustments related to purchase discounts on acquired loans and related accretion.
|
(5) Tangible calculations eliminate the effect of goodwill and acquisition related intangible assets and the corresponding amortization expense on a tax-effected basis where applicable.
Operating Results
The Company's reported net interest margin decreased 2 basis points on a linked quarter basis, to 3.67%, primarily as a result of lower accretion on the acquired loan portfolio, upward repricing of indexed public funds deposits and promotional deposit pricing, offset by increases in earning assets and legacy loan yields. The Company's cash net interest margin for the quarter was 3.42%, up 9 basis points from 4Q17, driven by a recovery of interest upon payoff of a non-accrual loan and an improvement in loan yields, offset by an increase in expenses on deposits and borrowings.
Net interest income decreased $2.6 million, or 1%, on a linked quarter basis. Average loans increased $239.9 million, or 1%, and the associated taxable-equivalent yield increased 2 basis points. All other average earning assets decreased a net of $112.4 million, or 2%, versus the prior quarter. The yield on interest earning assets was 4 basis points higher at 4.26% compared to 4.22% in the prior quarter.
Average interest-bearing deposits increased $297.4 million, or 2%, and the average cost of interest-bearing deposits rose 9 basis points to 74 basis points on a linked quarter basis. Total average interest-bearing liabilities remained essentially flat with the linked quarter, while the average costs of interest-bearing liabilities rose 10 basis points to 86 basis points. The total cost of interest-bearing liabilities rose primarily due to increased deposit pricing as previously discussed, and a higher rate paid on long-term FHLB advances.
The Company's provision for loan losses decreased 45% to $8.0 million primarily due to a decline in net charge-offs. The provision for loan losses covered net charge-offs in 1Q18 by 186% compared to 142% in 4Q17.
In 1Q18, non-interest income decreased $7.8 million compared to 4Q17. The primary changes in non-interest income on a linked quarter basis included a decrease in mortgage income of $4.1 million, a result of seasonal declines in mortgage production as well as a decrease in gains on sale of mortgage loans, a decrease in gains on the sale of SBA loans of $1.0 million, and an unfavorable market value adjustment on the Company's CRA mutual funds of $0.7 million. The Company is in the process of revamping its mortgage business through recent leadership changes and hiring of mortgage loan officers. The Company believes it is well-positioned in the mortgage business for the remainder of 2018.
Non-interest expense increased $6.2 million on a linked quarter basis primarily due to higher merger-related expenses incurred in 1Q18 related to the Gibraltar acquisition. During the quarter, the Company's non-core non-interest expense included $16.2 million in merger and conversion-related expenses, $1.2 million in compensation-related expenses, and $2.1 million in branch closure and other impairment expenses.
Excluding these items, core non-interest expense increased $3.9 million, or 2%, primarily driven by an increase in provision for unfunded lending commitments largely attributable to the reversal in 4Q17 of excess hurricane-related provisioning, increased net costs of OREO of $1.1 million related to lower gains on sales of OREO, and $1.0 million in higher donations and business development expenses.
The efficiency ratio increased from 63.3% to 67.9%, while the non-GAAP core tangible efficiency ratio increased from 55.3% to 58.8%, on a linked quarter basis. Refer to Table A for a summary of financial results on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis.
|
Table B - Summary Financial Condition Results
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
As of and For the Three Months Ended
|
3/31/2018
|
12/31/2017
|
% Change
|
3/31/2017
|
% Change
|
PERIOD-END BALANCES:
|
Total loans and leases, net of unearned income
|
$
|
21,706,090
|
$
|
20,078,181
|
8.1
|
$
|
15,132,202
|
43.4
|
Total deposits
|
22,971,192
|
21,466,717
|
7.0
|
17,312,265
|
32.7
|
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:
|
Loans 30-89 days past due and still accruing as a percentage of total loans (1)
|
0.36
|
%
|
0.31
|
%
|
0.24
|
%
|
Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing as a percentage of total loans (1)
|
0.04
|
0.03
|
0.05
|
Non-performing assets to total assets (1)(2)
|
0.64
|
0.64
|
1.00
|
Classified assets to total assets (3)
|
1.39
|
1.45
|
1.89
|
CAPITAL RATIOS:
|
Tangible common equity ratio (Non-GAAP) (4) (5)
|
8.66
|
%
|
8.61
|
%
|
12.10
|
%
|
Tier 1 leverage ratio (6)
|
9.97
|
9.35
|
12.91
|
Total risk-based capital ratio (6)
|
12.48
|
12.37
|
16.92
|
PER COMMON SHARE DATA:
|
Book value
|
$
|
66.38
|
$
|
66.17
|
0.3
|
$
|
65.25
|
1.7
|
Tangible book value (Non-GAAP) (4) (5)
|
42.91
|
42.56
|
0.8
|
50.46
|
(15.0)
|
Closing stock price
|
78.00
|
77.50
|
0.6
|
79.10
|
(1.4)
|
Cash dividends
|
0.38
|
0.37
|
2.7
|
0.36
|
5.6
|
(1)
|
Past due and non-accrual loan amounts exclude acquired impaired loans, even if contractually past due or if the Company does not expect to receive payment in full, as the Company is currently accreting interest income over the expected life of the loans.
|
(2)
|
Non-performing assets consist of non-accruing loans, accruing loans 90 days or more past due and other real estate owned, including repossessed assets. Refer to Table 4 for further detail.
|
(3)
|
Classified assets include commercial loans rated substandard or worse and non-performing mortgage and consumer loans and include acquired impaired loans accounted for under ASC 310-30. Classified assets were $409 million, $404 million and $415 million at March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, and March 31, 2017, respectively.
|
(4)
|
See Table 7 and Table 8 for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.
|
(5)
|
Tangible calculations eliminate the effect of goodwill and acquisition-related intangible assets and the corresponding amortization expense on a tax-effected basis where applicable.
|
(6)
|
Regulatory capital ratios as of March 31, 2018 are preliminary.
Loans and Other Assets
Total loans increased $1.6 billion, or 8%, to $21.7 billion at March 31, 2018, primarily driven by $1.5 billion of loans acquired from Gibraltar. Excluding acquired loans, period-end loan growth during 1Q18 was strongest in the Corporate Asset Finance division (equipment financing business), the Energy Group (reserve-based lending) and the New Orleans, Louisiana market. The Company believes it is well-positioned for diversified loan growth based on our strategic presence in the South Florida, Atlanta and Texas markets, which are expected to benefit from favorable economic conditions.
|
Table C - Period-End Loans
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
As of and For the Three Months Ended
|
Linked Qtr Change
|
Year/Year Change
|
Mix
|
3/31/2018
|
12/31/2017
|
3/31/2017
|
$
|
%
|
Annualized
|
$
|
%
|
3/31/2018
|
12/31/2017
|
Legacy loans:
|
Commercial(1)
|
$
|
11,094,464
|
$
|
10,781,778
|
$
|
9,581,229
|
312,686
|
2.9
|
11.8
|
%
|
1,513,235
|
15.8
|
74.4
|
%
|
74.5
|
%
|
Residential mortgage
|
1,280,580
|
1,176,365
|
901,859
|
104,215
|
8.9
|
35.9
|
%
|
378,721
|
42.0
|
8.6
|
%
|
8.1
|
%
|
Consumer
|
2,538,878
|
2,525,008
|
2,440,356
|
13,870
|
0.5
|
2.2
|
%
|
98,522
|
4.0
|
17.0
|
%
|
17.4
|
%
|
Total legacy loans
|
14,913,922
|
14,483,151
|
12,923,444
|
430,771
|
3.0
|
12.1
|
%
|
1,990,478
|
15.4
|
100.0
|
%
|
100.0
|
%
|
Acquired loans:
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
5,595,030
|
5,961,939
|
2,370,047
|
(366,909)
|
(6.2)
|
3,224,983
|
136.1
|
Loans acquired during the period
|
1,465,319
|
—
|
—
|
1,465,319
|
N/M
|
1,465,319
|
N/M
|
Net paydown activity
|
(268,181)
|
(366,909)
|
(161,289)
|
98,728
|
(26.9)
|
(106,892)
|
66.3
|
Total acquired loans
|
6,792,168
|
5,595,030
|
2,208,758
|
1,197,138
|
21.4
|
4,583,410
|
207.5
|
Total loans
|
$
|
21,706,090
|
$
|
20,078,181
|
$
|
15,132,202
|
1,627,909
|
8.1
|
6,573,888
|
43.4
|
(1) Includes equipment financing leases.
|
N/M= not meaningful
On an average balance and linked quarter basis, the investment portfolio decreased $94.5 million in 1Q18, to $4.8 billion, partly due to unfavorable market valuation on available for sale securities. Approximately 95% of the Company's investment portfolio is in available-for-sale securities, which experience unrealized losses as interest rates rise. On a period-end basis, the investment portfolio equated to $4.8 billion, or 16% of total assets, at March 31, 2018. The investment portfolio had an effective duration of 4.2 years and a $129.9 million unrealized loss at March 31, 2018, up from 3.7 years and a $57.2 million unrealized loss at December 31, 2017. The average yield on investment securities increased 1 basis point to 2.38% in 1Q18. The Company holds in its investment portfolio primarily government agency securities. Municipal securities comprised 9% of total investments at March 31, 2018.
Deposits and Funding
Total deposits increased $1.5 billion, or 7%, to $23.0 billion at March 31, 2018, primarily driven by $1.1 billion of deposits acquired from Gibraltar. Excluding acquired deposits, deposit growth during 1Q18 was strongest in the Lake Charles, Louisiana, Naples, Florida and Mobile, Alabama markets.
|
Table D - Period-End Deposits
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Linked Qtr Change
|
Year/Year Change
|
Mix
|
3/31/2018
|
12/31/2017
|
3/31/2017
|
$
|
%
|
Annualized
|
$
|
%
|
3/31/2018
|
12/31/2017
|
Non-interest-bearing
|
$
|
6,595,495
|
$
|
6,209,925
|
$
|
5,031,583
|
385,570
|
6.2
|
25.1
|
%
|
1,563,912
|
31.1
|
28.7
|
%
|
28.9
|
%
|
NOW accounts
|
4,500,181
|
4,348,939
|
3,085,720
|
151,242
|
3.5
|
14.2
|
%
|
1,414,461
|
45.8
|
19.6
|
%
|
20.3
|
%
|
Money market accounts
|
8,271,969
|
7,674,291
|
6,372,855
|
597,678
|
7.8
|
31.6
|
%
|
1,899,114
|
29.8
|
36.0
|
%
|
35.7
|
%
|
Savings accounts
|
874,741
|
846,074
|
813,009
|
28,667
|
3.4
|
13.8
|
%
|
61,732
|
7.6
|
3.8
|
%
|
4.0
|
%
|
Time deposits
|
2,728,806
|
2,387,488
|
2,009,098
|
341,318
|
14.3
|
58.0
|
%
|
719,708
|
35.8
|
11.9
|
%
|
11.1
|
%
|
Total deposits
|
$
|
22,971,192
|
$
|
21,466,717
|
$
|
17,312,265
|
1,504,475
|
7.0
|
28.4
|
%
|
5,658,927
|
32.7
|
100.0
|
%
|
100.0
|
%
Asset Quality
Non-performing assets ("NPAs") to total assets remained flat at 64 basis points on a linked quarter basis. Accruing loans past due 30 to 89 days equated to 0.36% of total loans at 1Q18, compared to 0.31% at 4Q17.
Net charge-offs totaled $4.3 million in 1Q18, down $5.8 million, or 57%, compared to 4Q17. Annualized net charge-offs equated to 9 basis points of average loans in 1Q18, an 11 basis points decrease on a linked quarter basis.
Refer to Table 4 - Loans and Asset Quality Data for further information.
Capital Position
At March 31, 2018, the Company reported a non-GAAP tangible common equity ratio of 8.66%, up 5 basis points compared to December 31, 2017, and the preliminary Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.97%, up 62 basis points compared to December 31, 2017. The Company's preliminary calculation of its total risk-based capital ratio at March 31, 2018, was 12.48%, up 11 basis points compared to December 31, 2017.
At March 31, 2018, book value per common share was $66.38, up $0.21 per share, compared to December 31, 2017. Tangible book value per common share was $42.91, up $0.35 per share, compared to December 31, 2017. Based on the closing stock price of the Company's common stock of $78.40 per share on April 19, 2018, this price equated to 1.18 times March 31, 2018 book value per common share and 1.83 times March 31, 2018 tangible book value per common share.
Dividends On Capital Stock. The declaration of dividends is at the discretion of the Board of Directors. The following details the recent dividend declarations:
Common Stock. On March 20, 2018, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per common share, a 3% increase compared to the common dividend declared in December 2017. The dividend is payable on April 27, 2018, to shareholders of record as of March 30, 2018.
Preferred Stock. On March 20, 2018, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4125 per depositary share of Series C Preferred Stock that is payable on May 1, 2018.
Common Stock Repurchase Program. On May 4, 2016, the Board of Directors of the Company authorized the repurchase of up to 950,000 shares of the Company's common stock. The Company did not repurchase common shares under the authorized program during the first quarter of 2018. The Company has approximately 747,000 shares of common stock remaining that may be purchased under the currently authorized program.
IBERIABANK Corporation
IBERIABANK Corporation is a regional financial holding company with offices in Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama, Texas, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and New York offering commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, mortgage, and title insurance services.
The Company's common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "IBKC". The Company's Series B Preferred Stock and Series C Preferred Stock also trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols "IBKCP" and "IBKCO", respectively. The Company's common stock market capitalization was approximately $4.5 billion, based on the NASDAQ Global Select Market closing stock price on April 19, 2018.
The following 10 investment firms currently provide equity research coverage on the Company:
- Bank of America Merrill Lynch
- FIG Partners, LLC
- Hovde Group, LLC
- Jefferies & Co., Inc.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.
- Piper Jaffray & Co.
- Raymond James & Associates, Inc.
- Sandler O'Neill + Partners, L.P.
- Stephens, Inc.
- SunTrust Robinson-Humphrey
Conference Call
In association with this earnings release, the Company will host a live conference call to discuss the financial results for the quarter just completed. The telephone conference call will be held on Friday, April 20, 2018, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Central Time by dialing 1-888-317-6003. The confirmation code for the call is 9690151. A replay of the call will be available until midnight Central Time on April 27, 2018 by dialing 1-877-344-7529. The confirmation code for the replay is 10118181. The Company has prepared a PowerPoint presentation that supplements information contained in this press release. The PowerPoint presentation may be accessed on the Company's web site, www.iberiabank.com, under "Investor Relations" and then "Financial Information" and "Presentations."
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company's performance. Non-GAAP measures in this press release include, but are not limited to, descriptions such as core, tangible, and pre-tax pre-provision. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to exclude the effects of the amortization of intangibles and include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that in management's opinion can distort period-to-period comparisons of the Company's performance. Transactions that are typically excluded from non-GAAP performance measures include realized and unrealized gains/losses on former bank owned real estate, realized gains/losses on securities, income tax gains/losses, merger-related charges and recoveries, litigation charges and recoveries, and debt repayment penalties. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP disclosures are presented in the supplemental tables at the end of this release. Please refer to the supplemental tables for these reconciliations.
Caution About Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements," which may include forecasts of our financial results and condition, expectations for our operations and businesses, and our assumptions for those forecasts and expectations. Do not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Due to various factors, actual results may differ materially from our forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements are described under "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," "Risk Factors" and "Regulation and Supervision" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, and in other documents subsequently filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov, and the Company's website, http://www.iberiabank.com. To the extent that statements in this press release relate to future plans, objectives, financial results or performance by the Company, these statements are deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are generally identified by use of words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.
Forward-looking statements represent management's beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed; they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time and could cause actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. All information is as of the date of this press release. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.
|
Table 1 - IBERIABANK CORPORATION
|
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
As of and For the Three Months Ended
|
INCOME DATA:
|
3/31/2018
|
12/31/2017
|
% Change
|
3/31/2017
|
% Change
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
232,889
|
$
|
235,502
|
(1.1)
|
$
|
172,818
|
34.8
|
Net interest income (TE) (1)
|
234,353
|
238,314
|
(1.7)
|
175,309
|
33.7
|
Total revenues (2)
|
277,455
|
287,844
|
(3.6)
|
217,942
|
27.3
|
Provision for loan losses
|
7,986
|
14,393
|
(44.5)
|
6,154
|
29.8
|
Non-interest expense (2)
|
188,296
|
182,065
|
3.4
|
138,796
|
35.7
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
60,023
|
9,329
|
543.4
|
46,874
|
28.1
|
PER COMMON SHARE DATA:
|
Earnings available to common shareholders - basic
|
$
|
1.11
|
$
|
0.17
|
552.9
|
$
|
1.01
|
9.9
|
Earnings available to common shareholders - diluted
|
1.10
|
0.17
|
547.1
|
1.00
|
10.0
|
Core earnings (Non-GAAP) (3)
|
1.37
|
1.33
|
3.0
|
1.02
|
34.3
|
Book value
|
66.38
|
66.17
|
0.3
|
65.25
|
1.7
|
Tangible book value (Non-GAAP) (3) (4)
|
42.91
|
42.56
|
0.8
|
50.46
|
(15.0)
|
Closing stock price
|
78.00
|
77.50
|
0.6
|
79.10
|
(1.4)
|
Cash dividends
|
0.38
|
0.37
|
2.7
|
0.36
|
5.6
|
KEY RATIOS AND OTHER DATA (7):
|
Net interest margin (TE) (1)
|
3.67
|
%
|
3.69
|
%
|
3.53
|
%
|
Efficiency ratio (2)
|
67.9
|
63.3
|
63.7
|
Core tangible efficiency ratio (TE) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|
58.8
|
55.3
|
61.3
|
Return on average assets
|
0.92
|
0.15
|
0.94
|
Return on average common equity
|
6.79
|
1.02
|
6.41
|
Core return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) (3)(4)
|
13.83
|
12.73
|
8.99
|
Effective tax rate
|
21.6
|
88.8
|
30.9
|
Full-time equivalent employees
|
3,726
|
3,552
|
3,161
|
CAPITAL RATIOS:
|
Tangible common equity ratio (Non-GAAP) (3) (4)
|
8.66
|
%
|
8.61
|
%
|
12.10
|
%
|
Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets (4)
|
10.27
|
10.20
|
14.48
|
Tier 1 leverage ratio (5)
|
9.97
|
9.35
|
12.91
|
Common equity Tier 1 (CET 1) (transitional) (5)
|
N/A
|
10.57
|
14.64
|
Common equity Tier 1 (CET 1) (fully phased-in) (5)
|
10.77
|
10.53
|
14.60
|
Tier 1 capital (transitional) (5)
|
11.32
|
11.16
|
15.38
|
Total risk-based capital ratio (5)
|
12.48
|
12.37
|
16.92
|
Common stock dividend payout ratio
|
36.0
|
213.6
|
39.0
|
Classified assets to Tier 1 capital (8)
|
15.2
|
16.1
|
15.2
|
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:
|
Non-performing assets to total assets (6)
|
0.64
|
%
|
0.64
|
%
|
1.00
|
%
|
ALLL to loans and leases
|
0.67
|
0.70
|
0.96
|
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
|
0.09
|
0.20
|
0.16
|
Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO (6)
|
0.87
|
0.89
|
1.45
|
(1)
|
Fully taxable equivalent (TE) calculations include the tax benefit associated with related income sources that are tax-exempt using a rate of 35% for prior quarters and a rate of 21% for the current quarter.
|
(2)
|
Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the net presentation requirements of ASU No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, which was adopted effective January 1, 2018. On average, the adoption resulted in a reduction of non-interest income and non-interest expense of approximately $2.3 million on a quarterly basis, and had no impact on net income.
|
(3)
|
See Table 7 and Table 8 for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.
|
(4)
|
Tangible calculations eliminate the effect of goodwill and acquisition related intangible assets and the corresponding amortization expense on a tax-effected basis where applicable.
|
(5)
|
Regulatory capital ratios as of March 31, 2018 are preliminary.
|
(6)
|
Non-performing assets consist of non-accruing loans, accruing loans 90 days or more past due and other real estate owned, including repossessed assets. For purposes of this table, past due and non-accrual loan amounts exclude acquired impaired loans, even if contractually past due or if the Company does not expect to receive payment in full, as the Company is currently accreting interest income over the expected life of the loans.
|
(7)
|
All ratios are calculated on an annualized basis for the periods indicated.
|
(8)
|
Classified assets include commercial loans rated substandard or worse and non-performing mortgage and consumer loans and include acquired impaired loans accounted for under ASC 310-30.
|
Table 2 - IBERIABANK CORPORATION
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
Linked Qtr
|
Year/Year
|
3/31/2018
|
12/31/2017
|
$
|
%
|
9/30/2017
|
6/30/2017
|
3/31/2017
|
$
|
%
|
Interest income
|
$
|
270,543
|
$
|
269,703
|
840
|
0.3
|
$
|
246,972
|
$
|
204,575
|
$
|
192,533
|
78,010
|
40.5
|
Interest expense
|
37,654
|
34,201
|
3,453
|
10.1
|
30,089
|
20,932
|
19,715
|
17,939
|
91.0
|
Net interest income
|
232,889
|
235,502
|
(2,613)
|
(1.1)
|
216,883
|
183,643
|
172,818
|
60,071
|
34.8
|
Provision for loan losses
|
7,986
|
14,393
|
(6,407)
|
(44.5)
|
18,514
|
12,050
|
6,154
|
1,832
|
29.8
|
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|
224,903
|
221,109
|
3,794
|
1.7
|
198,369
|
171,593
|
166,664
|
58,239
|
34.9
|
Mortgage income
|
9,595
|
13,675
|
(4,080)
|
(29.8)
|
16,050
|
19,730
|
14,115
|
(4,520)
|
(32.0)
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
12,908
|
12,581
|
327
|
2.6
|
12,534
|
11,410
|
11,153
|
1,755
|
15.7
|
Title revenue
|
5,027
|
5,398
|
(371)
|
(6.9)
|
5,643
|
6,190
|
4,741
|
286
|
6.0
|
Broker commissions(1)
|
2,221
|
1,958
|
263
|
13.4
|
2,094
|
2,562
|
2,547
|
(326)
|
(12.8)
|
ATM/debit card fee income(1)
|
2,633
|
2,583
|
50
|
1.9
|
2,486
|
2,646
|
2,483
|
150
|
6.0
|
Income from bank owned life insurance
|
1,282
|
1,267
|
15
|
1.2
|
1,263
|
1,241
|
1,311
|
(29)
|
(2.2)
|
(Loss) gain on sale of available-for-sale securities
|
(59)
|
35
|
(94)
|
(268.6)
|
(242)
|
59
|
—
|
(59)
|
N/M
|
Other non-interest income(1)
|
10,959
|
14,845
|
(3,886)
|
(26.2)
|
11,015
|
10,000
|
8,774
|
2,185
|
24.9
|
Total non-interest income(1)
|
44,566
|
52,342
|
(7,776)
|
(14.9)
|
50,843
|
53,838
|
45,124
|
(558)
|
(1.2)
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
104,586
|
104,387
|
199
|
0.2
|
106,970
|
86,317
|
81,853
|
22,733
|
27.8
|
Occupancy and equipment
|
20,047
|
19,211
|
836
|
4.4
|
19,139
|
16,292
|
16,021
|
4,026
|
25.1
|
Amortization of acquisition intangibles
|
5,102
|
4,642
|
460
|
9.9
|
4,527
|
1,651
|
1,770
|
3,332
|
188.2
|
Data processing(1)
|
12,393
|
11,416
|
977
|
8.6
|
12,300
|
6,713
|
6,362
|
6,031
|
94.8
|
Professional services
|
7,391
|
9,441
|
(2,050)
|
(21.7)
|
22,550
|
11,219
|
5,335
|
2,056
|
38.5
|
Credit and other loan related expense
|
4,618
|
3,170
|
1,448
|
45.7
|
7,532
|
3,780
|
4,526
|
92
|
2.0
|
Other non-interest expense(1)
|
34,159
|
29,798
|
4,361
|
14.6
|
27,744
|
19,408
|
22,929
|
11,230
|
49.0
|
Total non-interest expense(1)
|
188,296
|
182,065
|
6,231
|
3.4
|
200,762
|
145,380
|
138,796
|
49,500
|
35.7
|
Income before income taxes
|
81,173
|
91,386
|
(10,213)
|
(11.2)
|
48,450
|
80,051
|
72,992
|
8,181
|
11.2
|
Income tax expense
|
17,552
|
81,108
|
(63,556)
|
(78.4)
|
18,806
|
28,033
|
22,519
|
(4,967)
|
(22.1)
|
Net income
|
63,621
|
10,278
|
53,343
|
519.0
|
29,644
|
52,018
|
50,473
|
13,148
|
26.0
|
Less: Preferred stock dividends
|
3,598
|
949
|
2,649
|
279.1
|
3,598
|
949
|
3,599
|
(1)
|
—
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
$
|
60,023
|
$
|
9,329
|
50,694
|
543.4
|
$
|
26,046
|
$
|
51,069
|
$
|
46,874
|
13,149
|
28.1
|
Income available to common shareholders - basic
|
$
|
60,023
|
$
|
9,329
|
50,694
|
543.4
|
$
|
26,046
|
$
|
51,069
|
$
|
46,874
|
13,149
|
28.1
|
Less: Earnings allocated to unvested restricted stock
|
639
|
101
|
538
|
532.7
|
283
|
361
|
346
|
293
|
84.7
|
Earnings allocated to common shareholders
|
$
|
59,384
|
$
|
9,228
|
50,156
|
543.5
|
$
|
25,763
|
$
|
50,708
|
$
|
46,528
|
12,856
|
27.6
|
Earnings per common share - basic
|
$
|
1.11
|
$
|
0.17
|
0.94
|
552.9
|
$
|
0.49
|
$
|
1.00
|
$
|
1.01
|
0.1
|
9.9
|
Earnings per common share - diluted
|
1.10
|
0.17
|
0.93
|
547.1
|
0.49
|
0.99
|
1.00
|
0.1
|
10.0
|
Impact of non-core items (Non-GAAP) (2)
|
0.27
|
1.16
|
(0.89)
|
(76.7)
|
0.51
|
0.11
|
0.02
|
0.25
|
1,250.0
|
Earnings per share - diluted, excluding non-core items (Non-GAAP) (2)
|
$
|
1.37
|
$
|
1.33
|
0.04
|
3.0
|
$
|
1.00
|
$
|
1.10
|
$
|
1.02
|
0.35
|
34.3
|
NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING (in thousands)
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
|
53,616
|
53,287
|
329
|
0.6
|
52,424
|
50,630
|
46,123
|
7,493
|
16.2
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
|
53,967
|
53,621
|
346
|
0.6
|
52,770
|
50,984
|
46,496
|
7,471
|
16.1
|
Book value shares (period end)
|
56,779
|
53,872
|
2,907
|
5.4
|
53,864
|
51,015
|
50,970
|
5,809
|
11.4
|
(1) Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the net presentation requirements of ASU No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, which was adopted effective January 1, 2018. On average, the adoption resulted in a reduction of non-interest income and non-interest expense of approximately $2.3 million on a quarterly basis, and had no impact on net income.
|
(2) See Table 7 and Table 8 for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.
|
N/M = not meaningful
|
TABLE 3 - IBERIABANK CORPORATION
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
PERIOD-END BALANCES
|
Linked Qtr Change
|
Year/Year Change
|
ASSETS
|
3/31/2018
|
12/31/2017
|
$
|
%
|
9/30/2017
|
6/30/2017
|
3/31/2017
|
$
|
%
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$
|
253,527
|
$
|
319,156
|
(65,629)
|
(20.6)
|
$
|
298,173
|
$
|
301,910
|
$
|
276,979
|
(23,452)
|
(8.5)
|
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|
310,565
|
306,568
|
3,997
|
1.3
|
583,043
|
167,450
|
1,024,139
|
(713,574)
|
(69.7)
|
Total cash and cash equivalents
|
564,092
|
625,724
|
(61,632)
|
(9.8)
|
881,216
|
469,360
|
1,301,118
|
(737,026)
|
(56.6)
|
Investment securities available for sale
|
4,542,486
|
4,590,062
|
(47,576)
|
(1.0)
|
4,736,339
|
4,009,299
|
3,823,953
|
718,533
|
18.8
|
Investment securities held to maturity
|
224,241
|
227,318
|
(3,077)
|
(1.4)
|
175,906
|
84,517
|
86,018
|
138,223
|
160.7
|
Total investment securities
|
4,766,727
|
4,817,380
|
(50,653)
|
(1.1)
|
4,912,245
|
4,093,816
|
3,909,971
|
856,756
|
21.9
|
Mortgage loans held for sale
|
110,348
|
134,916
|
(24,568)
|
(18.2)
|
141,218
|
140,959
|
122,333
|
(11,985)
|
(9.8)
|
Loans and leases, net of unearned income
|
21,706,090
|
20,078,181
|
1,627,909
|
8.1
|
19,795,085
|
15,556,016
|
15,132,202
|
6,573,888
|
43.4
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses
|
(144,527)
|
(140,891)
|
(3,636)
|
2.6
|
(136,628)
|
(146,225)
|
(144,890)
|
363
|
(0.3)
|
Loans and leases, net
|
21,561,563
|
19,937,290
|
1,624,273
|
8.1
|
19,658,457
|
15,409,791
|
14,987,312
|
6,574,251
|
43.9
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
329,454
|
331,413
|
(1,959)
|
(0.6)
|
330,800
|
318,167
|
303,978
|
25,476
|
8.4
|
Goodwill and other intangible assets
|
1,338,573
|
1,277,464
|
61,109
|
4.8
|
1,281,479
|
757,025
|
758,340
|
580,233
|
76.5
|
Other assets
|
801,880
|
779,942
|
21,938
|
2.8
|
771,220
|
601,609
|
625,427
|
176,453
|
28.2
|
Total assets
|
$
|
29,472,637
|
$
|
27,904,129
|
1,568,508
|
5.6
|
$
|
27,976,635
|
$
|
21,790,727
|
$
|
22,008,479
|
7,464,158
|
33.9
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Non-interest-bearing deposits
|
$
|
6,595,495
|
$
|
6,209,925
|
385,570
|
6.2
|
$
|
5,963,943
|
$
|
5,020,195
|
$
|
5,031,583
|
1,563,912
|
31.1
|
NOW accounts
|
4,500,181
|
4,348,939
|
151,242
|
3.5
|
3,547,761
|
3,089,482
|
3,085,720
|
1,414,461
|
45.8
|
Savings and money market accounts
|
9,146,710
|
8,520,365
|
626,345
|
7.4
|
9,165,417
|
6,815,513
|
7,185,864
|
1,960,846
|
27.3
|
Certificates of deposit
|
2,728,806
|
2,387,488
|
341,318
|
14.3
|
2,657,150
|
1,927,926
|
2,009,098
|
719,708
|
35.8
|
Total deposits
|
22,971,192
|
21,466,717
|
1,504,475
|
7.0
|
21,334,271
|
16,853,116
|
17,312,265
|
5,658,927
|
32.7
|
Short-term borrowings
|
375,000
|
475,000
|
(100,000)
|
(21.1)
|
975,008
|
250,000
|
80,000
|
295,000
|
368.8
|
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|
525,496
|
516,297
|
9,199
|
1.8
|
548,696
|
333,935
|
368,696
|
156,800
|
42.5
|
Trust preferred securities
|
120,110
|
120,110
|
—
|
—
|
120,110
|
120,110
|
120,110
|
—
|
—
|
Other long-term debt
|
1,329,192
|
1,375,725
|
(46,533)
|
(3.4)
|
1,007,474
|
547,133
|
507,975
|
821,217
|
161.7
|
Other liabilities
|
250,740
|
253,489
|
(2,749)
|
(1.1)
|
264,302
|
183,191
|
161,458
|
89,282
|
55.3
|
Total liabilities
|
25,571,730
|
24,207,338
|
1,364,392
|
5.6
|
24,249,861
|
18,287,485
|
18,550,504
|
7,021,226
|
37.8
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
3,900,907
|
3,696,791
|
204,116
|
5.5
|
3,726,774
|
3,503,242
|
3,457,975
|
442,932
|
12.8
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
29,472,637
|
$
|
27,904,129
|
1,568,508
|
5.6
|
$
|
27,976,635
|
$
|
21,790,727
|
$
|
22,008,479
|
7,464,158
|
33.9
|
TABLE 3 Continued - IBERIABANK CORPORATION
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
AVERAGE BALANCES
|
Linked Qtr Change
|
Year/Year Change
|
ASSETS
|
3/31/2018
|
12/31/2017
|
$
|
%
|
9/30/2017
|
6/30/2017
|
3/31/2017
|
$
|
%
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$
|
308,319
|
$
|
307,328
|
991
|
0.3
|
$
|
277,968
|
$
|
277,047
|
$
|
302,585
|
5,734
|
1.9
|
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|
486,298
|
538,733
|
(52,435)
|
(9.7)
|
615,445
|
555,431
|
1,023,688
|
(537,390)
|
(52.5)
|
Total cash and cash equivalents
|
794,617
|
846,061
|
(51,444)
|
(6.1)
|
893,413
|
832,478
|
1,326,273
|
(531,656)
|
(40.1)
|
Investment securities available for sale
|
4,544,836
|
4,674,496
|
(129,660)
|
(2.8)
|
4,593,798
|
3,970,021
|
3,679,817
|
865,019
|
23.5
|
Investment securities held to maturity
|
226,229
|
191,067
|
35,162
|
18.4
|
114,895
|
85,516
|
87,246
|
138,983
|
159.3
|
Total investment securities
|
4,771,065
|
4,865,563
|
(94,498)
|
(1.9)
|
4,708,693
|
4,055,537
|
3,767,063
|
1,004,002
|
26.7
|
Mortgage loans held for sale
|
109,027
|
126,216
|
(17,189)
|
(13.6)
|
132,309
|
145,274
|
175,512
|
(66,485)
|
(37.9)
|
Loans and leases, net of unearned income
|
20,181,390
|
19,941,500
|
239,890
|
1.2
|
18,341,154
|
15,284,007
|
15,045,755
|
5,135,635
|
34.1
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses
|
(144,295)
|
(138,927)
|
(5,368)
|
3.9
|
(147,046)
|
(146,448)
|
(145,326)
|
1,031
|
(0.7)
|
Loans and leases, net
|
20,037,095
|
19,802,573
|
234,522
|
1.2
|
18,194,108
|
15,137,559
|
14,900,429
|
5,136,666
|
34.5
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
331,640
|
329,957
|
1,683
|
0.5
|
327,917
|
309,622
|
305,245
|
26,395
|
8.6
|
Goodwill and other intangible assets
|
1,281,598
|
1,277,293
|
4,305
|
0.3
|
1,047,355
|
757,528
|
758,887
|
522,711
|
68.9
|
Other assets
|
807,177
|
787,400
|
19,777
|
2.5
|
793,126
|
605,539
|
628,092
|
179,085
|
28.5
|
Total assets
|
$
|
28,132,219
|
$
|
28,035,063
|
97,156
|
0.3
|
$
|
26,096,921
|
$
|
21,843,537
|
$
|
21,861,501
|
6,270,718
|
28.7
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Non-interest-bearing deposits
|
$
|
6,278,507
|
$
|
6,176,347
|
102,160
|
1.7
|
$
|
5,601,071
|
$
|
4,992,598
|
$
|
4,976,945
|
1,301,562
|
26.2
|
NOW accounts
|
4,363,557
|
3,987,908
|
375,649
|
9.4
|
3,203,657
|
3,124,243
|
3,239,085
|
1,124,472
|
34.7
|
Savings and money market accounts
|
8,664,085
|
8,769,464
|
(105,379)
|
(1.2)
|
8,566,873
|
7,079,773
|
7,211,545
|
1,452,540
|
20.1
|
Certificates of deposit
|
2,471,485
|
2,444,403
|
27,082
|
1.1
|
2,413,727
|
1,964,234
|
2,083,749
|
387,736
|
18.6
|
Total deposits
|
21,777,634
|
21,378,122
|
399,512
|
1.9
|
19,785,328
|
17,160,848
|
17,511,324
|
4,266,310
|
24.4
|
Short-term borrowings
|
506,056
|
729,111
|
(223,055)
|
(30.6)
|
1,180,165
|
38,320
|
99,000
|
407,056
|
411.2
|
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|
477,862
|
494,757
|
(16,895)
|
(3.4)
|
439,077
|
314,090
|
311,726
|
166,136
|
53.3
|
Trust preferred securities
|
120,110
|
120,110
|
—
|
—
|
120,110
|
120,110
|
120,110
|
—
|
—
|
Other long-term debt
|
1,257,213
|
1,300,114
|
(42,901)
|
(3.3)
|
622,655
|
508,522
|
498,384
|
758,829
|
152.3
|
Other liabilities
|
275,869
|
264,790
|
11,079
|
4.2
|
273,163
|
200,673
|
221,993
|
53,876
|
24.3
|
Total liabilities
|
24,414,744
|
24,287,004
|
127,740
|
0.5
|
22,420,498
|
18,342,563
|
18,762,537
|
5,652,207
|
30.1
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
3,717,475
|
3,748,059
|
(30,584)
|
(0.8)
|
3,676,423
|
3,500,974
|
3,098,964
|
618,511
|
20.0
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
28,132,219
|
$
|
28,035,063
|
97,156
|
0.3
|
$
|
26,096,921
|
$
|
21,843,537
|
$
|
21,861,501
|
6,270,718
|
28.7
|
Table 4 - IBERIABANK CORPORATION
|
LOANS AND ASSET QUALITY DATA
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Linked Qtr Change
|
Year/Year Change
|
LOANS
|
3/31/2018
|
12/31/2017
|
$
|
%
|
9/30/2017
|
6/30/2017
|
3/31/2017
|
$
|
%
|
Commercial loans and leases:
|
Real estate- construction
|
$
|
1,199,625
|
$
|
1,240,396
|
(40,771)
|
(3.3)
|
$
|
1,298,282
|
$
|
1,100,504
|
$
|
946,477
|
253,148
|
26.7
|
Real estate- owner-occupied (1)
|
2,612,244
|
2,529,885
|
82,359
|
3.3
|
2,448,826
|
2,242,275
|
2,230,041
|
382,203
|
17.1
|
Real estate- non-owner occupied
|
5,437,082
|
5,167,949
|
269,133
|
5.2
|
5,020,778
|
3,839,777
|
3,844,823
|
1,592,259
|
41.4
|
Commercial and industrial (6)
|
5,325,682
|
5,135,067
|
190,615
|
3.7
|
5,016,437
|
4,195,096
|
3,975,734
|
1,349,948
|
34.0
|
Total commercial loans and leases
|
14,574,633
|
14,073,297
|
501,336
|
3.6
|
13,784,323
|
11,377,652
|
10,997,075
|
3,577,558
|
32.5
|
Residential mortgage loans
|
3,971,067
|
3,056,352
|
914,715
|
29.9
|
3,024,970
|
1,346,467
|
1,296,358
|
2,674,709
|
206.3
|
Consumer loans:
|
Home equity
|
2,421,186
|
2,292,275
|
128,911
|
5.6
|
2,320,233
|
2,158,948
|
2,146,796
|
274,390
|
12.8
|
Automobile
|
123,057
|
127,531
|
(4,474)
|
(3.5)
|
130,847
|
135,012
|
142,139
|
(19,082)
|
(13.4)
|
Credit card
|
93,261
|
96,368
|
(3,107)
|
(3.2)
|
88,454
|
87,088
|
84,113
|
9,148
|
10.9
|
Other
|
522,886
|
432,358
|
90,528
|
20.9
|
446,258
|
450,849
|
465,721
|
57,165
|
12.3
|
Total consumer loans
|
3,160,390
|
2,948,532
|
211,858
|
7.2
|
2,985,792
|
2,831,897
|
2,838,769
|
321,621
|
11.3
|
Total loans and leases
|
$
|
21,706,090
|
$
|
20,078,181
|
1,627,909
|
8.1
|
$
|
19,795,085
|
$
|
15,556,016
|
$
|
15,132,202
|
6,573,888
|
43.4
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses (2)
|
$
|
(144,527)
|
$
|
(140,891)
|
(3,636)
|
2.6
|
$
|
(136,628)
|
$
|
(146,225)
|
$
|
(144,890)
|
363
|
(0.3)
|
Loans and leases, net
|
21,561,563
|
19,937,290
|
1,624,273
|
8.1
|
19,658,457
|
15,409,791
|
14,987,312
|
6,574,251
|
43.9
|
Reserve for unfunded commitments
|
(13,432)
|
(13,208)
|
(224)
|
1.7
|
(21,032)
|
(10,462)
|
(11,660)
|
(1,772)
|
15.2
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(157,959)
|
(154,099)
|
(3,860)
|
2.5
|
(157,660)
|
(156,687)
|
(156,550)
|
(1,409)
|
0.9
|
ASSET QUALITY DATA
|
Non-accrual loans (3)
|
$
|
153,975
|
$
|
145,388
|
8,587
|
5.9
|
$
|
145,491
|
$
|
177,942
|
$
|
191,581
|
(37,606)
|
(19.6)
|
Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets
|
27,117
|
26,533
|
584
|
2.2
|
28,338
|
19,718
|
20,055
|
7,062
|
35.2
|
Accruing loans more than 90 days past due (3)
|
8,288
|
6,900
|
1,388
|
20.1
|
2,190
|
802
|
7,913
|
375
|
4.7
|
Total non-performing
assets (3)(4)
|
$
|
189,380
|
$
|
178,821
|
10,559
|
5.9
|
$
|
176,019
|
$
|
198,462
|
$
|
219,549
|
(30,169)
|
(13.7)
|
Loans 30-89 days past due (3)
|
$
|
78,293
|
$
|
61,717
|
16,576
|
26.9
|
$
|
58,327
|
$
|
50,871
|
$
|
36,104
|
42,189
|
116.9
|
Non-performing assets to total assets (3)(4)
|
0.64
|
%
|
0.64
|
%
|
0.63
|
%
|
0.91
|
%
|
1.00
|
%
|
Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO (3)(4)
|
0.87
|
0.89
|
0.89
|
1.27
|
1.45
|
ALLL to non-performing
loans (3)(5)
|
89.1
|
92.5
|
92.5
|
81.8
|
72.6
|
ALLL to non-performing
assets (3)(4)
|
76.3
|
78.8
|
77.6
|
73.7
|
66.0
|
ALLL to total loans
|
0.67
|
0.70
|
0.69
|
0.94
|
0.96
|
Quarter-to-date charge-offs
|
$
|
9,116
|
$
|
12,526
|
(3,410)
|
(27.2)
|
$
|
30,460
|
$
|
12,189
|
$
|
7,291
|
1,825
|
25.0
|
Quarter-to-date recoveries
|
(4,813)
|
(2,425)
|
(2,388)
|
98.5
|
(1,644)
|
(1,289)
|
(1,235)
|
(3,578)
|
289.7
|
Quarter-to-date net charge-offs
|
$
|
4,303
|
$
|
10,101
|
(5,798)
|
(57.4)
|
$
|
28,816
|
$
|
10,900
|
$
|
6,056
|
(1,753)
|
(28.9)
|
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
|
0.09
|
%
|
0.20
|
%
|
0.62
|
%
|
0.29
|
%
|
0.16
|
%
|
(1)
|
Real estate- owner-occupied is defined as loans with a "1E1" Call Report Code (loans secured by owner-occupied non-farm non-residential properties).
|
(2)
|
The allowance for loan and lease losses includes impairment reserves attributable to acquired impaired loans.
|
(3)
|
For purposes of this table, past due and non-accrual loan amounts exclude acquired impaired loans, even if contractually past due or if the Company does not expect to receive payment in full, as the Company is currently accreting interest income over the expected life of the loans.
|
(4)
|
Non-performing assets consist of non-accruing loans, accruing loans 90 days or more past due and other real estate owned, including repossessed assets.
|
(5)
|
Non-performing loans consist of non-accruing loans and accruing loans 90 days or more past due.
|
(6)
|
Includes equipment financing leases.
|
TABLE 5 - IBERIABANK CORPORATION
|
QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES, NET INTEREST INCOME AND YIELDS/RATES
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
3/31/2018
|
12/31/2017
|
Basis Point
|
ASSETS
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Yield/Rate
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Yield/Rate
|
Yield/Rate
|
Earning assets:
|
Commercial loans and leases
|
$
|
14,087,635
|
$
|
164,660
|
4.76
|
%
|
$
|
13,964,340
|
$
|
163,974
|
4.70
|
%
|
6
|
Residential mortgage loans
|
3,151,775
|
34,494
|
4.38
|
3,049,947
|
35,007
|
4.59
|
(21)
|
Consumer loans
|
2,941,980
|
38,915
|
5.36
|
2,927,213
|
38,836
|
5.26
|
10
|
Total loans and leases
|
20,181,390
|
238,069
|
4.79
|
19,941,500
|
237,817
|
4.77
|
2
|
Mortgage loans held for sale
|
109,027
|
1,154
|
4.23
|
126,216
|
1,251
|
3.96
|
27
|
Investment securities (2)
|
4,843,448
|
28,094
|
2.38
|
4,893,538
|
27,714
|
2.37
|
1
|
Other earning assets
|
679,902
|
3,226
|
1.92
|
725,042
|
2,921
|
1.60
|
32
|
Total earning assets
|
25,813,767
|
270,543
|
4.26
|
25,686,296
|
269,703
|
4.22
|
4
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses
|
(144,295)
|
(138,927)
|
Non-earning assets
|
2,462,747
|
2,487,694
|
Total assets
|
$
|
28,132,219
|
$
|
28,035,063
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
NOW accounts
|
$
|
4,363,557
|
$
|
7,081
|
0.66
|
%
|
$
|
3,987,908
|
$
|
5,404
|
0.54
|
%
|
12
|
Savings and money market accounts
|
8,664,085
|
14,579
|
0.68
|
8,769,464
|
13,345
|
0.60
|
8
|
Certificates of deposit
|
2,471,485
|
6,584
|
1.08
|
2,444,403
|
6,115
|
0.99
|
9
|
Total interest-bearing deposits (3)
|
15,499,127
|
28,244
|
0.74
|
15,201,775
|
24,864
|
0.65
|
9
|
Short-term borrowings
|
983,918
|
2,524
|
1.04
|
1,223,868
|
2,901
|
0.94
|
10
|
Long-term debt
|
1,377,323
|
6,886
|
2.03
|
1,420,224
|
6,436
|
1.80
|
23
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
17,860,368
|
37,654
|
0.86
|
17,845,867
|
34,201
|
0.76
|
10
|
Non-interest-bearing deposits
|
6,278,507
|
6,176,347
|
Non-interest-bearing liabilities
|
275,869
|
264,790
|
Total liabilities
|
24,414,744
|
24,287,004
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
3,717,475
|
3,748,059
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
28,132,219
|
$
|
28,035,063
|
Net interest income/Net interest spread
|
$
|
232,889
|
3.40
|
%
|
$
|
235,502
|
3.46
|
%
|
(6)
|
Taxable equivalent benefit
|
1,464
|
0.02
|
2,812
|
0.04
|
(2)
|
Net interest income (TE)/Net interest margin (TE) (1)
|
$
|
234,353
|
3.67
|
%
|
$
|
238,314
|
3.69
|
%
|
(2)
|
(1) Fully taxable equivalent (TE) calculations include the tax benefit associated with related income sources that are tax-exempt using a rate of 35% for prior quarters and a rate of 21% for the current quarter.
|
(2) Balances exclude unrealized gain or loss on securities available for sale and the impact of trade date accounting.
|
(3) Total deposit costs for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 were 0.53% and 0.46%, respectively.
|
TABLE 5 Continued - IBERIABANK CORPORATION
|
QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES, NET INTEREST INCOME AND YIELDS/RATES
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
9/30/2017
|
6/30/2017
|
3/31/2017
|
ASSETS
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Yield/Rate
|
Average
|
Interest Income/Expense
|
Yield/Rate (TE)(1)
|
Average Balance
|
Interest Income/Expense
|
Yield/Rate (TE)(1)
|
Earning assets:
|
Commercial loans and leases
|
$
|
12,951,243
|
$
|
146,003
|
4.52
|
%
|
$
|
11,136,842
|
$
|
127,301
|
4.64
|
%
|
$
|
10,917,714
|
$
|
119,605
|
4.50
|
%
|
Residential mortgage loans
|
2,464,348
|
28,645
|
4.65
|
1,319,207
|
14,345
|
4.35
|
1,273,069
|
12,848
|
4.04
|
Consumer loans
|
2,925,563
|
42,240
|
5.73
|
2,827,958
|
37,619
|
5.34
|
2,854,972
|
36,524
|
5.19
|
Total loans and leases
|
18,341,154
|
216,888
|
4.73
|
15,284,007
|
179,265
|
4.74
|
15,045,755
|
168,977
|
4.59
|
Mortgage loans held for sale
|
132,309
|
1,209
|
3.66
|
145,274
|
1,249
|
3.44
|
175,512
|
971
|
2.21
|
Investment securities (2)
|
4,709,526
|
26,246
|
2.32
|
4,029,491
|
22,307
|
2.32
|
3,741,128
|
19,927
|
2.24
|
Other earning assets
|
789,223
|
2,629
|
1.32
|
650,083
|
1,754
|
1.08
|
1,123,087
|
2,658
|
0.96
|
Total earning assets
|
23,972,212
|
246,972
|
4.14
|
20,108,855
|
204,575
|
4.13
|
20,085,482
|
192,533
|
3.93
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses
|
(147,046)
|
(146,448)
|
(145,326)
|
Non-earning assets
|
2,271,755
|
1,881,130
|
1,921,345
|
Total assets
|
$
|
26,096,921
|
$
|
21,843,537
|
$
|
21,861,501
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
NOW accounts
|
$
|
3,203,657
|
$
|
4,384
|
0.54
|
%
|
$
|
3,124,243
|
$
|
3,507
|
0.45
|
%
|
$
|
3,239,085
|
$
|
3,090
|
0.39
|
%
|
Savings and money market accounts
|
8,566,873
|
11,650
|
0.54
|
7,079,773
|
9,030
|
0.51
|
7,211,545
|
8,329
|
0.47
|
Certificates of deposit
|
2,413,727
|
5,766
|
0.95
|
1,964,234
|
4,576
|
0.93
|
2,083,749
|
4,638
|
0.90
|
Total interest-bearing deposits (3)
|
14,184,257
|
21,800
|
0.61
|
12,168,250
|
17,113
|
0.56
|
12,534,379
|
16,057
|
0.52
|
Short-term borrowings
|
1,619,242
|
4,152
|
1.02
|
352,410
|
226
|
0.26
|
410,726
|
277
|
0.27
|
Long-term debt
|
742,765
|
4,137
|
2.21
|
628,632
|
3,593
|
2.29
|
618,494
|
3,381
|
2.22
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
16,546,264
|
30,089
|
0.72
|
13,149,292
|
20,932
|
0.64
|
13,563,599
|
19,715
|
0.59
|
Non-interest-bearing deposits
|
5,601,071
|
4,992,598
|
4,976,945
|
Non-interest-bearing liabilities
|
273,163
|
200,673
|
221,993
|
Total liabilities
|
22,420,498
|
18,342,563
|
18,762,537
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
3,676,423
|
3,500,974
|
3,098,964
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
26,096,921
|
$
|
21,843,537
|
$
|
21,861,501
|
Net interest income/Net interest spread
|
$
|
216,883
|
3.42
|
%
|
$
|
183,643
|
3.49
|
%
|
$
|
172,818
|
3.34
|
%
|
Taxable equivalent benefit
|
2,585
|
0.04
|
2,492
|
0.05
|
2,491
|
0.05
|
Net interest income (TE)/Net interest margin (TE) (1)
|
$
|
219,468
|
3.64
|
%
|
$
|
186,135
|
3.71
|
%
|
$
|
175,309
|
3.53
|
%
|
(1) Fully taxable equivalent (TE) calculations include the tax benefit associated with related income sources that are tax-exempt using a rate of 35% for prior quarters and a rate of 21% for the current quarter.
|
(2) Balances exclude unrealized gain or loss on securities available for sale and the impact of trade date accounting.
|
(3) Total deposit costs for the three months ended September 30, 2017, June 30, 2017, and March 31, 2017 were 0.44%, 0.40% and 0.37%, respectively.
|
Table 6 - IBERIABANK CORPORATION
|
LEGACY AND ACQUIRED LOAN PORTFOLIO VOLUMES AND YIELDS
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
3/31/2018
|
12/31/2017
|
9/30/2017
|
6/30/2017
|
3/31/2017
|
AS REPORTED (US GAAP)
|
Income
|
Average
|
Yield
|
Income
|
Average
|
Yield
|
Income
|
Average
|
Yield
|
Income
|
Average
|
Yield
|
Income
|
Average
|
Yield
|
Legacy loans, net
|
$
|
166
|
$
|
14,556
|
4.61
|
%
|
$
|
157
|
$
|
14,235
|
4.39
|
%
|
$
|
148
|
$
|
13,638
|
4.29
|
%
|
$
|
140
|
$
|
13,150
|
4.27
|
%
|
$
|
131
|
$
|
12,760
|
4.12
|
%
|
Acquired loans
|
72
|
5,625
|
5.20
|
81
|
5,706
|
5.61
|
69
|
4,703
|
5.86
|
39
|
2,134
|
7.40
|
38
|
2,286
|
6.81
|
Total loans
|
$
|
238
|
$
|
20,181
|
4.77
|
%
|
$
|
238
|
$
|
19,941
|
4.74
|
%
|
$
|
217
|
$
|
18,341
|
4.70
|
%
|
$
|
179
|
$
|
15,284
|
4.70
|
%
|
$
|
169
|
$
|
15,046
|
4.55
|
%
|
3/31/2018
|
12/31/2017
|
9/30/2017
|
6/30/2017
|
3/31/2017
|
ADJUSTMENTS
|
Income
|
Average
|
Yield
|
Income
|
Average
|
Yield
|
Income
|
Average
|
Yield
|
Income
|
Average
|
Yield
|
Income
|
Average
|
Yield
|
Legacy loans, net
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
0.00
|
%
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
0.00
|
%
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
0.00
|
%
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
0.00
|
%
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
0.00
|
%
|
Acquired loans
|
(15)
|
142
|
(1.16)
|
(21)
|
161
|
(1.60)
|
(20)
|
120
|
(1.76)
|
(12)
|
72
|
(2.46)
|
(11)
|
87
|
(2.08)
|
Total loans
|
$
|
(15)
|
$
|
142
|
(0.32)
|
%
|
$
|
(21)
|
$
|
161
|
(0.46)
|
%
|
$
|
(20)
|
$
|
120
|
(0.45)
|
%
|
$
|
(12)
|
$
|
72
|
(0.34)
|
%
|
$
|
(11)
|
$
|
87
|
(0.31)
|
%
|
3/31/2018
|
12/31/2017
|
9/30/2017
|
6/30/2017
|
3/31/2017
|
AS ADJUSTED (CASH YIELD, NON-GAAP)
|
Income
|
Average
|
Yield
|
Income
|
Average
|
Yield
|
Income
|
Average
|
Yield
|
Income
|
Average
|
Yield
|
Income
|
Average
|
Yield
|
Legacy loans, net
|
$
|
166
|
$
|
14,556
|
4.61
|
%
|
$
|
157
|
$
|
14,235
|
4.39
|
%
|
$
|
148
|
$
|
13,638
|
4.29
|
%
|
$
|
140
|
$
|
13,150
|
4.27
|
%
|
$
|
131
|
$
|
12,760
|
4.12
|
%
|
Acquired loans
|
57
|
5,767
|
4.04
|
60
|
5,867
|
4.01
|
49
|
4,823
|
4.10
|
27
|
2,206
|
4.94
|
27
|
2,373
|
4.73
|
Total loans
|
$
|
223
|
$
|
20,323
|
4.45
|
%
|
$
|
217
|
$
|
20,102
|
4.28
|
%
|
$
|
197
|
$
|
18,461
|
4.25
|
%
|
$
|
167
|
$
|
15,356
|
4.36
|
%
|
$
|
158
|
$
|
15,133
|
4.24
|
%
|
Table 7 - IBERIABANK CORPORATION
|
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
3/31/2018
|
12/31/2017
|
9/30/2017
|
Pre-tax
|
After-tax
|
Per share (2)
|
Pre-tax
|
After-tax
|
Per share (2)
|
Pre-tax
|
After-tax
|
Per share (2)
|
Net income
|
$
|
81,173
|
$
|
63,621
|
$
|
1.17
|
$
|
91,386
|
$
|
10,278
|
$
|
0.19
|
$
|
48,450
|
$
|
29,644
|
$
|
0.56
|
Less: Preferred stock dividends
|
—
|
3,598
|
0.07
|
—
|
949
|
0.02
|
—
|
3,598
|
0.07
|
Income available to common shareholders (GAAP)
|
$
|
81,173
|
$
|
60,023
|
$
|
1.10
|
$
|
91,386
|
$
|
9,329
|
$
|
0.17
|
$
|
48,450
|
$
|
26,046
|
$
|
0.49
|
Non-interest income adjustments (1)(3):
|
(Gain) loss on sale of investments and other non-interest income
|
59
|
44
|
—
|
(35)
|
(22)
|
—
|
242
|
157
|
—
|
Non-interest expense adjustments (1)(3):
|
Merger-related expense
|
16,227
|
12,517
|
0.23
|
11,373
|
8,487
|
0.16
|
28,478
|
19,255
|
0.36
|
Compensation-related expense
|
1,221
|
928
|
0.02
|
1,457
|
947
|
0.01
|
1,092
|
710
|
0.02
|
Impairment of long-lived assets, net of (gain) loss on sale
|
2,074
|
1,576
|
0.03
|
3,177
|
2,065
|
0.04
|
3,661
|
2,380
|
0.04
|
Litigation expense
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
1,228
|
0.02
|
5,692
|
4,696
|
0.09
|
Other non-core non-interest expense
|
(683)
|
(520)
|
(0.01)
|
467
|
358
|
0.01
|
377
|
245
|
—
|
Total non-interest expense adjustments
|
18,839
|
14,501
|
0.27
|
16,474
|
13,085
|
0.24
|
39,300
|
27,286
|
0.51
|
Income tax expense (benefit) - provisional impact of TCJA (4)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
51,023
|
0.94
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Income tax expense (benefit) - other
|
—
|
173
|
—
|
—
|
(1,237)
|
(0.02)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Core earnings (Non-GAAP)
|
100,071
|
74,741
|
1.37
|
107,825
|
72,178
|
1.33
|
87,992
|
53,489
|
1.00
|
Provision for loan losses (1)
|
7,986
|
6,309
|
14,393
|
9,355
|
18,514
|
12,034
|
Pre-provision earnings, as adjusted (Non-GAAP) (3)
|
$
|
108,057
|
$
|
81,050
|
$
|
122,218
|
$
|
81,533
|
$
|
106,506
|
$
|
65,523
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
6/30/2017
|
3/31/2017
|
Pre-tax
|
After-tax
|
Per share (2)
|
Pre-tax
|
After-tax
|
Per share (2)
|
Net income
|
$
|
80,051
|
$
|
52,018
|
$
|
1.01
|
$
|
72,992
|
$
|
50,473
|
$
|
1.08
|
Less: Preferred stock dividends
|
—
|
949
|
0.02
|
—
|
3,599
|
0.08
|
Income available to common shareholders (GAAP)
|
$
|
80,051
|
$
|
51,069
|
$
|
0.99
|
$
|
72,992
|
$
|
46,874
|
$
|
1.00
|
Non-interest income adjustments (1)(3):
|
(Gain) loss on sale of investments and other non-interest income
|
(59)
|
(38)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Non-interest expense adjustments (1)(3):
|
Merger-related expense
|
1,066
|
789
|
0.02
|
54
|
35
|
—
|
Compensation-related expense
|
378
|
246
|
—
|
98
|
63
|
—
|
Impairment of long-lived assets, net of (gain) loss on sale
|
(1,306)
|
(849)
|
(0.02)
|
1,429
|
929
|
0.02
|
Litigation expense
|
6,000
|
5,481
|
0.11
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Total non-interest expense adjustments
|
6,138
|
5,667
|
0.11
|
1,581
|
1,027
|
0.02
|
Core earnings (Non-GAAP)
|
86,130
|
56,698
|
1.10
|
74,573
|
47,901
|
1.02
|
Provision for loan losses (1)
|
12,050
|
7,833
|
6,154
|
4,000
|
Pre-provision earnings, as adjusted (Non-GAAP) (3)
|
$
|
98,180
|
$
|
64,531
|
$
|
80,727
|
$
|
51,901
|
(1) Excluding preferred stock dividends, merger-related expense, and litigation expense, after-tax amounts are calculated using a tax rate of 24% in 2018 and 35% in 2017, which approximates the marginal tax rate.
|
(2) Diluted per share amounts may not appear to foot due to rounding.
|
(3) Adjustments to GAAP results include certain significant activities or transactions that, in management's opinion, can distort period-to-period comparisons of the Company's performance. These adjustments include, but are not limited to, realized and unrealized gains or losses on former bank-owned real estate, realized gains or losses on the sale of investment securities, merger-related expenses, litigation charges and recoveries, debt prepayment penalties, and gains, losses, and impairment charges on long-lived assets.
|
(4) Estimated net impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ("TCJA") enacted on December 22, 2017 is subject to refinement in future periods as further information becomes available.
|
Table 8 - IBERIABANK CORPORATION
|
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
3/31/2018
|
12/31/2017
|
9/30/2017
|
6/30/2017
|
3/31/2017
|
Net interest income (GAAP)
|
$
|
232,889
|
$
|
235,502
|
$
|
216,883
|
$
|
183,643
|
$
|
172,818
|
Taxable equivalent benefit
|
1,464
|
2,812
|
2,585
|
2,492
|
2,491
|
Net interest income (TE) (Non-GAAP) (1)
|
234,353
|
238,314
|
219,468
|
186,135
|
175,309
|
Non-interest income (GAAP) (3)
|
44,566
|
52,342
|
50,843
|
53,838
|
45,124
|
Taxable equivalent benefit
|
341
|
683
|
680
|
668
|
706
|
Non-interest income (TE) (Non-GAAP) (1) (3)
|
44,907
|
53,025
|
51,523
|
54,506
|
45,830
|
Taxable equivalent revenues (Non-GAAP) (1) (3)
|
279,260
|
291,339
|
270,991
|
240,641
|
221,139
|
Securities (gains) losses and other non-interest income
|
59
|
(35)
|
242
|
(59)
|
—
|
Core taxable equivalent revenues (Non-GAAP) (1) (3)
|
$
|
279,319
|
$
|
291,304
|
$
|
271,233
|
$
|
240,582
|
$
|
221,139
|
Total non-interest expense (GAAP) (3)
|
$
|
188,296
|
$
|
182,065
|
$
|
200,762
|
$
|
145,380
|
$
|
138,796
|
Less: Intangible amortization expense
|
5,102
|
4,642
|
4,527
|
1,651
|
1,770
|
Tangible non-interest expense (Non-GAAP) (2) (3)
|
183,194
|
177,423
|
196,235
|
143,729
|
137,026
|
Less: Merger-related expense
|
16,227
|
11,373
|
28,478
|
1,066
|
54
|
Compensation-related expense
|
1,221
|
1,457
|
1,092
|
378
|
98
|
Impairment of long-lived assets, net of (gain) loss on sale
|
2,074
|
3,177
|
3,661
|
(1,306)
|
1,429
|
Litigation expense
|
—
|
—
|
5,692
|
6,000
|
—
|
Other non-core non-interest expense
|
(683)
|
467
|
377
|
—
|
—
|
Core tangible non-interest expense (Non-GAAP) (2) (3)
|
$
|
164,355
|
$
|
160,949
|
$
|
156,935
|
$
|
137,591
|
$
|
135,445
|
Return on average assets (GAAP)
|
0.92
|
%
|
0.15
|
%
|
0.45
|
%
|
0.96
|
%
|
0.94
|
%
|
Effect of non-core revenues and expenses
|
0.21
|
0.88
|
0.42
|
0.10
|
0.02
|
Core return on average assets (Non-GAAP)
|
1.13
|
%
|
1.03
|
%
|
0.87
|
%
|
1.06
|
%
|
0.96
|
%
|
Efficiency ratio (GAAP) (3)
|
67.9
|
%
|
63.3
|
%
|
75.0
|
%
|
61.2
|
%
|
63.7
|
%
|
Effect of tax benefit related to tax-exempt income (3)
|
(0.5)
|
(0.8)
|
(1.0)
|
(0.8)
|
(0.9)
|
Efficiency ratio (TE) (Non-GAAP) (1) (3)
|
67.4
|
%
|
62.5
|
%
|
74.0
|
%
|
60.4
|
%
|
62.8
|
%
|
Effect of amortization of intangibles
|
(1.8)
|
(1.6)
|
(1.7)
|
(0.7)
|
(0.8)
|
Effect of non-core items
|
(6.8)
|
(5.6)
|
(14.4)
|
(2.5)
|
(0.7)
|
Core tangible efficiency ratio (TE) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)
|
58.8
|
%
|
55.3
|
%
|
57.9
|
%
|
57.2
|
%
|
61.3
|
%
|
Return on average common equity (GAAP)
|
6.79
|
%
|
1.02
|
%
|
2.92
|
%
|
6.08
|
%
|
6.41
|
%
|
Effect of non-core revenues and expenses
|
1.66
|
6.90
|
3.07
|
0.67
|
0.14
|
Core return on average common equity (Non-GAAP)
|
8.45
|
%
|
7.92
|
%
|
5.99
|
%
|
6.75
|
%
|
6.55
|
%
|
Effect of intangibles (2)
|
5.38
|
4.81
|
2.96
|
2.11
|
2.44
|
Core return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) (2)
|
13.83
|
%
|
12.73
|
%
|
8.95
|
%
|
8.86
|
%
|
8.99
|
%
|
Total shareholders' equity (GAAP)
|
$
|
3,900,907
|
$
|
3,696,791
|
$
|
3,726,774
|
$
|
3,503,242
|
$
|
3,457,975
|
Less: Goodwill and other intangibles
|
1,332,672
|
1,271,807
|
1,276,241
|
752,336
|
753,991
|
Preferred stock
|
132,097
|
132,097
|
132,097
|
132,097
|
132,097
|
Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) (2)
|
$
|
2,436,138
|
$
|
2,292,887
|
$
|
2,318,436
|
$
|
2,618,809
|
$
|
2,571,887
|
Total assets (GAAP)
|
$
|
29,472,637
|
$
|
27,904,129
|
$
|
27,976,635
|
$
|
21,790,727
|
$
|
22,008,479
|
Less: Goodwill and other intangibles
|
1,332,672
|
1,271,807
|
1,276,241
|
752,336
|
753,991
|
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) (2)
|
$
|
28,139,965
|
$
|
26,632,322
|
$
|
26,700,394
|
$
|
21,038,391
|
$
|
21,254,488
|
Tangible common equity ratio (Non-GAAP) (2)
|
8.66
|
%
|
8.61
|
%
|
8.68
|
%
|
12.45
|
%
|
12.10
|
%
|
(1) Fully taxable equivalent (TE) calculations include the tax benefit associated with related income sources that are tax-exempt using a rate of 35% for prior quarters and a rate of 21% for the current quarter.
|
(2) Tangible calculations eliminate the effect of goodwill and acquisition-related intangibles and the corresponding amortization expense on a tax-effected basis where applicable.
|
(3) Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the net presentation requirements of ASU No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, which was adopted effective January 1, 2018. On average, the adoption resulted in a reduction of non-interest income and non-interest expense of approximately $2.3 million on a quarterly basis, and had no impact on net income.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iberiabank-corporation-reports-first-quarter-results-300633438.html
SOURCE IBERIABANK Corporation
Share this article