IBERIABANK Corporation Reports First Quarter Results

Daryl G. Byrd, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "I am very pleased with our first quarter 2018 results, as we achieved our Company's highest quarterly Core EPS result and are well- positioned for a strong year. More specifically, the quarter was in-line with our internal expectations, reflective of the predictable seasonality we have historically experienced. As such, we also wanted to re-affirm our confidence in our previously provided 2018 guidance."



"Our results demonstrated continued franchise momentum, in particular the asset sensitive nature of our balance sheet, focus on core deposit growth and strong credit quality. While the results of our fee income businesses were consistent with our expectations, our ongoing efforts to retool the mortgage business should accelerate its performance and bottom-line contribution going forward. In addition, the execution of synergy opportunities from the Sabadell and Gibraltar transactions should help to drive operating leverage over the balance of the year," Byrd added.

Byrd concluded, "Today, we are also releasing our 2020 Strategic Goals, outlining financial metrics we intend to achieve over the coming three years. Our team is committed to providing sustainable, profitable growth and realizing outstanding returns for our shareholders."

The Company completed its acquisition of Gibraltar Private Bank & Trust on March 23, 2018, and successfully and efficiently converted branch and operating systems of Gibraltar over the weekend of March 23-25. The acquisition of Gibraltar added $1.5 billion in loans and $1.1 billion in deposits, based on preliminary purchase accounting adjustments. The Company incurred approximately $16.2 million in pre-tax merger-related expenses during the first quarter of 2018, resulting in a $0.23 reduction to GAAP EPS. Gibraltar operated eight offices in total, which will be consolidated into two offices. The Company anticipates that the operating metrics and expense savings provided at acquisition announcement will be fully achieved in 2018.

Highlights for the first quarter of 2018 and at March 31, 2018:

For the quarter, both GAAP and Core EPS improved on a linked quarter basis, both of which benefited from the recent enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in the prior quarter. Results were also impacted by certain non-core merger-related expenses associated with the branch and operating systems conversion of the Gibraltar acquisition. Return metrics improved significantly in the quarter, while our efficiency ratio increased slightly, reflective of traditional revenue and expense headwinds the Company experiences in the first quarter of the year.



For the three months ended

GAAP

Non-GAAP Core

1Q18 4Q17

1Q18 4Q17 Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.10

$ 0.17



$ 1.37

$ 1.33

Return on Average Assets 0.92 % 0.15 %

1.13 % 1.03 % Return on Average Common Equity 6.79 % 1.02 %

8.45 % 7.92 % Return on Average Tangible Common Equity N/A

N/A



13.83 % 12.73 % Efficiency Ratio 67.9 % 63.3 %

61.1 % 57.5 % Tangible Efficiency Ratio (TE) N/A

N/A



58.8 % 55.3 %

First quarter 2018 results are in-line with full year 2018 guidance.

The Company's reported net interest margin was relatively unchanged on a linked quarter basis, while the Company's cash net interest margin for the quarter was 3.42%, up 9 basis points from 4Q17.

Non-interest income in 1Q18 decreased $7.8 million on a linked quarter basis, primarily due to a seasonal decline in mortgage income and other fee income categories.

on a linked quarter basis, primarily due to a seasonal decline in mortgage income and other fee income categories. Non-interest expense increased $6.2 million on a linked quarter basis, largely due to merger and compensation-related expenses from the Gibraltar acquisition. Total merger-related expenses in 1Q18 of $16.2 million reduced GAAP EPS by $0.23 in the current quarter.

on a linked quarter basis, largely due to merger and compensation-related expenses from the acquisition. Total merger-related expenses in 1Q18 of reduced GAAP EPS by in the current quarter. As previously announced, the Company rewarded certain associates a one-time cash bonus following the enactment of tax reform legislation in 1Q18. These bonuses impacted both GAAP and Core EPS by $0.03 in the current quarter.

in the current quarter. The effective tax rate in 1Q18 is in line with expectations at 21.6%. The reduction in the corporate tax rate effective January 1, 2018 benefited GAAP EPS by approximately $0.17 in the current quarter.

benefited GAAP EPS by approximately in the current quarter. Total loan growth was $1.6 billion , or 8%, in 1Q18, of which $1.5 billion was acquired from Gibraltar .

, or 8%, in 1Q18, of which was acquired from . Total deposits increased $1.5 billion , or 7%, in 1Q18, of which $1.1 billion was acquired from Gibraltar .

, or 7%, in 1Q18, of which was acquired from . Credit metrics remain stable; net charge-offs decreased $5.8 million on a linked quarter basis and equated to an annualized 9 basis points of average loans. The provision for loan losses decreased $6.4 million , or 45%.

Table A - Summary Financial Results (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)























For the Three Months Ended

3/31/2018



12/31/2017

% Change

3/31/2017

% Change GAAP BASIS:



















Income available to common shareholders $ 60,023





$ 9,329



543.4



$ 46,874



28.1

Earnings per common share - diluted 1.10





0.17



547.1



1.00



10.0























Average loans and leases, net of unearned income $ 20,181,390





$ 19,941,500



1.2



$ 15,045,755



34.1

Average total deposits 21,777,634





21,378,122



1.9



17,511,324



24.4

Net interest margin (TE) (1) 3.67

%

3.69

%



3.53

%























Total revenues (2) $ 277,455





$ 287,844



(3.6)



$ 217,942



27.3

Total non-interest expense (2) 188,296





182,065



3.4



138,796



35.7

Efficiency ratio (2) 67.9

%

63.3

%



63.7

%

Return on average assets 0.92





0.15







0.94





Return on average common equity 6.79





1.02







6.41



























NON-GAAP BASIS (3):



















Core revenues (2) $ 277,514





$ 287,809



(3.6)



$ 217,942



27.3

Core non-interest expense (2) 169,457





165,591



2.3



137,215



23.5

Core earnings per common share - diluted 1.37





1.33



3.0



1.02



34.3

Core tangible efficiency ratio (TE) (1) (2) (5) 58.8

%

55.3

%



61.3

%

Core return on average assets 1.13





1.03







0.96





Core return on average common equity 8.45





7.92







6.55





Core return on average tangible common equity (4) 13.83





12.73







8.99





Net interest margin (TE) - cash basis (1) (4) 3.42





3.33







3.30









(1) Fully taxable equivalent (TE) calculations include the tax benefit associated with related income sources that are tax-exempt using a rate of 35% for prior quarters and a rate of 21% for the current quarter. (2) Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the net presentation requirements of ASU No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, which was adopted effective January 1, 2018. On average, the adoption resulted in a reduction of non-interest income and non-interest expense of approximately $2.3 million on a quarterly basis, and had no impact on net income. (3) See Table 7 and Table 8 for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. (4) See Table 6 for adjustments related to purchase discounts on acquired loans and related accretion. (5) Tangible calculations eliminate the effect of goodwill and acquisition related intangible assets and the corresponding amortization expense on a tax-effected basis where applicable.

Operating Results

The Company's reported net interest margin decreased 2 basis points on a linked quarter basis, to 3.67%, primarily as a result of lower accretion on the acquired loan portfolio, upward repricing of indexed public funds deposits and promotional deposit pricing, offset by increases in earning assets and legacy loan yields. The Company's cash net interest margin for the quarter was 3.42%, up 9 basis points from 4Q17, driven by a recovery of interest upon payoff of a non-accrual loan and an improvement in loan yields, offset by an increase in expenses on deposits and borrowings.

Net interest income decreased $2.6 million, or 1%, on a linked quarter basis. Average loans increased $239.9 million, or 1%, and the associated taxable-equivalent yield increased 2 basis points. All other average earning assets decreased a net of $112.4 million, or 2%, versus the prior quarter. The yield on interest earning assets was 4 basis points higher at 4.26% compared to 4.22% in the prior quarter.

Average interest-bearing deposits increased $297.4 million, or 2%, and the average cost of interest-bearing deposits rose 9 basis points to 74 basis points on a linked quarter basis. Total average interest-bearing liabilities remained essentially flat with the linked quarter, while the average costs of interest-bearing liabilities rose 10 basis points to 86 basis points. The total cost of interest-bearing liabilities rose primarily due to increased deposit pricing as previously discussed, and a higher rate paid on long-term FHLB advances.

The Company's provision for loan losses decreased 45% to $8.0 million primarily due to a decline in net charge-offs. The provision for loan losses covered net charge-offs in 1Q18 by 186% compared to 142% in 4Q17.

In 1Q18, non-interest income decreased $7.8 million compared to 4Q17. The primary changes in non-interest income on a linked quarter basis included a decrease in mortgage income of $4.1 million, a result of seasonal declines in mortgage production as well as a decrease in gains on sale of mortgage loans, a decrease in gains on the sale of SBA loans of $1.0 million, and an unfavorable market value adjustment on the Company's CRA mutual funds of $0.7 million. The Company is in the process of revamping its mortgage business through recent leadership changes and hiring of mortgage loan officers. The Company believes it is well-positioned in the mortgage business for the remainder of 2018.

Non-interest expense increased $6.2 million on a linked quarter basis primarily due to higher merger-related expenses incurred in 1Q18 related to the Gibraltar acquisition. During the quarter, the Company's non-core non-interest expense included $16.2 million in merger and conversion-related expenses, $1.2 million in compensation-related expenses, and $2.1 million in branch closure and other impairment expenses.

Excluding these items, core non-interest expense increased $3.9 million, or 2%, primarily driven by an increase in provision for unfunded lending commitments largely attributable to the reversal in 4Q17 of excess hurricane-related provisioning, increased net costs of OREO of $1.1 million related to lower gains on sales of OREO, and $1.0 million in higher donations and business development expenses.

The efficiency ratio increased from 63.3% to 67.9%, while the non-GAAP core tangible efficiency ratio increased from 55.3% to 58.8%, on a linked quarter basis. Refer to Table A for a summary of financial results on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis.

Table B - Summary Financial Condition Results (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)































As of and For the Three Months Ended



3/31/2018

12/31/2017

% Change

3/31/2017

% Change PERIOD-END BALANCES:

























Total loans and leases, net of unearned income $ 21,706,090





$ 20,078,181





8.1



$ 15,132,202





43.4



Total deposits 22,971,192





21,466,717





7.0



17,312,265





32.7





























ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:

























Loans 30-89 days past due and still accruing as a percentage of total loans (1) 0.36 %



0.31 %







0.24 %







Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing as a percentage of total loans (1) 0.04





0.03









0.05









Non-performing assets to total assets (1)(2) 0.64





0.64









1.00









Classified assets to total assets (3) 1.39





1.45









1.89



































CAPITAL RATIOS:

























Tangible common equity ratio (Non-GAAP) (4) (5) 8.66 %



8.61 %







12.10 %







Tier 1 leverage ratio (6) 9.97





9.35









12.91









Total risk-based capital ratio (6) 12.48





12.37









16.92



































PER COMMON SHARE DATA:

























Book value $ 66.38





$ 66.17





0.3



$ 65.25





1.7



Tangible book value (Non-GAAP) (4) (5) 42.91





42.56





0.8



50.46





(15.0)



Closing stock price 78.00





77.50





0.6



79.10





(1.4)



Cash dividends 0.38





0.37





2.7



0.36





5.6































(1) Past due and non-accrual loan amounts exclude acquired impaired loans, even if contractually past due or if the Company does not expect to receive payment in full, as the Company is currently accreting interest income over the expected life of the loans. (2) Non-performing assets consist of non-accruing loans, accruing loans 90 days or more past due and other real estate owned, including repossessed assets. Refer to Table 4 for further detail. (3) Classified assets include commercial loans rated substandard or worse and non-performing mortgage and consumer loans and include acquired impaired loans accounted for under ASC 310-30. Classified assets were $409 million, $404 million and $415 million at March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, and March 31, 2017, respectively. (4) See Table 7 and Table 8 for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. (5) Tangible calculations eliminate the effect of goodwill and acquisition-related intangible assets and the corresponding amortization expense on a tax-effected basis where applicable. (6) Regulatory capital ratios as of March 31, 2018 are preliminary.

Loans and Other Assets

Total loans increased $1.6 billion, or 8%, to $21.7 billion at March 31, 2018, primarily driven by $1.5 billion of loans acquired from Gibraltar. Excluding acquired loans, period-end loan growth during 1Q18 was strongest in the Corporate Asset Finance division (equipment financing business), the Energy Group (reserve-based lending) and the New Orleans, Louisiana market. The Company believes it is well-positioned for diversified loan growth based on our strategic presence in the South Florida, Atlanta and Texas markets, which are expected to benefit from favorable economic conditions.

Table C - Period-End Loans (Dollars in thousands)



































As of and For the Three Months Ended













Linked Qtr Change

Year/Year Change

Mix

3/31/2018

12/31/2017

3/31/2017

$ %

Annualized

$ %

3/31/2018 12/31/2017 Legacy loans:































Commercial(1) $ 11,094,464



$ 10,781,778



$ 9,581,229



312,686

2.9



11.8 %

1,513,235

15.8



74.4 % 74.5 % Residential mortgage 1,280,580



1,176,365



901,859



104,215

8.9



35.9 %

378,721

42.0



8.6 % 8.1 % Consumer 2,538,878



2,525,008



2,440,356



13,870

0.5



2.2 %

98,522

4.0



17.0 % 17.4 % Total legacy loans 14,913,922



14,483,151



12,923,444



430,771

3.0



12.1 %

1,990,478

15.4



100.0 % 100.0 %

































Acquired loans:































Balance at beginning of period 5,595,030



5,961,939



2,370,047



(366,909)

(6.2)







3,224,983

136.1







Loans acquired during the period 1,465,319



—



—



1,465,319

N/M







1,465,319

N/M







Net paydown activity (268,181)



(366,909)



(161,289)



98,728

(26.9)







(106,892)

66.3







Total acquired loans 6,792,168



5,595,030



2,208,758



1,197,138

21.4







4,583,410

207.5







Total loans $ 21,706,090



$ 20,078,181



$ 15,132,202



1,627,909

8.1







6,573,888

43.4







(1) Includes equipment financing leases. N/M= not meaningful

On an average balance and linked quarter basis, the investment portfolio decreased $94.5 million in 1Q18, to $4.8 billion, partly due to unfavorable market valuation on available for sale securities. Approximately 95% of the Company's investment portfolio is in available-for-sale securities, which experience unrealized losses as interest rates rise. On a period-end basis, the investment portfolio equated to $4.8 billion, or 16% of total assets, at March 31, 2018. The investment portfolio had an effective duration of 4.2 years and a $129.9 million unrealized loss at March 31, 2018, up from 3.7 years and a $57.2 million unrealized loss at December 31, 2017. The average yield on investment securities increased 1 basis point to 2.38% in 1Q18. The Company holds in its investment portfolio primarily government agency securities. Municipal securities comprised 9% of total investments at March 31, 2018.

Deposits and Funding

Total deposits increased $1.5 billion, or 7%, to $23.0 billion at March 31, 2018, primarily driven by $1.1 billion of deposits acquired from Gibraltar. Excluding acquired deposits, deposit growth during 1Q18 was strongest in the Lake Charles, Louisiana, Naples, Florida and Mobile, Alabama markets.

Table D - Period-End Deposits (Dollars in thousands)













Linked Qtr Change

Year/Year Change

Mix

3/31/2018

12/31/2017

3/31/2017

$ % Annualized

$ %

3/31/2018 12/31/2017 Non-interest-bearing $ 6,595,495

$ 6,209,925

$ 5,031,583

385,570

6.2

25.1 %

1,563,912

31.1



28.7 % 28.9 % NOW accounts 4,500,181

4,348,939

3,085,720

151,242

3.5

14.2 %

1,414,461

45.8



19.6 % 20.3 % Money market accounts 8,271,969

7,674,291

6,372,855

597,678

7.8

31.6 %

1,899,114

29.8



36.0 % 35.7 % Savings accounts 874,741

846,074

813,009

28,667

3.4

13.8 %

61,732

7.6



3.8 % 4.0 % Time deposits 2,728,806

2,387,488

2,009,098

341,318

14.3

58.0 %

719,708

35.8



11.9 % 11.1 % Total deposits $ 22,971,192

$ 21,466,717

$ 17,312,265

1,504,475

7.0

28.4 %

5,658,927

32.7



100.0 % 100.0 %

Asset Quality

Non-performing assets ("NPAs") to total assets remained flat at 64 basis points on a linked quarter basis. Accruing loans past due 30 to 89 days equated to 0.36% of total loans at 1Q18, compared to 0.31% at 4Q17.

Net charge-offs totaled $4.3 million in 1Q18, down $5.8 million, or 57%, compared to 4Q17. Annualized net charge-offs equated to 9 basis points of average loans in 1Q18, an 11 basis points decrease on a linked quarter basis.

Refer to Table 4 - Loans and Asset Quality Data for further information.

Capital Position

At March 31, 2018, the Company reported a non-GAAP tangible common equity ratio of 8.66%, up 5 basis points compared to December 31, 2017, and the preliminary Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.97%, up 62 basis points compared to December 31, 2017. The Company's preliminary calculation of its total risk-based capital ratio at March 31, 2018, was 12.48%, up 11 basis points compared to December 31, 2017.

At March 31, 2018, book value per common share was $66.38, up $0.21 per share, compared to December 31, 2017. Tangible book value per common share was $42.91, up $0.35 per share, compared to December 31, 2017. Based on the closing stock price of the Company's common stock of $78.40 per share on April 19, 2018, this price equated to 1.18 times March 31, 2018 book value per common share and 1.83 times March 31, 2018 tangible book value per common share.

Dividends On Capital Stock . The declaration of dividends is at the discretion of the Board of Directors. The following details the recent dividend declarations:

Common Stock . On March 20, 2018, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per common share, a 3% increase compared to the common dividend declared in December 2017. The dividend is payable on April 27, 2018, to shareholders of record as of March 30, 2018.

Preferred Stock . On March 20, 2018, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4125 per depositary share of Series C Preferred Stock that is payable on May 1, 2018.

Common Stock Repurchase Program . On May 4, 2016, the Board of Directors of the Company authorized the repurchase of up to 950,000 shares of the Company's common stock. The Company did not repurchase common shares under the authorized program during the first quarter of 2018. The Company has approximately 747,000 shares of common stock remaining that may be purchased under the currently authorized program.

IBERIABANK Corporation

IBERIABANK Corporation is a regional financial holding company with offices in Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama, Texas, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and New York offering commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, mortgage, and title insurance services.

The Company's common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "IBKC". The Company's Series B Preferred Stock and Series C Preferred Stock also trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols "IBKCP" and "IBKCO", respectively. The Company's common stock market capitalization was approximately $4.5 billion, based on the NASDAQ Global Select Market closing stock price on April 19, 2018.

Table 1 - IBERIABANK CORPORATION FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)































As of and For the Three Months Ended INCOME DATA: 3/31/2018

12/31/2017

% Change

3/31/2017

% Change

Net interest income $ 232,889





$ 235,502





(1.1)



$ 172,818





34.8



Net interest income (TE) (1) 234,353





238,314





(1.7)



175,309





33.7



Total revenues (2) 277,455





287,844





(3.6)



217,942





27.3



Provision for loan losses 7,986





14,393





(44.5)



6,154





29.8



Non-interest expense (2) 188,296





182,065





3.4



138,796





35.7



Net income available to common shareholders 60,023





9,329





543.4



46,874





28.1





























PER COMMON SHARE DATA:

























Earnings available to common shareholders - basic $ 1.11





$ 0.17





552.9



$ 1.01





9.9



Earnings available to common shareholders - diluted 1.10





0.17





547.1



1.00





10.0



Core earnings (Non-GAAP) (3) 1.37





1.33





3.0



1.02





34.3



Book value 66.38





66.17





0.3



65.25





1.7



Tangible book value (Non-GAAP) (3) (4) 42.91





42.56





0.8



50.46





(15.0)



Closing stock price 78.00





77.50





0.6



79.10





(1.4)



Cash dividends 0.38





0.37





2.7



0.36





5.6





























KEY RATIOS AND OTHER DATA (7):

















Net interest margin (TE) (1) 3.67 %



3.69 %







3.53 %







Efficiency ratio (2) 67.9





63.3









63.7









Core tangible efficiency ratio (TE) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) (4) 58.8





55.3









61.3









Return on average assets 0.92





0.15









0.94









Return on average common equity 6.79





1.02









6.41









Core return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) (3)(4) 13.83





12.73









8.99









Effective tax rate 21.6





88.8









30.9









Full-time equivalent employees 3,726





3,552









3,161



































CAPITAL RATIOS:

























Tangible common equity ratio (Non-GAAP) (3) (4) 8.66 %



8.61 %







12.10 %







Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets (4) 10.27





10.20









14.48









Tier 1 leverage ratio (5) 9.97





9.35









12.91









Common equity Tier 1 (CET 1) (transitional) (5) N/A





10.57









14.64









Common equity Tier 1 (CET 1) (fully phased-in) (5) 10.77





10.53









14.60









Tier 1 capital (transitional) (5) 11.32





11.16









15.38









Total risk-based capital ratio (5) 12.48





12.37









16.92









Common stock dividend payout ratio 36.0





213.6









39.0









Classified assets to Tier 1 capital (8) 15.2





16.1









15.2



































ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:

















Non-performing assets to total assets (6) 0.64 %



0.64 %







1.00 %







ALLL to loans and leases 0.67





0.70









0.96









Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.09





0.20









0.16









Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO (6) 0.87





0.89









1.45





































(1) Fully taxable equivalent (TE) calculations include the tax benefit associated with related income sources that are tax-exempt using a rate of 35% for prior quarters and a rate of 21% for the current quarter. (2) Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the net presentation requirements of ASU No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, which was adopted effective January 1, 2018. On average, the adoption resulted in a reduction of non-interest income and non-interest expense of approximately $2.3 million on a quarterly basis, and had no impact on net income. (3) See Table 7 and Table 8 for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. (4) Tangible calculations eliminate the effect of goodwill and acquisition related intangible assets and the corresponding amortization expense on a tax-effected basis where applicable. (5) Regulatory capital ratios as of March 31, 2018 are preliminary. (6) Non-performing assets consist of non-accruing loans, accruing loans 90 days or more past due and other real estate owned, including repossessed assets. For purposes of this table, past due and non-accrual loan amounts exclude acquired impaired loans, even if contractually past due or if the Company does not expect to receive payment in full, as the Company is currently accreting interest income over the expected life of the loans. (7) All ratios are calculated on an annualized basis for the periods indicated. (8) Classified assets include commercial loans rated substandard or worse and non-performing mortgage and consumer loans and include acquired impaired loans accounted for under ASC 310-30.

Table 2 - IBERIABANK CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

































For the Three Months Ended









Linked Qtr

Change













Year/Year

Change

3/31/2018

12/31/2017

$ %

9/30/2017

6/30/2017

3/31/2017

$ % Interest income $ 270,543



$ 269,703



840

0.3



$ 246,972



$ 204,575



$ 192,533



78,010

40.5

Interest expense 37,654



34,201



3,453

10.1



30,089



20,932



19,715



17,939

91.0

Net interest income 232,889



235,502



(2,613)

(1.1)



216,883



183,643



172,818



60,071

34.8

Provision for loan losses 7,986



14,393



(6,407)

(44.5)



18,514



12,050



6,154



1,832

29.8

Net interest income after provision for loan losses 224,903



221,109



3,794

1.7



198,369



171,593



166,664



58,239

34.9

Mortgage income 9,595



13,675



(4,080)

(29.8)



16,050



19,730



14,115



(4,520)

(32.0)

Service charges on deposit accounts 12,908



12,581



327

2.6



12,534



11,410



11,153



1,755

15.7

Title revenue 5,027



5,398



(371)

(6.9)



5,643



6,190



4,741



286

6.0

Broker commissions(1) 2,221



1,958



263

13.4



2,094



2,562



2,547



(326)

(12.8)

ATM/debit card fee income(1) 2,633



2,583



50

1.9



2,486



2,646



2,483



150

6.0

Income from bank owned life insurance 1,282



1,267



15

1.2



1,263



1,241



1,311



(29)

(2.2)

(Loss) gain on sale of available-for-sale securities (59)



35



(94)

(268.6)



(242)



59



—



(59)

N/M

Other non-interest income(1) 10,959



14,845



(3,886)

(26.2)



11,015



10,000



8,774



2,185

24.9

Total non-interest income(1) 44,566



52,342



(7,776)

(14.9)



50,843



53,838



45,124



(558)

(1.2)

Salaries and employee benefits 104,586



104,387



199

0.2



106,970



86,317



81,853



22,733

27.8

Occupancy and equipment 20,047



19,211



836

4.4



19,139



16,292



16,021



4,026

25.1

Amortization of acquisition intangibles 5,102



4,642



460

9.9



4,527



1,651



1,770



3,332

188.2

Data processing(1) 12,393



11,416



977

8.6



12,300



6,713



6,362



6,031

94.8

Professional services 7,391



9,441



(2,050)

(21.7)



22,550



11,219



5,335



2,056

38.5

Credit and other loan related expense 4,618



3,170



1,448

45.7



7,532



3,780



4,526



92

2.0

Other non-interest expense(1) 34,159



29,798



4,361

14.6



27,744



19,408



22,929



11,230

49.0

Total non-interest expense(1) 188,296



182,065



6,231

3.4



200,762



145,380



138,796



49,500

35.7

Income before income taxes 81,173



91,386



(10,213)

(11.2)



48,450



80,051



72,992



8,181

11.2

Income tax expense 17,552



81,108



(63,556)

(78.4)



18,806



28,033



22,519



(4,967)

(22.1)

Net income 63,621



10,278



53,343

519.0



29,644



52,018



50,473



13,148

26.0

Less: Preferred stock dividends 3,598



949



2,649

279.1



3,598



949



3,599



(1)

—

Net income available to common shareholders $ 60,023



$ 9,329



50,694

543.4



$ 26,046



$ 51,069



$ 46,874



13,149

28.1

































Income available to common shareholders - basic $ 60,023



$ 9,329



50,694

543.4



$ 26,046



$ 51,069



$ 46,874



13,149

28.1

Less: Earnings allocated to unvested restricted stock 639



101



538

532.7



283



361



346



293

84.7

Earnings allocated to common shareholders $ 59,384



$ 9,228



50,156

543.5



$ 25,763



$ 50,708



$ 46,528



12,856

27.6

































Earnings per common share - basic $ 1.11



$ 0.17



0.94

552.9



$ 0.49



$ 1.00



$ 1.01



0.1

9.9

































Earnings per common share - diluted 1.10



0.17



0.93

547.1



0.49



0.99



1.00



0.1

10.0

Impact of non-core items (Non-GAAP) (2) 0.27



1.16



(0.89)

(76.7)



0.51



0.11



0.02



0.25

1,250.0

Earnings per share - diluted, excluding non-core items (Non-GAAP) (2) $ 1.37



$ 1.33



0.04

3.0



$ 1.00



$ 1.10



$ 1.02



0.35

34.3

































NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING (in thousands)





























Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 53,616



53,287



329

0.6



52,424



50,630



46,123



7,493

16.2

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 53,967



53,621



346

0.6



52,770



50,984



46,496



7,471

16.1

Book value shares (period end) 56,779



53,872



2,907

5.4



53,864



51,015



50,970



5,809

11.4





(1) Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the net presentation requirements of ASU No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, which was adopted effective January 1, 2018. On average, the adoption resulted in a reduction of non-interest income and non-interest expense of approximately $2.3 million on a quarterly basis, and had no impact on net income. (2) See Table 7 and Table 8 for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. N/M = not meaningful



TABLE 3 - IBERIABANK CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands)





























PERIOD-END BALANCES





Linked Qtr Change













Year/Year Change ASSETS 3/31/2018

12/31/2017

$

%

9/30/2017

6/30/2017

3/31/2017

$

% Cash and due from banks $ 253,527



$ 319,156



(65,629)



(20.6)



$ 298,173



$ 301,910



$ 276,979



(23,452)



(8.5)

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 310,565



306,568



3,997



1.3



583,043



167,450



1,024,139



(713,574)



(69.7)

Total cash and cash equivalents 564,092



625,724



(61,632)



(9.8)



881,216



469,360



1,301,118



(737,026)



(56.6)

Investment securities available for sale 4,542,486



4,590,062



(47,576)



(1.0)



4,736,339



4,009,299



3,823,953



718,533



18.8

Investment securities held to maturity 224,241



227,318



(3,077)



(1.4)



175,906



84,517



86,018



138,223



160.7

Total investment securities 4,766,727



4,817,380



(50,653)



(1.1)



4,912,245



4,093,816



3,909,971



856,756



21.9

Mortgage loans held for sale 110,348



134,916



(24,568)



(18.2)



141,218



140,959



122,333



(11,985)



(9.8)

Loans and leases, net of unearned income 21,706,090



20,078,181



1,627,909



8.1



19,795,085



15,556,016



15,132,202



6,573,888



43.4

Allowance for loan and lease losses (144,527)



(140,891)



(3,636)



2.6



(136,628)



(146,225)



(144,890)



363



(0.3)

Loans and leases, net 21,561,563



19,937,290



1,624,273



8.1



19,658,457



15,409,791



14,987,312



6,574,251



43.9

Premises and equipment, net 329,454



331,413



(1,959)



(0.6)



330,800



318,167



303,978



25,476



8.4

Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,338,573



1,277,464



61,109



4.8



1,281,479



757,025



758,340



580,233



76.5

Other assets 801,880



779,942



21,938



2.8



771,220



601,609



625,427



176,453



28.2

Total assets $ 29,472,637



$ 27,904,129



1,568,508



5.6



$ 27,976,635



$ 21,790,727



$ 22,008,479



7,464,158



33.9





































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY























Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 6,595,495



$ 6,209,925



385,570



6.2



$ 5,963,943



$ 5,020,195



$ 5,031,583



1,563,912



31.1

NOW accounts 4,500,181



4,348,939



151,242



3.5



3,547,761



3,089,482



3,085,720



1,414,461



45.8

Savings and money market accounts 9,146,710



8,520,365



626,345



7.4



9,165,417



6,815,513



7,185,864



1,960,846



27.3

Certificates of deposit 2,728,806



2,387,488



341,318



14.3



2,657,150



1,927,926



2,009,098



719,708



35.8

Total deposits 22,971,192



21,466,717



1,504,475



7.0



21,334,271



16,853,116



17,312,265



5,658,927



32.7

Short-term borrowings 375,000



475,000



(100,000)



(21.1)



975,008



250,000



80,000



295,000



368.8

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 525,496



516,297



9,199



1.8



548,696



333,935



368,696



156,800



42.5

Trust preferred securities 120,110



120,110



—



—



120,110



120,110



120,110



—



—

Other long-term debt 1,329,192



1,375,725



(46,533)



(3.4)



1,007,474



547,133



507,975



821,217



161.7

Other liabilities 250,740



253,489



(2,749)



(1.1)



264,302



183,191



161,458



89,282



55.3

Total liabilities 25,571,730



24,207,338



1,364,392



5.6



24,249,861



18,287,485



18,550,504



7,021,226



37.8

Total shareholders' equity 3,900,907



3,696,791



204,116



5.5



3,726,774



3,503,242



3,457,975



442,932



12.8

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 29,472,637



$ 27,904,129



1,568,508



5.6



$ 27,976,635



$ 21,790,727



$ 22,008,479



7,464,158



33.9



TABLE 3 Continued - IBERIABANK CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands)



































AVERAGE BALANCES

Linked Qtr Change













Year/Year Change ASSETS 3/31/2018

12/31/2017

$

%

9/30/2017

6/30/2017

3/31/2017

$

% Cash and due from banks $ 308,319



$ 307,328



991



0.3



$ 277,968



$ 277,047



$ 302,585



5,734



1.9

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 486,298



538,733



(52,435)



(9.7)



615,445



555,431



1,023,688



(537,390)



(52.5)

Total cash and cash equivalents 794,617



846,061



(51,444)



(6.1)



893,413



832,478



1,326,273



(531,656)



(40.1)

Investment securities available for sale 4,544,836



4,674,496



(129,660)



(2.8)



4,593,798



3,970,021



3,679,817



865,019



23.5

Investment securities held to maturity 226,229



191,067



35,162



18.4



114,895



85,516



87,246



138,983



159.3

Total investment securities 4,771,065



4,865,563



(94,498)



(1.9)



4,708,693



4,055,537



3,767,063



1,004,002



26.7

Mortgage loans held for sale 109,027



126,216



(17,189)



(13.6)



132,309



145,274



175,512



(66,485)



(37.9)

Loans and leases, net of unearned income 20,181,390



19,941,500



239,890



1.2



18,341,154



15,284,007



15,045,755



5,135,635



34.1

Allowance for loan and lease losses (144,295)



(138,927)



(5,368)



3.9



(147,046)



(146,448)



(145,326)



1,031



(0.7)

Loans and leases, net 20,037,095



19,802,573



234,522



1.2



18,194,108



15,137,559



14,900,429



5,136,666



34.5

Premises and equipment, net 331,640



329,957



1,683



0.5



327,917



309,622



305,245



26,395



8.6

Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,281,598



1,277,293



4,305



0.3



1,047,355



757,528



758,887



522,711



68.9

Other assets 807,177



787,400



19,777



2.5



793,126



605,539



628,092



179,085



28.5

Total assets $ 28,132,219



$ 28,035,063



97,156



0.3



$ 26,096,921



$ 21,843,537



$ 21,861,501



6,270,718



28.7





































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY























Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 6,278,507



$ 6,176,347



102,160



1.7



$ 5,601,071



$ 4,992,598



$ 4,976,945



1,301,562



26.2

NOW accounts 4,363,557



3,987,908



375,649



9.4



3,203,657



3,124,243



3,239,085



1,124,472



34.7

Savings and money market accounts 8,664,085



8,769,464



(105,379)



(1.2)



8,566,873



7,079,773



7,211,545



1,452,540



20.1

Certificates of deposit 2,471,485



2,444,403



27,082



1.1



2,413,727



1,964,234



2,083,749



387,736



18.6

Total deposits 21,777,634



21,378,122



399,512



1.9



19,785,328



17,160,848



17,511,324



4,266,310



24.4

Short-term borrowings 506,056



729,111



(223,055)



(30.6)



1,180,165



38,320



99,000



407,056



411.2

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 477,862



494,757



(16,895)



(3.4)



439,077



314,090



311,726



166,136



53.3

Trust preferred securities 120,110



120,110



—



—



120,110



120,110



120,110



—



—

Other long-term debt 1,257,213



1,300,114



(42,901)



(3.3)



622,655



508,522



498,384



758,829



152.3

Other liabilities 275,869



264,790



11,079



4.2



273,163



200,673



221,993



53,876



24.3

Total liabilities 24,414,744



24,287,004



127,740



0.5



22,420,498



18,342,563



18,762,537



5,652,207



30.1

Total shareholders' equity 3,717,475



3,748,059



(30,584)



(0.8)



3,676,423



3,500,974



3,098,964



618,511



20.0

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 28,132,219



$ 28,035,063



97,156



0.3



$ 26,096,921



$ 21,843,537



$ 21,861,501



6,270,718



28.7



Table 4 - IBERIABANK CORPORATION LOANS AND ASSET QUALITY DATA (Dollars in thousands)

























Linked Qtr Change













Year/Year Change LOANS 3/31/2018

12/31/2017

$

%

9/30/2017

6/30/2017

3/31/2017

$

% Commercial loans and leases:

































Real estate- construction $ 1,199,625



$ 1,240,396



(40,771)



(3.3)



$ 1,298,282



$ 1,100,504



$ 946,477



253,148



26.7

Real estate- owner-occupied (1) 2,612,244



2,529,885



82,359



3.3



2,448,826



2,242,275



2,230,041



382,203



17.1

Real estate- non-owner occupied 5,437,082



5,167,949



269,133



5.2



5,020,778



3,839,777



3,844,823



1,592,259



41.4

Commercial and industrial (6) 5,325,682



5,135,067



190,615



3.7



5,016,437



4,195,096



3,975,734



1,349,948



34.0

Total commercial loans and leases 14,574,633



14,073,297



501,336



3.6



13,784,323



11,377,652



10,997,075



3,577,558



32.5





































Residential mortgage loans 3,971,067



3,056,352



914,715



29.9



3,024,970



1,346,467



1,296,358



2,674,709



206.3





































Consumer loans:

































Home equity 2,421,186



2,292,275



128,911



5.6



2,320,233



2,158,948



2,146,796



274,390



12.8

Automobile 123,057



127,531



(4,474)



(3.5)



130,847



135,012



142,139



(19,082)



(13.4)

Credit card 93,261



96,368



(3,107)



(3.2)



88,454



87,088



84,113



9,148



10.9

Other 522,886



432,358



90,528



20.9



446,258



450,849



465,721



57,165



12.3

Total consumer loans 3,160,390



2,948,532



211,858



7.2



2,985,792



2,831,897



2,838,769



321,621



11.3

Total loans and leases $ 21,706,090



$ 20,078,181



1,627,909



8.1



$ 19,795,085



$ 15,556,016



$ 15,132,202



6,573,888



43.4



























Allowance for loan and lease losses (2) $ (144,527)



$ (140,891)



(3,636)



2.6



$ (136,628)



$ (146,225)



$ (144,890)



363



(0.3)

Loans and leases, net 21,561,563



19,937,290



1,624,273



8.1



19,658,457



15,409,791



14,987,312



6,574,251



43.9





































Reserve for unfunded commitments (13,432)



(13,208)



(224)



1.7



(21,032)



(10,462)



(11,660)



(1,772)



15.2

Allowance for credit losses (157,959)



(154,099)



(3,860)



2.5



(157,660)



(156,687)



(156,550)



(1,409)



0.9





































ASSET QUALITY DATA































Non-accrual loans (3) $ 153,975



$ 145,388



8,587



5.9



$ 145,491



$ 177,942



$ 191,581



(37,606)



(19.6)

Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets 27,117



26,533



584



2.2



28,338



19,718



20,055



7,062



35.2

Accruing loans more than 90 days past due (3) 8,288



6,900



1,388



20.1



2,190



802



7,913



375



4.7

Total non-performing assets (3)(4) $ 189,380



$ 178,821



10,559



5.9



$ 176,019



$ 198,462



$ 219,549



(30,169)



(13.7)





































Loans 30-89 days past due (3) $ 78,293



$ 61,717



16,576



26.9



$ 58,327



$ 50,871



$ 36,104



42,189



116.9





































Non-performing assets to total assets (3)(4) 0.64 %

0.64 %









0.63 %

0.91 %

1.00 %







Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO (3)(4) 0.87



0.89











0.89



1.27



1.45









ALLL to non-performing loans (3)(5) 89.1



92.5











92.5



81.8



72.6









ALLL to non-performing assets (3)(4) 76.3



78.8











77.6



73.7



66.0









ALLL to total loans 0.67



0.70











0.69



0.94



0.96













































Quarter-to-date charge-offs $ 9,116



$ 12,526



(3,410)



(27.2)



$ 30,460



$ 12,189



$ 7,291



1,825



25.0

Quarter-to-date recoveries (4,813)



(2,425)



(2,388)



98.5



(1,644)



(1,289)



(1,235)



(3,578)



289.7

Quarter-to-date net charge-offs $ 4,303



$ 10,101



(5,798)



(57.4)



$ 28,816



$ 10,900



$ 6,056



(1,753)



(28.9)





































Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.09 %

0.20 %









0.62 %

0.29 %

0.16 %













(1) Real estate- owner-occupied is defined as loans with a "1E1" Call Report Code (loans secured by owner-occupied non-farm non-residential properties). (2) The allowance for loan and lease losses includes impairment reserves attributable to acquired impaired loans. (3) For purposes of this table, past due and non-accrual loan amounts exclude acquired impaired loans, even if contractually past due or if the Company does not expect to receive payment in full, as the Company is currently accreting interest income over the expected life of the loans. (4) Non-performing assets consist of non-accruing loans, accruing loans 90 days or more past due and other real estate owned, including repossessed assets. (5) Non-performing loans consist of non-accruing loans and accruing loans 90 days or more past due. (6) Includes equipment financing leases.

TABLE 5 - IBERIABANK CORPORATION QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES, NET INTEREST INCOME AND YIELDS/RATES (Dollars in thousands)





















For the Three Months Ended

3/31/2018

12/31/2017

Basis Point

Change ASSETS Average

Balance Interest

Income/Expense Yield/Rate

(TE)(1)

Average

Balance Interest

Income/Expense Yield/Rate

(TE)(1)

Yield/Rate

(TE)(1) Earning assets:

















Commercial loans and leases $ 14,087,635

$ 164,660

4.76 %

$ 13,964,340

$ 163,974

4.70 %

6 Residential mortgage loans 3,151,775

34,494

4.38



3,049,947

35,007

4.59



(21) Consumer loans 2,941,980

38,915

5.36



2,927,213

38,836

5.26



10 Total loans and leases 20,181,390

238,069

4.79



19,941,500

237,817

4.77



2 Mortgage loans held for sale 109,027

1,154

4.23



126,216

1,251

3.96



27 Investment securities (2) 4,843,448

28,094

2.38



4,893,538

27,714

2.37



1 Other earning assets 679,902

3,226

1.92



725,042

2,921

1.60



32 Total earning assets 25,813,767

270,543

4.26



25,686,296

269,703

4.22



4 Allowance for loan and lease losses (144,295)







(138,927)









Non-earning assets 2,462,747







2,487,694









Total assets $ 28,132,219







$ 28,035,063





























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Interest-bearing liabilities:

















NOW accounts $ 4,363,557

$ 7,081

0.66 %

$ 3,987,908

$ 5,404

0.54 %

12 Savings and money market accounts 8,664,085

14,579

0.68



8,769,464

13,345

0.60



8 Certificates of deposit 2,471,485

6,584

1.08



2,444,403

6,115

0.99



9 Total interest-bearing deposits (3) 15,499,127

28,244

0.74



15,201,775

24,864

0.65



9 Short-term borrowings 983,918

2,524

1.04



1,223,868

2,901

0.94



10 Long-term debt 1,377,323

6,886

2.03



1,420,224

6,436

1.80



23 Total interest-bearing liabilities 17,860,368

37,654

0.86



17,845,867

34,201

0.76



10 Non-interest-bearing deposits 6,278,507







6,176,347









Non-interest-bearing liabilities 275,869







264,790









Total liabilities 24,414,744







24,287,004









Total shareholders' equity 3,717,475







3,748,059









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 28,132,219







$ 28,035,063





























Net interest income/Net interest spread $ 232,889

3.40 %



$ 235,502

3.46 %

(6) Taxable equivalent benefit

1,464

0.02





2,812

0.04



(2) Net interest income (TE)/Net interest margin (TE) (1)

$ 234,353

3.67 %



$ 238,314

3.69 %

(2)





















(1) Fully taxable equivalent (TE) calculations include the tax benefit associated with related income sources that are tax-exempt using a rate of 35% for prior quarters and a rate of 21% for the current quarter. (2) Balances exclude unrealized gain or loss on securities available for sale and the impact of trade date accounting. (3) Total deposit costs for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 were 0.53% and 0.46%, respectively.

TABLE 5 Continued - IBERIABANK CORPORATION QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES, NET INTEREST INCOME AND YIELDS/RATES (Dollars in thousands)

























For the Three Months Ended

9/30/2017

6/30/2017

3/31/2017 ASSETS Average

Balance Interest

Income/Expense Yield/Rate

(TE)(1)

Average

Balance Interest Income/Expense Yield/Rate (TE)(1)

Average Balance Interest Income/Expense Yield/Rate (TE)(1) Earning assets:





















Commercial loans and leases $ 12,951,243

$ 146,003

4.52 %

$ 11,136,842

$ 127,301

4.64 %

$ 10,917,714

$ 119,605

4.50 % Residential mortgage loans 2,464,348

28,645

4.65



1,319,207

14,345

4.35



1,273,069

12,848

4.04

Consumer loans 2,925,563

42,240

5.73



2,827,958

37,619

5.34



2,854,972

36,524

5.19

Total loans and leases 18,341,154

216,888

4.73



15,284,007

179,265

4.74



15,045,755

168,977

4.59

Mortgage loans held for sale 132,309

1,209

3.66



145,274

1,249

3.44



175,512

971

2.21

Investment securities (2) 4,709,526

26,246

2.32



4,029,491

22,307

2.32



3,741,128

19,927

2.24

Other earning assets 789,223

2,629

1.32



650,083

1,754

1.08



1,123,087

2,658

0.96

Total earning assets 23,972,212

246,972

4.14



20,108,855

204,575

4.13



20,085,482

192,533

3.93

Allowance for loan and lease losses (147,046)







(146,448)







(145,326)





Non-earning assets 2,271,755







1,881,130







1,921,345





Total assets $ 26,096,921







$ 21,843,537







$ 21,861,501





























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Interest-bearing liabilities:





















NOW accounts $ 3,203,657

$ 4,384

0.54 %

$ 3,124,243

$ 3,507

0.45 %

$ 3,239,085

$ 3,090

0.39 % Savings and money market accounts 8,566,873

11,650

0.54



7,079,773

9,030

0.51



7,211,545

8,329

0.47

Certificates of deposit 2,413,727

5,766

0.95



1,964,234

4,576

0.93



2,083,749

4,638

0.90

Total interest-bearing deposits (3) 14,184,257

21,800

0.61



12,168,250

17,113

0.56



12,534,379

16,057

0.52

Short-term borrowings 1,619,242

4,152

1.02



352,410

226

0.26



410,726

277

0.27

Long-term debt 742,765

4,137

2.21



628,632

3,593

2.29



618,494

3,381

2.22

Total interest-bearing liabilities 16,546,264

30,089

0.72



13,149,292

20,932

0.64



13,563,599

19,715

0.59

Non-interest-bearing deposits 5,601,071







4,992,598







4,976,945





Non-interest-bearing liabilities 273,163







200,673







221,993





Total liabilities 22,420,498







18,342,563







18,762,537





Total shareholders' equity 3,676,423







3,500,974







3,098,964





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 26,096,921







$ 21,843,537







$ 21,861,501





























Net interest income/Net interest spread

$ 216,883

3.42 %



$ 183,643

3.49 %



$ 172,818

3.34 % Taxable equivalent benefit

2,585

0.04





2,492

0.05





2,491

0.05

Net interest income (TE)/Net interest margin (TE) (1)

$ 219,468

3.64 %



$ 186,135

3.71 %



$ 175,309

3.53 %





(1) Fully taxable equivalent (TE) calculations include the tax benefit associated with related income sources that are tax-exempt using a rate of 35% for prior quarters and a rate of 21% for the current quarter. (2) Balances exclude unrealized gain or loss on securities available for sale and the impact of trade date accounting. (3) Total deposit costs for the three months ended September 30, 2017, June 30, 2017, and March 31, 2017 were 0.44%, 0.40% and 0.37%, respectively.

Table 6 - IBERIABANK CORPORATION LEGACY AND ACQUIRED LOAN PORTFOLIO VOLUMES AND YIELDS (Dollars in millions)









































For the Three Months Ended

3/31/2018

12/31/2017

9/30/2017

6/30/2017

3/31/2017 AS REPORTED (US GAAP) Income Average

Balance Yield

Income Average

Balance Yield

Income Average

Balance Yield

Income Average

Balance Yield

Income Average

Balance Yield Legacy loans, net $ 166

$ 14,556

4.61 %

$ 157

$ 14,235

4.39 %

$ 148

$ 13,638

4.29 %

$ 140

$ 13,150

4.27 %

$ 131

$ 12,760

4.12 % Acquired loans 72

5,625

5.20



81

5,706

5.61



69

4,703

5.86



39

2,134

7.40



38

2,286

6.81

Total loans $ 238

$ 20,181

4.77 %

$ 238

$ 19,941

4.74 %

$ 217

$ 18,341

4.70 %

$ 179

$ 15,284

4.70 %

$ 169

$ 15,046

4.55 %









































3/31/2018

12/31/2017

9/30/2017

6/30/2017

3/31/2017 ADJUSTMENTS Income Average

Balance Yield

Income Average

Balance Yield

Income Average

Balance Yield

Income Average

Balance Yield

Income Average

Balance Yield Legacy loans, net $ —

$ —

0.00 %

$ —

$ —

0.00 %

$ —

$ —

0.00 %

$ —

$ —

0.00 %

$ —

$ —

0.00 % Acquired loans (15)

142

(1.16)



(21)

161

(1.60)



(20)

120

(1.76)



(12)

72

(2.46)



(11)

87

(2.08)

Total loans $ (15)

$ 142

(0.32) %

$ (21)

$ 161

(0.46) %

$ (20)

$ 120

(0.45) %

$ (12)

$ 72

(0.34) %

$ (11)

$ 87

(0.31) %









































3/31/2018

12/31/2017

9/30/2017

6/30/2017

3/31/2017 AS ADJUSTED (CASH YIELD, NON-GAAP) Income Average

Balance Yield

Income Average

Balance Yield

Income Average

Balance Yield

Income Average

Balance Yield

Income Average

Balance Yield Legacy loans, net $ 166

$ 14,556

4.61 %

$ 157

$ 14,235

4.39 %

$ 148

$ 13,638

4.29 %

$ 140

$ 13,150

4.27 %

$ 131

$ 12,760

4.12 % Acquired loans 57

5,767

4.04



60

5,867

4.01



49

4,823

4.10



27

2,206

4.94



27

2,373

4.73

Total loans $ 223

$ 20,323

4.45 %

$ 217

$ 20,102

4.28 %

$ 197

$ 18,461

4.25 %

$ 167

$ 15,356

4.36 %

$ 158

$ 15,133

4.24 %

Table 7 - IBERIABANK CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





































For the Three Months Ended

3/31/2018

12/31/2017

9/30/2017

Pre-tax

After-tax

Per share (2)

Pre-tax

After-tax

Per share (2)

Pre-tax

After-tax

Per share (2) Net income $ 81,173



$ 63,621



$ 1.17



$ 91,386



$ 10,278



$ 0.19



$ 48,450



$ 29,644



$ 0.56

Less: Preferred stock dividends —



3,598



0.07



—



949



0.02



—



3,598



0.07

Income available to common shareholders (GAAP) $ 81,173



$ 60,023



$ 1.10



$ 91,386



$ 9,329



$ 0.17



$ 48,450



$ 26,046



$ 0.49





































Non-interest income adjustments (1)(3):































(Gain) loss on sale of investments and other non-interest income 59



44



—



(35)



(22)



—



242



157



—





































Non-interest expense adjustments (1)(3):































Merger-related expense 16,227



12,517



0.23



11,373



8,487



0.16



28,478



19,255



0.36

Compensation-related expense 1,221



928



0.02



1,457



947



0.01



1,092



710



0.02

Impairment of long-lived assets, net of (gain) loss on sale 2,074



1,576



0.03



3,177



2,065



0.04



3,661



2,380



0.04

Litigation expense —



—



—



—



1,228



0.02



5,692



4,696



0.09

Other non-core non-interest expense (683)



(520)



(0.01)



467



358



0.01



377



245



—

Total non-interest expense adjustments 18,839



14,501



0.27



16,474



13,085



0.24



39,300



27,286



0.51

Income tax expense (benefit) - provisional impact of TCJA (4) —



—



—



—



51,023



0.94



—



—



—

Income tax expense (benefit) - other —



173



—



—



(1,237)



(0.02)



—



—



—

Core earnings (Non-GAAP) 100,071



74,741



1.37



107,825



72,178



1.33



87,992



53,489



1.00

Provision for loan losses (1) 7,986



6,309







14,393



9,355







18,514



12,034





Pre-provision earnings, as adjusted (Non-GAAP) (3) $ 108,057



$ 81,050







$ 122,218



$ 81,533







$ 106,506



$ 65,523



















































































































For the Three Months Ended













6/30/2017

3/31/2017













Pre-tax

After-tax

Per share (2)

Pre-tax

After-tax

Per share (2)











Net income $ 80,051



$ 52,018



$ 1.01



$ 72,992



$ 50,473



$ 1.08













Less: Preferred stock dividends —



949



0.02



—



3,599



0.08













Income available to common shareholders (GAAP) $ 80,051



$ 51,069



$ 0.99



$ 72,992



$ 46,874



$ 1.00

















































Non-interest income adjustments (1)(3):































(Gain) loss on sale of investments and other non-interest income (59)



(38)



—



—



—



—

















































Non-interest expense adjustments (1)(3):































Merger-related expense 1,066



789



0.02



54



35



—













Compensation-related expense 378



246



—



98



63



—













Impairment of long-lived assets, net of (gain) loss on sale (1,306)



(849)



(0.02)



1,429



929



0.02













Litigation expense 6,000



5,481



0.11



—



—



—













Total non-interest expense adjustments 6,138



5,667



0.11



1,581



1,027



0.02













Core earnings (Non-GAAP) 86,130



56,698



1.10



74,573



47,901



1.02













Provision for loan losses (1) 12,050



7,833







6,154



4,000

















Pre-provision earnings, as adjusted (Non-GAAP) (3) $ 98,180



$ 64,531







$ 80,727



$ 51,901





















(1) Excluding preferred stock dividends, merger-related expense, and litigation expense, after-tax amounts are calculated using a tax rate of 24% in 2018 and 35% in 2017, which approximates the marginal tax rate. (2) Diluted per share amounts may not appear to foot due to rounding. (3) Adjustments to GAAP results include certain significant activities or transactions that, in management's opinion, can distort period-to-period comparisons of the Company's performance. These adjustments include, but are not limited to, realized and unrealized gains or losses on former bank-owned real estate, realized gains or losses on the sale of investment securities, merger-related expenses, litigation charges and recoveries, debt prepayment penalties, and gains, losses, and impairment charges on long-lived assets. (4) Estimated net impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ("TCJA") enacted on December 22, 2017 is subject to refinement in future periods as further information becomes available.

Table 8 - IBERIABANK CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Dollars in thousands)





















For the Three Months Ended

3/31/2018

12/31/2017

9/30/2017

6/30/2017

3/31/2017 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 232,889



$ 235,502



$ 216,883



$ 183,643



$ 172,818

Taxable equivalent benefit 1,464



2,812



2,585



2,492



2,491

Net interest income (TE) (Non-GAAP) (1) 234,353



238,314



219,468



186,135



175,309





















Non-interest income (GAAP) (3) 44,566



52,342



50,843



53,838



45,124

Taxable equivalent benefit 341



683



680



668



706

Non-interest income (TE) (Non-GAAP) (1) (3) 44,907



53,025



51,523



54,506



45,830

Taxable equivalent revenues (Non-GAAP) (1) (3) 279,260



291,339



270,991



240,641



221,139

Securities (gains) losses and other non-interest income 59



(35)



242



(59)



—

Core taxable equivalent revenues (Non-GAAP) (1) (3) $ 279,319



$ 291,304



$ 271,233



$ 240,582



$ 221,139





















Total non-interest expense (GAAP) (3) $ 188,296



$ 182,065



$ 200,762



$ 145,380



$ 138,796

Less: Intangible amortization expense 5,102



4,642



4,527



1,651



1,770

Tangible non-interest expense (Non-GAAP) (2) (3) 183,194



177,423



196,235



143,729



137,026

Less: Merger-related expense 16,227



11,373



28,478



1,066



54

Compensation-related expense 1,221



1,457



1,092



378



98

Impairment of long-lived assets, net of (gain) loss on sale 2,074



3,177



3,661



(1,306)



1,429

Litigation expense —



—



5,692



6,000



—

Other non-core non-interest expense (683)



467



377



—



—

Core tangible non-interest expense (Non-GAAP) (2) (3) $ 164,355



$ 160,949



$ 156,935



$ 137,591



$ 135,445





















Return on average assets (GAAP) 0.92 %

0.15 %

0.45 %

0.96 %

0.94 % Effect of non-core revenues and expenses 0.21



0.88



0.42



0.10



0.02

Core return on average assets (Non-GAAP) 1.13 %

1.03 %

0.87 %

1.06 %

0.96 %



















Efficiency ratio (GAAP) (3) 67.9 %

63.3 %

75.0 %

61.2 %

63.7 % Effect of tax benefit related to tax-exempt income (3) (0.5)



(0.8)



(1.0)



(0.8)



(0.9)

Efficiency ratio (TE) (Non-GAAP) (1) (3) 67.4 %

62.5 %

74.0 %

60.4 %

62.8 % Effect of amortization of intangibles (1.8)



(1.6)



(1.7)



(0.7)



(0.8)

Effect of non-core items (6.8)



(5.6)



(14.4)



(2.5)



(0.7)

Core tangible efficiency ratio (TE) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 58.8 %

55.3 %

57.9 %

57.2 %

61.3 %



















Return on average common equity (GAAP) 6.79 %

1.02 %

2.92 %

6.08 %

6.41 % Effect of non-core revenues and expenses 1.66



6.90



3.07



0.67



0.14

Core return on average common equity (Non-GAAP) 8.45 %

7.92 %

5.99 %

6.75 %

6.55 % Effect of intangibles (2) 5.38



4.81



2.96



2.11



2.44

Core return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) (2) 13.83 %

12.73 %

8.95 %

8.86 %

8.99 %



















Total shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 3,900,907



$ 3,696,791



$ 3,726,774



$ 3,503,242



$ 3,457,975

Less: Goodwill and other intangibles 1,332,672



1,271,807



1,276,241



752,336



753,991

Preferred stock 132,097



132,097



132,097



132,097



132,097

Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) (2) $ 2,436,138



$ 2,292,887



$ 2,318,436



$ 2,618,809



$ 2,571,887





















Total assets (GAAP) $ 29,472,637



$ 27,904,129



$ 27,976,635



$ 21,790,727



$ 22,008,479

Less: Goodwill and other intangibles 1,332,672



1,271,807



1,276,241



752,336



753,991

Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) (2) $ 28,139,965



$ 26,632,322



$ 26,700,394



$ 21,038,391



$ 21,254,488

Tangible common equity ratio (Non-GAAP) (2) 8.66 %

8.61 %

8.68 %

12.45 %

12.10 %



(1) Fully taxable equivalent (TE) calculations include the tax benefit associated with related income sources that are tax-exempt using a rate of 35% for prior quarters and a rate of 21% for the current quarter. (2) Tangible calculations eliminate the effect of goodwill and acquisition-related intangibles and the corresponding amortization expense on a tax-effected basis where applicable. (3) Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the net presentation requirements of ASU No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, which was adopted effective January 1, 2018. On average, the adoption resulted in a reduction of non-interest income and non-interest expense of approximately $2.3 million on a quarterly basis, and had no impact on net income.

