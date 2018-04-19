IBERIABANK Corporation Reports First Quarter Results

LAFAYETTE, La., April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ: IBKC), holding company of the 131-year-old IBERIABANK (www.iberiabank.com), reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018. For the quarter, the Company reported income available to common shareholders of $60.0 million, or $1.10 diluted earnings per common share ("EPS"). On a non-GAAP basis, EPS excluding non-core revenues and non-core expenses ("Core EPS") in the first quarter of 2018 was $1.37 per common share, compared to $1.02 in the year-ago period, an increase of 34% (refer to press release supplemental tables for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP metrics).

Daryl G. Byrd, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "I am very pleased with our first quarter 2018 results, as we achieved our Company's highest quarterly Core EPS result and are well- positioned for a strong year. More specifically, the quarter was in-line with our internal expectations, reflective of the predictable seasonality we have historically experienced.  As such, we also wanted to re-affirm our confidence in our previously provided 2018 guidance."

"Our results demonstrated continued franchise momentum, in particular the asset sensitive nature of our balance sheet, focus on core deposit growth and strong credit quality. While the results of our fee income businesses were consistent with our expectations, our ongoing efforts to retool the mortgage business should accelerate its performance and bottom-line contribution going forward.  In addition, the execution of synergy opportunities from the Sabadell and Gibraltar transactions should help to drive operating leverage over the balance of the year," Byrd added.

Byrd concluded, "Today, we are also releasing our 2020 Strategic Goals, outlining financial metrics we intend to achieve over the coming three years. Our team is committed to providing sustainable, profitable growth and realizing outstanding returns for our shareholders."

The Company completed its acquisition of Gibraltar Private Bank & Trust on March 23, 2018, and successfully and efficiently converted branch and operating systems of Gibraltar over the weekend of March 23-25.  The acquisition of Gibraltar added $1.5 billion in loans and $1.1 billion in deposits, based on preliminary purchase accounting adjustments. The Company incurred approximately $16.2 million in pre-tax merger-related expenses during the first quarter of 2018, resulting in a $0.23 reduction to GAAP EPS. Gibraltar operated eight offices in total, which will be consolidated into two offices. The Company anticipates that the operating metrics and expense savings provided at acquisition announcement will be fully achieved in 2018.

Highlights for the first quarter of 2018 and at March 31, 2018:

For the quarter, both GAAP and Core EPS improved on a linked quarter basis, both of which benefited from the recent enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in the prior quarter.  Results were also impacted by certain non-core merger-related expenses associated with the branch and operating systems conversion of the Gibraltar acquisition.  Return metrics improved significantly in the quarter, while our efficiency ratio increased slightly, reflective of traditional revenue and expense headwinds the Company experiences in the first quarter of the year.    

For the three months ended

GAAP

Non-GAAP Core

1Q18

4Q17

1Q18

4Q17

Earnings Per Common Share

$

1.10

$

0.17

$

1.37

$

1.33

Return on Average Assets

0.92

%

0.15

%

1.13

%

1.03

%

Return on Average Common Equity

6.79

%

1.02

%

8.45

%

7.92

%

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity

N/A

N/A

13.83

%

12.73

%

Efficiency Ratio

67.9

%

63.3

%

61.1

%

57.5

%

Tangible Efficiency Ratio (TE)

N/A

N/A

58.8

%

55.3

%

 

  • First quarter 2018 results are in-line with full year 2018 guidance.  
  • The Company's reported net interest margin was relatively unchanged on a linked quarter basis, while the Company's cash net interest margin for the quarter was 3.42%, up 9 basis points from 4Q17.
  • Non-interest income in 1Q18 decreased $7.8 million on a linked quarter basis, primarily due to a seasonal decline in mortgage income and other fee income categories.
  • Non-interest expense increased $6.2 million on a linked quarter basis, largely due to merger and compensation-related expenses from the Gibraltar acquisition. Total merger-related expenses in 1Q18 of $16.2 million reduced GAAP EPS by $0.23 in the current quarter.
  • As previously announced, the Company rewarded certain associates a one-time cash bonus following the enactment of tax reform legislation in 1Q18.  These bonuses impacted both GAAP and Core EPS by $0.03 in the current quarter.
  • The effective tax rate in 1Q18 is in line with expectations at 21.6%. The reduction in the corporate tax rate effective January 1, 2018 benefited GAAP EPS by approximately $0.17 in the current quarter.
  • Total loan growth was $1.6 billion, or 8%, in 1Q18, of which $1.5 billion was acquired from Gibraltar.
  • Total deposits increased $1.5 billion, or 7%, in 1Q18, of which $1.1 billion was acquired from Gibraltar.
  • Credit metrics remain stable; net charge-offs decreased $5.8 million on a linked quarter basis and equated to an annualized 9 basis points of average loans. The provision for loan losses decreased $6.4 million, or 45%.

Table A - Summary Financial Results

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)












For the Three Months Ended

3/31/2018

12/31/2017

% Change

3/31/2017

% Change

GAAP BASIS:









Income available to common shareholders

$

60,023


$

9,329

543.4

$

46,874

28.1

Earnings per common share - diluted

1.10


0.17

547.1

1.00

10.0











Average loans and leases, net of unearned income

$

20,181,390


$

19,941,500

1.2

$

15,045,755

34.1

Average total deposits

21,777,634


21,378,122

1.9

17,511,324

24.4

Net interest margin (TE) (1)

3.67

%

3.69

%

3.53

%











Total revenues (2)

$

277,455


$

287,844

(3.6)

$

217,942

27.3

Total non-interest expense (2)

188,296


182,065

3.4

138,796

35.7

Efficiency ratio (2)

67.9

%

63.3

%

63.7

%

Return on average assets

0.92


0.15



0.94


Return on average common equity

6.79


1.02



6.41













NON-GAAP BASIS (3):









Core revenues (2)

$

277,514


$

287,809

(3.6)

$

217,942

27.3

Core non-interest expense (2)

169,457


165,591

2.3

137,215

23.5

Core earnings per common share - diluted

1.37


1.33

3.0

1.02

34.3

Core tangible efficiency ratio (TE) (1) (2) (5)

58.8

%

55.3

%

61.3

%

Core return on average assets

1.13


1.03



0.96


Core return on average common equity

8.45


7.92



6.55


Core return on average tangible common equity (4)

13.83


12.73



8.99


Net interest margin (TE) - cash basis (1) (4)

3.42


3.33



3.30




(1) Fully taxable equivalent (TE) calculations include the tax benefit associated with related income sources that are tax-exempt using a rate of 35% for prior quarters and a rate of 21% for the current quarter.

(2) Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the net presentation requirements of ASU No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, which was adopted effective January 1, 2018. On average, the adoption resulted in a reduction of non-interest income and non-interest expense of approximately $2.3 million on a quarterly basis, and had no impact on net income.

(3) See Table 7 and Table 8 for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.

(4) See Table 6 for adjustments related to purchase discounts on acquired loans and related accretion.

(5) Tangible calculations eliminate the effect of goodwill and acquisition related intangible assets and the corresponding amortization expense on a tax-effected basis where applicable.

Operating Results

The Company's reported net interest margin decreased 2 basis points on a linked quarter basis, to 3.67%, primarily as a result of lower accretion on the acquired loan portfolio, upward repricing of indexed public funds deposits and promotional deposit pricing, offset by increases in earning assets and legacy loan yields.  The Company's cash net interest margin for the quarter was 3.42%, up 9 basis points from 4Q17, driven by a recovery of interest upon payoff of a non-accrual loan and an improvement in loan yields, offset by an increase in expenses on deposits and borrowings.

Net interest income decreased $2.6 million, or 1%, on a linked quarter basis.  Average loans increased $239.9 million, or 1%, and the associated taxable-equivalent yield increased 2 basis points. All other average earning assets decreased a net of $112.4 million, or 2%, versus the prior quarter.  The yield on interest earning assets was 4 basis points higher at 4.26% compared to 4.22% in the prior quarter.

Average interest-bearing deposits increased $297.4 million, or 2%, and the average cost of interest-bearing deposits rose 9 basis points to 74 basis points on a linked quarter basis.  Total average interest-bearing liabilities remained essentially flat with the linked quarter, while the average costs of interest-bearing liabilities rose 10 basis points to 86 basis points. The total cost of interest-bearing liabilities rose primarily due to increased deposit pricing as previously discussed, and a higher rate paid on long-term FHLB advances.

The Company's provision for loan losses decreased 45% to $8.0 million primarily due to a decline in net charge-offs. The provision for loan losses covered net charge-offs in 1Q18 by 186% compared to 142% in 4Q17.

In 1Q18, non-interest income decreased $7.8 million compared to 4Q17. The primary changes in non-interest income on a linked quarter basis included a decrease in mortgage income of $4.1 million, a result of seasonal declines in mortgage production as well as a decrease in gains on sale of mortgage loans, a decrease in gains on the sale of SBA loans of $1.0 million, and an unfavorable market value adjustment on the Company's CRA mutual funds of $0.7 million. The Company is in the process of revamping its mortgage business through recent leadership changes and hiring of mortgage loan officers.  The Company believes it is well-positioned in the mortgage business for the remainder of 2018.

Non-interest expense increased $6.2 million on a linked quarter basis primarily due to higher merger-related expenses incurred in 1Q18 related to the Gibraltar acquisition. During the quarter, the Company's non-core non-interest expense included $16.2 million in merger and conversion-related expenses, $1.2 million in compensation-related expenses, and $2.1 million in branch closure and other impairment expenses.

Excluding these items, core non-interest expense increased $3.9 million, or 2%, primarily driven by an increase in provision for unfunded lending commitments largely attributable to the reversal in 4Q17 of excess hurricane-related provisioning, increased net costs of OREO of $1.1 million related to lower gains on sales of OREO, and $1.0 million in higher donations and business development expenses.

The efficiency ratio increased from 63.3% to 67.9%, while the non-GAAP core tangible efficiency ratio increased from 55.3% to 58.8%, on a linked quarter basis. Refer to Table A for a summary of financial results on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis.

Table B - Summary Financial Condition Results

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
















As of and For the Three Months Ended


3/31/2018

12/31/2017

% Change

3/31/2017

% Change

PERIOD-END BALANCES:












Total loans and leases, net of unearned income

$

21,706,090


$

20,078,181


8.1

$

15,132,202


43.4

Total deposits

22,971,192


21,466,717


7.0

17,312,265


32.7














ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:












Loans 30-89 days past due and still accruing as a percentage of total loans (1)

0.36

%

0.31

%



0.24

%



Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing as a percentage of total loans (1)

0.04


0.03




0.05




Non-performing assets to total assets (1)(2)

0.64


0.64




1.00




Classified assets to total assets (3)

1.39


1.45




1.89

















CAPITAL RATIOS:












Tangible common equity ratio (Non-GAAP) (4) (5)

8.66

%

8.61

%



12.10

%



Tier 1 leverage ratio (6)

9.97


9.35




12.91




Total risk-based capital ratio (6)

12.48


12.37




16.92

















PER COMMON SHARE DATA:












Book value

$

66.38


$

66.17


0.3

$

65.25


1.7

Tangible book value (Non-GAAP) (4) (5)

42.91


42.56


0.8

50.46


(15.0)

Closing stock price

78.00


77.50


0.6

79.10


(1.4)

Cash dividends

0.38


0.37


2.7

0.36


5.6















(1)

Past due and non-accrual loan amounts exclude acquired impaired loans, even if contractually past due or if the Company does not expect to receive payment in full, as the Company is currently accreting interest income over the expected life of the loans.

(2)

Non-performing assets consist of non-accruing loans, accruing loans 90 days or more past due and other real estate owned, including repossessed assets. Refer to Table 4 for further detail.

(3)

Classified assets include commercial loans rated substandard or worse and non-performing mortgage and consumer loans and include acquired impaired loans accounted for under ASC 310-30. Classified assets were $409 million, $404 million and $415 million at March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, and March 31, 2017, respectively.

(4)

See Table 7 and Table 8 for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.

(5)

Tangible calculations eliminate the effect of goodwill and acquisition-related intangible assets and the corresponding amortization expense on a tax-effected basis where applicable.

(6)

Regulatory capital ratios as of March 31, 2018 are preliminary.

Loans and Other Assets

Total loans increased $1.6 billion, or 8%, to $21.7 billion at March 31, 2018, primarily driven by $1.5 billion of loans acquired from Gibraltar. Excluding acquired loans, period-end loan growth during 1Q18 was strongest in the Corporate Asset Finance division (equipment financing business), the Energy Group (reserve-based lending) and the New Orleans, Louisiana market. The Company believes it is well-positioned for diversified loan growth based on our strategic presence in the South Florida, Atlanta and Texas markets, which are expected to benefit from favorable economic conditions.

Table C - Period-End Loans

(Dollars in thousands)


















As of and For the Three Months Ended







Linked Qtr Change

Year/Year Change

Mix

3/31/2018

12/31/2017

3/31/2017

$

%

Annualized

$

%

3/31/2018

12/31/2017

Legacy loans:















Commercial(1)

$

11,094,464

$

10,781,778

$

9,581,229

312,686

2.9

11.8

%

1,513,235

15.8

74.4

%

74.5

%

Residential mortgage

1,280,580

1,176,365

901,859

104,215

8.9

35.9

%

378,721

42.0

8.6

%

8.1

%

Consumer

2,538,878

2,525,008

2,440,356

13,870

0.5

2.2

%

98,522

4.0

17.0

%

17.4

%

Total legacy loans

14,913,922

14,483,151

12,923,444

430,771

3.0

12.1

%

1,990,478

15.4

100.0

%

100.0

%

















Acquired loans:















Balance at beginning of period

5,595,030

5,961,939

2,370,047

(366,909)

(6.2)



3,224,983

136.1



Loans acquired during the period

1,465,319





1,465,319

N/M



1,465,319

N/M



Net paydown activity

(268,181)

(366,909)

(161,289)

98,728

(26.9)



(106,892)

66.3



Total acquired loans

6,792,168

5,595,030

2,208,758

1,197,138

21.4



4,583,410

207.5



Total loans

$

21,706,090

$

20,078,181

$

15,132,202

1,627,909

8.1



6,573,888

43.4



(1) Includes equipment financing leases.

      N/M= not meaningful

On an average balance and linked quarter basis, the investment portfolio decreased $94.5 million in 1Q18, to $4.8 billion, partly due to unfavorable market valuation on available for sale securities.  Approximately 95% of the Company's investment portfolio is in available-for-sale securities, which experience unrealized losses as interest rates rise. On a period-end basis, the investment portfolio equated to $4.8 billion, or 16% of total assets, at March 31, 2018. The investment portfolio had an effective duration of 4.2 years and a $129.9 million unrealized loss at March 31, 2018, up from 3.7 years and a $57.2 million unrealized loss at December 31, 2017. The average yield on investment securities increased 1 basis point to 2.38% in 1Q18. The Company holds in its investment portfolio primarily government agency securities. Municipal securities comprised 9% of total investments at March 31, 2018.

Deposits and Funding

Total deposits increased $1.5 billion, or 7%, to $23.0 billion at March 31, 2018, primarily driven by $1.1 billion of deposits acquired from Gibraltar. Excluding acquired deposits, deposit growth during 1Q18 was strongest in the Lake Charles, Louisiana, Naples, Florida and Mobile, Alabama markets.

Table D - Period-End Deposits

(Dollars in thousands)







Linked Qtr Change

Year/Year Change

Mix

3/31/2018

12/31/2017

3/31/2017

$

%

Annualized

$

%

3/31/2018

12/31/2017

Non-interest-bearing

$

6,595,495

$

6,209,925

$

5,031,583

385,570

6.2

25.1

%

1,563,912

31.1

28.7

%

28.9

%

NOW accounts

4,500,181

4,348,939

3,085,720

151,242

3.5

14.2

%

1,414,461

45.8

19.6

%

20.3

%

Money market accounts

8,271,969

7,674,291

6,372,855

597,678

7.8

31.6

%

1,899,114

29.8

36.0

%

35.7

%

Savings accounts

874,741

846,074

813,009

28,667

3.4

13.8

%

61,732

7.6

3.8

%

4.0

%

Time deposits

2,728,806

2,387,488

2,009,098

341,318

14.3

58.0

%

719,708

35.8

11.9

%

11.1

%

Total deposits

$

22,971,192

$

21,466,717

$

17,312,265

1,504,475

7.0

28.4

%

5,658,927

32.7

100.0

%

100.0

%

Asset Quality

Non-performing assets ("NPAs") to total assets remained flat at 64 basis points on a linked quarter basis. Accruing loans past due 30 to 89 days equated to 0.36% of total loans at 1Q18, compared to 0.31% at 4Q17.

Net charge-offs totaled $4.3 million in 1Q18, down $5.8 million, or 57%, compared to 4Q17.  Annualized net charge-offs equated to 9 basis points of average loans in 1Q18, an 11 basis points decrease on a linked quarter basis.

Refer to Table 4 - Loans and Asset Quality Data for further information.

Capital Position

At March 31, 2018, the Company reported a non-GAAP tangible common equity ratio of 8.66%, up 5 basis points compared to December 31, 2017, and the preliminary Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.97%, up 62 basis points compared to December 31, 2017. The Company's preliminary calculation of its total risk-based capital ratio at March 31, 2018, was 12.48%, up 11 basis points compared to December 31, 2017.

At March 31, 2018, book value per common share was $66.38, up $0.21 per share, compared to December 31, 2017. Tangible book value per common share was $42.91, up $0.35 per share, compared to December 31, 2017. Based on the closing stock price of the Company's common stock of $78.40 per share on April 19, 2018, this price equated to 1.18 times March 31, 2018 book value per common share and 1.83 times March 31, 2018 tangible book value per common share.

Dividends On Capital Stock. The declaration of dividends is at the discretion of the Board of Directors. The following details the recent dividend declarations:

Common Stock. On March 20, 2018, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per common share, a 3% increase compared to the common dividend declared in December 2017. The dividend is payable on April 27, 2018, to shareholders of record as of March 30, 2018.

Preferred Stock. On March 20, 2018, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4125 per depositary share of Series C Preferred Stock that is payable on May 1, 2018.

Common Stock Repurchase Program. On May 4, 2016, the Board of Directors of the Company authorized the repurchase of up to 950,000 shares of the Company's common stock. The Company did not repurchase common shares under the authorized program during the first quarter of 2018. The Company has approximately 747,000 shares of common stock remaining that may be purchased under the currently authorized program.

IBERIABANK Corporation

IBERIABANK Corporation is a regional financial holding company with offices in Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama, Texas, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and New York offering commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, mortgage, and title insurance services.

The Company's common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "IBKC". The Company's Series B Preferred Stock and Series C Preferred Stock also trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols "IBKCP" and "IBKCO", respectively.  The Company's common stock market capitalization was approximately $4.5 billion, based on the NASDAQ Global Select Market closing stock price on April 19, 2018.

The following 10 investment firms currently provide equity research coverage on the Company:

  • Bank of America Merrill Lynch
  • FIG Partners, LLC
  • Hovde Group, LLC
  • Jefferies & Co., Inc.
  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.
  • Piper Jaffray & Co.
  • Raymond James & Associates, Inc.
  • Sandler O'Neill + Partners, L.P.
  • Stephens, Inc.
  • SunTrust Robinson-Humphrey

Conference Call

In association with this earnings release, the Company will host a live conference call to discuss the financial results for the quarter just completed. The telephone conference call will be held on Friday, April 20, 2018, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Central Time by dialing 1-888-317-6003. The confirmation code for the call is 9690151.  A replay of the call will be available until midnight Central Time on April 27, 2018 by dialing 1-877-344-7529. The confirmation code for the replay is 10118181.  The Company has prepared a PowerPoint presentation that supplements information contained in this press release.  The PowerPoint presentation may be accessed on the Company's web site, www.iberiabank.com, under "Investor Relations" and then "Financial Information" and "Presentations."

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company's performance.  Non-GAAP measures in this press release include, but are not limited to, descriptions such as core, tangible, and pre-tax pre-provision.  These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to exclude the effects of the amortization of intangibles and include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that in management's opinion can distort period-to-period comparisons of the Company's performance. Transactions that are typically excluded from non-GAAP performance measures include realized and unrealized gains/losses on former bank owned real estate, realized gains/losses on securities, income tax gains/losses, merger-related charges and recoveries, litigation charges and recoveries, and debt repayment penalties. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.  Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP disclosures are presented in the supplemental tables at the end of this release.  Please refer to the supplemental tables for these reconciliations.

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," which may include forecasts of our financial results and condition, expectations for our operations and businesses, and our assumptions for those forecasts and expectations. Do not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Due to various factors, actual results may differ materially from our forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements are described under "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," "Risk Factors" and "Regulation and Supervision" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, and in other documents subsequently filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov, and the Company's website, http://www.iberiabank.com. To the extent that statements in this press release relate to future plans, objectives, financial results or performance by the Company, these statements are deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are generally identified by use of words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements represent management's beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed; they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time and could cause actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. All information is as of the date of this press release. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

Table 1 - IBERIABANK CORPORATION

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
















As of and For the Three Months Ended

INCOME DATA:

3/31/2018

12/31/2017

% Change

3/31/2017

% Change

Net interest income

$

232,889


$

235,502


(1.1)

$

172,818


34.8

Net interest income (TE) (1)

234,353


238,314


(1.7)

175,309


33.7

Total revenues (2)

277,455


287,844


(3.6)

217,942


27.3

Provision for loan losses

7,986


14,393


(44.5)

6,154


29.8

Non-interest expense (2)

188,296


182,065


3.4

138,796


35.7

Net income available to common shareholders

60,023


9,329


543.4

46,874


28.1














PER COMMON SHARE DATA:












Earnings available to common shareholders - basic

$

1.11


$

0.17


552.9

$

1.01


9.9

Earnings available to common shareholders - diluted

1.10


0.17


547.1

1.00


10.0

Core earnings (Non-GAAP) (3)

1.37


1.33


3.0

1.02


34.3

Book value

66.38


66.17


0.3

65.25


1.7

Tangible book value (Non-GAAP) (3) (4)

42.91


42.56


0.8

50.46


(15.0)

Closing stock price

78.00


77.50


0.6

79.10


(1.4)

Cash dividends

0.38


0.37


2.7

0.36


5.6














KEY RATIOS AND OTHER DATA (7):








Net interest margin (TE) (1)

3.67

%

3.69

%



3.53

%



Efficiency ratio (2)

67.9


63.3




63.7




Core tangible efficiency ratio (TE) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) (4)

58.8


55.3




61.3




Return on average assets

0.92


0.15




0.94




Return on average common equity

6.79


1.02




6.41




Core return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) (3)(4)

13.83


12.73




8.99




Effective tax rate

21.6


88.8




30.9




Full-time equivalent employees

3,726


3,552




3,161

















CAPITAL RATIOS:












Tangible common equity ratio (Non-GAAP) (3) (4)

8.66

%

8.61

%



12.10

%



Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets (4)

10.27


10.20




14.48




Tier 1 leverage ratio (5)

9.97


9.35




12.91




Common equity Tier 1 (CET 1) (transitional) (5)

N/A


10.57




14.64




Common equity Tier 1 (CET 1) (fully phased-in) (5)

10.77


10.53




14.60




Tier 1 capital (transitional) (5)

11.32


11.16




15.38




Total risk-based capital ratio (5)

12.48


12.37




16.92




Common stock dividend payout ratio

36.0


213.6




39.0




Classified assets to Tier 1 capital (8)

15.2


16.1




15.2

















ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:








Non-performing assets to total assets (6)

0.64

%

0.64

%



1.00

%



ALLL to loans and leases

0.67


0.70




0.96




Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

0.09


0.20




0.16




Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO (6)

0.87


0.89




1.45


















(1)

Fully taxable equivalent (TE) calculations include the tax benefit associated with related income sources that are tax-exempt using a rate of 35% for prior quarters and a rate of 21% for the current quarter.

(2)

Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the net presentation requirements of ASU No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, which was adopted effective January 1, 2018. On average, the adoption resulted in a reduction of non-interest income and non-interest expense of approximately $2.3 million on a quarterly basis, and had no impact on net income.

(3)

See Table 7 and Table 8 for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.

(4)

Tangible calculations eliminate the effect of goodwill and acquisition related intangible assets and the corresponding amortization expense on a tax-effected basis where applicable.

(5)

Regulatory capital ratios as of March 31, 2018 are preliminary.

(6)

Non-performing assets consist of non-accruing loans, accruing loans 90 days or more past due and other real estate owned, including repossessed assets. For purposes of this table, past due and non-accrual loan amounts exclude acquired impaired loans, even if contractually past due or if the Company does not expect to receive payment in full, as the Company is currently accreting interest income over the expected life of the loans.

(7)

All ratios are calculated on an annualized basis for the periods indicated.

(8)

Classified assets include commercial loans rated substandard or worse and non-performing mortgage and consumer loans and include acquired impaired loans accounted for under ASC 310-30.

Table 2 - IBERIABANK CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

















For the Three Months Ended





Linked Qtr
Change






Year/Year
Change

3/31/2018

12/31/2017

$

%

9/30/2017

6/30/2017

3/31/2017

$

%

Interest income

$

270,543

$

269,703

840

0.3

$

246,972

$

204,575

$

192,533

78,010

40.5

Interest expense

37,654

34,201

3,453

10.1

30,089

20,932

19,715

17,939

91.0

Net interest income

232,889

235,502

(2,613)

(1.1)

216,883

183,643

172,818

60,071

34.8

Provision for loan losses

7,986

14,393

(6,407)

(44.5)

18,514

12,050

6,154

1,832

29.8

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

224,903

221,109

3,794

1.7

198,369

171,593

166,664

58,239

34.9

Mortgage income

9,595

13,675

(4,080)

(29.8)

16,050

19,730

14,115

(4,520)

(32.0)

Service charges on deposit accounts

12,908

12,581

327

2.6

12,534

11,410

11,153

1,755

15.7

Title revenue

5,027

5,398

(371)

(6.9)

5,643

6,190

4,741

286

6.0

Broker commissions(1)

2,221

1,958

263

13.4

2,094

2,562

2,547

(326)

(12.8)

ATM/debit card fee income(1)

2,633

2,583

50

1.9

2,486

2,646

2,483

150

6.0

Income from bank owned life insurance

1,282

1,267

15

1.2

1,263

1,241

1,311

(29)

(2.2)

(Loss) gain on sale of available-for-sale securities

(59)

35

(94)

(268.6)

(242)

59



(59)

N/M

Other non-interest income(1)

10,959

14,845

(3,886)

(26.2)

11,015

10,000

8,774

2,185

24.9

Total non-interest income(1)

44,566

52,342

(7,776)

(14.9)

50,843

53,838

45,124

(558)

(1.2)

Salaries and employee benefits

104,586

104,387

199

0.2

106,970

86,317

81,853

22,733

27.8

Occupancy and equipment

20,047

19,211

836

4.4

19,139

16,292

16,021

4,026

25.1

Amortization of acquisition intangibles

5,102

4,642

460

9.9

4,527

1,651

1,770

3,332

188.2

Data processing(1)

12,393

11,416

977

8.6

12,300

6,713

6,362

6,031

94.8

Professional services

7,391

9,441

(2,050)

(21.7)

22,550

11,219

5,335

2,056

38.5

Credit and other loan related expense

4,618

3,170

1,448

45.7

7,532

3,780

4,526

92

2.0

Other non-interest expense(1)

34,159

29,798

4,361

14.6

27,744

19,408

22,929

11,230

49.0

Total non-interest expense(1)

188,296

182,065

6,231

3.4

200,762

145,380

138,796

49,500

35.7

Income before income taxes

81,173

91,386

(10,213)

(11.2)

48,450

80,051

72,992

8,181

11.2

Income tax expense

17,552

81,108

(63,556)

(78.4)

18,806

28,033

22,519

(4,967)

(22.1)

Net income

63,621

10,278

53,343

519.0

29,644

52,018

50,473

13,148

26.0

Less: Preferred stock dividends

3,598

949

2,649

279.1

3,598

949

3,599

(1)


Net income available to common shareholders

$

60,023

$

9,329

50,694

543.4

$

26,046

$

51,069

$

46,874

13,149

28.1
















Income available to common shareholders - basic

$

60,023

$

9,329

50,694

543.4

$

26,046

$

51,069

$

46,874

13,149

28.1

Less: Earnings allocated to unvested restricted stock

639

101

538

532.7

283

361

346

293

84.7

Earnings allocated to common shareholders

$

59,384

$

9,228

50,156

543.5

$

25,763

$

50,708

$

46,528

12,856

27.6
















Earnings per common share - basic

$

1.11

$

0.17

0.94

552.9

$

0.49

$

1.00

$

1.01

0.1

9.9
















Earnings per common share - diluted

1.10

0.17

0.93

547.1

0.49

0.99

1.00

0.1

10.0

Impact of non-core items (Non-GAAP) (2)

0.27

1.16

(0.89)

(76.7)

0.51

0.11

0.02

0.25

1,250.0

Earnings per share - diluted, excluding non-core items (Non-GAAP) (2)

$

1.37

$

1.33

0.04

3.0

$

1.00

$

1.10

$

1.02

0.35

34.3
















NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING (in thousands)














Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

53,616

53,287

329

0.6

52,424

50,630

46,123

7,493

16.2

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

53,967

53,621

346

0.6

52,770

50,984

46,496

7,471

16.1

Book value shares (period end)

56,779

53,872

2,907

5.4

53,864

51,015

50,970

5,809

11.4


(1)  Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the net presentation requirements of ASU No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, which was adopted effective January 1, 2018. On average, the adoption resulted in a reduction of non-interest income and non-interest expense of approximately $2.3 million on a quarterly basis, and had no impact on net income.

(2)  See Table 7 and Table 8 for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.

N/M = not meaningful

TABLE 3 - IBERIABANK CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands)















PERIOD-END BALANCES


Linked Qtr Change






Year/Year Change

ASSETS

3/31/2018

12/31/2017

$

%

9/30/2017

6/30/2017

3/31/2017

$

%

Cash and due from banks

$

253,527

$

319,156

(65,629)

(20.6)

$

298,173

$

301,910

$

276,979

(23,452)

(8.5)

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

310,565

306,568

3,997

1.3

583,043

167,450

1,024,139

(713,574)

(69.7)

Total cash and cash equivalents

564,092

625,724

(61,632)

(9.8)

881,216

469,360

1,301,118

(737,026)

(56.6)

Investment securities available for sale

4,542,486

4,590,062

(47,576)

(1.0)

4,736,339

4,009,299

3,823,953

718,533

18.8

Investment securities held to maturity

224,241

227,318

(3,077)

(1.4)

175,906

84,517

86,018

138,223

160.7

Total investment securities

4,766,727

4,817,380

(50,653)

(1.1)

4,912,245

4,093,816

3,909,971

856,756

21.9

Mortgage loans held for sale

110,348

134,916

(24,568)

(18.2)

141,218

140,959

122,333

(11,985)

(9.8)

Loans and leases, net of unearned income

21,706,090

20,078,181

1,627,909

8.1

19,795,085

15,556,016

15,132,202

6,573,888

43.4

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(144,527)

(140,891)

(3,636)

2.6

(136,628)

(146,225)

(144,890)

363

(0.3)

Loans and leases, net

21,561,563

19,937,290

1,624,273

8.1

19,658,457

15,409,791

14,987,312

6,574,251

43.9

Premises and equipment, net

329,454

331,413

(1,959)

(0.6)

330,800

318,167

303,978

25,476

8.4

Goodwill and other intangible assets

1,338,573

1,277,464

61,109

4.8

1,281,479

757,025

758,340

580,233

76.5

Other assets

801,880

779,942

21,938

2.8

771,220

601,609

625,427

176,453

28.2

Total assets

$

29,472,637

$

27,904,129

1,568,508

5.6

$

27,976,635

$

21,790,727

$

22,008,479

7,464,158

33.9


















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Non-interest-bearing deposits

$

6,595,495

$

6,209,925

385,570

6.2

$

5,963,943

$

5,020,195

$

5,031,583

1,563,912

31.1

NOW accounts

4,500,181

4,348,939

151,242

3.5

3,547,761

3,089,482

3,085,720

1,414,461

45.8

Savings and money market accounts

9,146,710

8,520,365

626,345

7.4

9,165,417

6,815,513

7,185,864

1,960,846

27.3

Certificates of deposit

2,728,806

2,387,488

341,318

14.3

2,657,150

1,927,926

2,009,098

719,708

35.8

Total deposits

22,971,192

21,466,717

1,504,475

7.0

21,334,271

16,853,116

17,312,265

5,658,927

32.7

Short-term borrowings

375,000

475,000

(100,000)

(21.1)

975,008

250,000

80,000

295,000

368.8

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

525,496

516,297

9,199

1.8

548,696

333,935

368,696

156,800

42.5

Trust preferred securities

120,110

120,110





120,110

120,110

120,110




Other long-term debt

1,329,192

1,375,725

(46,533)

(3.4)

1,007,474

547,133

507,975

821,217

161.7

Other liabilities

250,740

253,489

(2,749)

(1.1)

264,302

183,191

161,458

89,282

55.3

Total liabilities

25,571,730

24,207,338

1,364,392

5.6

24,249,861

18,287,485

18,550,504

7,021,226

37.8

Total shareholders' equity

3,900,907

3,696,791

204,116

5.5

3,726,774

3,503,242

3,457,975

442,932

12.8

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

29,472,637

$

27,904,129

1,568,508

5.6

$

27,976,635

$

21,790,727

$

22,008,479

7,464,158

33.9

TABLE 3 Continued - IBERIABANK CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands)


















AVERAGE BALANCES

Linked Qtr Change






Year/Year Change

ASSETS

3/31/2018

12/31/2017

$

%

9/30/2017

6/30/2017

3/31/2017

$

%

Cash and due from banks

$

308,319

$

307,328

991

0.3

$

277,968

$

277,047

$

302,585

5,734

1.9

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

486,298

538,733

(52,435)

(9.7)

615,445

555,431

1,023,688

(537,390)

(52.5)

Total cash and cash equivalents

794,617

846,061

(51,444)

(6.1)

893,413

832,478

1,326,273

(531,656)

(40.1)

Investment securities available for sale

4,544,836

4,674,496

(129,660)

(2.8)

4,593,798

3,970,021

3,679,817

865,019

23.5

Investment securities held to maturity

226,229

191,067

35,162

18.4

114,895

85,516

87,246

138,983

159.3

Total investment securities

4,771,065

4,865,563

(94,498)

(1.9)

4,708,693

4,055,537

3,767,063

1,004,002

26.7

Mortgage loans held for sale

109,027

126,216

(17,189)

(13.6)

132,309

145,274

175,512

(66,485)

(37.9)

Loans and leases, net of unearned income

20,181,390

19,941,500

239,890

1.2

18,341,154

15,284,007

15,045,755

5,135,635

34.1

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(144,295)

(138,927)

(5,368)

3.9

(147,046)

(146,448)

(145,326)

1,031

(0.7)

Loans and leases, net

20,037,095

19,802,573

234,522

1.2

18,194,108

15,137,559

14,900,429

5,136,666

34.5

Premises and equipment, net

331,640

329,957

1,683

0.5

327,917

309,622

305,245

26,395

8.6

Goodwill and other intangible assets

1,281,598

1,277,293

4,305

0.3

1,047,355

757,528

758,887

522,711

68.9

Other assets

807,177

787,400

19,777

2.5

793,126

605,539

628,092

179,085

28.5

Total assets

$

28,132,219

$

28,035,063

97,156

0.3

$

26,096,921

$

21,843,537

$

21,861,501

6,270,718

28.7


















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Non-interest-bearing deposits

$

6,278,507

$

6,176,347

102,160

1.7

$

5,601,071

$

4,992,598

$

4,976,945

1,301,562

26.2

NOW accounts

4,363,557

3,987,908

375,649

9.4

3,203,657

3,124,243

3,239,085

1,124,472

34.7

Savings and money market accounts

8,664,085

8,769,464

(105,379)

(1.2)

8,566,873

7,079,773

7,211,545

1,452,540

20.1

Certificates of deposit

2,471,485

2,444,403

27,082

1.1

2,413,727

1,964,234

2,083,749

387,736

18.6

Total deposits

21,777,634

21,378,122

399,512

1.9

19,785,328

17,160,848

17,511,324

4,266,310

24.4

Short-term borrowings

506,056

729,111

(223,055)

(30.6)

1,180,165

38,320

99,000

407,056

411.2

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

477,862

494,757

(16,895)

(3.4)

439,077

314,090

311,726

166,136

53.3

Trust preferred securities

120,110

120,110





120,110

120,110

120,110




Other long-term debt

1,257,213

1,300,114

(42,901)

(3.3)

622,655

508,522

498,384

758,829

152.3

Other liabilities

275,869

264,790

11,079

4.2

273,163

200,673

221,993

53,876

24.3

Total liabilities

24,414,744

24,287,004

127,740

0.5

22,420,498

18,342,563

18,762,537

5,652,207

30.1

Total shareholders' equity

3,717,475

3,748,059

(30,584)

(0.8)

3,676,423

3,500,974

3,098,964

618,511

20.0

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

28,132,219

$

28,035,063

97,156

0.3

$

26,096,921

$

21,843,537

$

21,861,501

6,270,718

28.7

Table 4 - IBERIABANK CORPORATION

LOANS AND ASSET QUALITY DATA

(Dollars in thousands)













Linked Qtr Change






Year/Year Change

LOANS

3/31/2018

12/31/2017

$

%

9/30/2017

6/30/2017

3/31/2017

$

%

Commercial loans and leases:
















Real estate- construction

$

1,199,625

$

1,240,396

(40,771)

(3.3)

$

1,298,282

$

1,100,504

$

946,477

253,148

26.7

Real estate- owner-occupied (1)

2,612,244

2,529,885

82,359

3.3

2,448,826

2,242,275

2,230,041

382,203

17.1

Real estate- non-owner occupied

5,437,082

5,167,949

269,133

5.2

5,020,778

3,839,777

3,844,823

1,592,259

41.4

Commercial and industrial (6)

5,325,682

5,135,067

190,615

3.7

5,016,437

4,195,096

3,975,734

1,349,948

34.0

   Total commercial loans and leases

14,574,633

14,073,297

501,336

3.6

13,784,323

11,377,652

10,997,075

3,577,558

32.5


















Residential mortgage loans

3,971,067

3,056,352

914,715

29.9

3,024,970

1,346,467

1,296,358

2,674,709

206.3


















Consumer loans:
















Home equity

2,421,186

2,292,275

128,911

5.6

2,320,233

2,158,948

2,146,796

274,390

12.8

Automobile

123,057

127,531

(4,474)

(3.5)

130,847

135,012

142,139

(19,082)

(13.4)

Credit card

93,261

96,368

(3,107)

(3.2)

88,454

87,088

84,113

9,148

10.9

Other

522,886

432,358

90,528

20.9

446,258

450,849

465,721

57,165

12.3

   Total consumer loans

3,160,390

2,948,532

211,858

7.2

2,985,792

2,831,897

2,838,769

321,621

11.3

   Total loans and leases

$

21,706,090

$

20,078,181

1,627,909

8.1

$

19,795,085

$

15,556,016

$

15,132,202

6,573,888

43.4













Allowance for loan and lease losses (2)

$

(144,527)

$

(140,891)

(3,636)

2.6

$

(136,628)

$

(146,225)

$

(144,890)

363

(0.3)

Loans and leases, net

21,561,563

19,937,290

1,624,273

8.1

19,658,457

15,409,791

14,987,312

6,574,251

43.9


















Reserve for unfunded commitments

(13,432)

(13,208)

(224)

1.7

(21,032)

(10,462)

(11,660)

(1,772)

15.2

Allowance for credit losses

(157,959)

(154,099)

(3,860)

2.5

(157,660)

(156,687)

(156,550)

(1,409)

0.9


















ASSET QUALITY DATA















Non-accrual loans (3)

$

153,975

$

145,388

8,587

5.9

$

145,491

$

177,942

$

191,581

(37,606)

(19.6)

Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets

27,117

26,533

584

2.2

28,338

19,718

20,055

7,062

35.2

Accruing loans more than 90 days past due (3)

8,288

6,900

1,388

20.1

2,190

802

7,913

375

4.7

Total non-performing

assets (3)(4)

$

189,380

$

178,821

10,559

5.9

$

176,019

$

198,462

$

219,549

(30,169)

(13.7)


















Loans 30-89 days past due (3)

$

78,293

$

61,717

16,576

26.9

$

58,327

$

50,871

$

36,104

42,189

116.9


















Non-performing assets to total assets (3)(4)

0.64

%

0.64

%




0.63

%

0.91

%

1.00

%



Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO (3)(4)

0.87

0.89





0.89

1.27

1.45




ALLL to non-performing

loans (3)(5)

89.1

92.5





92.5

81.8

72.6




ALLL to non-performing

assets (3)(4)

76.3

78.8





77.6

73.7

66.0




ALLL to total loans

0.67

0.70





0.69

0.94

0.96






















Quarter-to-date charge-offs

$

9,116

$

12,526

(3,410)

(27.2)

$

30,460

$

12,189

$

7,291

1,825

25.0

Quarter-to-date recoveries

(4,813)

(2,425)

(2,388)

98.5

(1,644)

(1,289)

(1,235)

(3,578)

289.7

Quarter-to-date net charge-offs

$

4,303

$

10,101

(5,798)

(57.4)

$

28,816

$

10,900

$

6,056

(1,753)

(28.9)


















Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

0.09

%

0.20

%




0.62

%

0.29

%

0.16

%






(1)

Real estate- owner-occupied is defined as loans with a "1E1" Call Report Code (loans secured by owner-occupied non-farm non-residential properties).

(2)

The allowance for loan and lease losses includes impairment reserves attributable to acquired impaired loans.

(3)

For purposes of this table, past due and non-accrual loan amounts exclude acquired impaired loans, even if contractually past due or if the Company does not expect to receive payment in full, as the Company is currently accreting interest income over the expected life of the loans.

(4)

Non-performing assets consist of non-accruing loans, accruing loans 90 days or more past due and other real estate owned, including repossessed assets.

(5)

Non-performing loans consist of non-accruing loans and accruing loans 90 days or more past due.

(6)

Includes equipment financing leases.

TABLE 5 - IBERIABANK CORPORATION

QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES, NET INTEREST INCOME AND YIELDS/RATES

(Dollars in thousands)











For the Three Months Ended

3/31/2018

12/31/2017

Basis Point
Change

ASSETS

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/Expense

Yield/Rate
(TE)(1)

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/Expense

Yield/Rate
(TE)(1)

Yield/Rate
(TE)(1)

Earning assets:








Commercial loans and leases

$

14,087,635

$

164,660

4.76

%

$

13,964,340

$

163,974

4.70

%

6

Residential mortgage loans

3,151,775

34,494

4.38

3,049,947

35,007

4.59

(21)

Consumer loans

2,941,980

38,915

5.36

2,927,213

38,836

5.26

10

   Total loans and leases

20,181,390

238,069

4.79

19,941,500

237,817

4.77

2

Mortgage loans held for sale

109,027

1,154

4.23

126,216

1,251

3.96

27

Investment securities (2)

4,843,448

28,094

2.38

4,893,538

27,714

2.37

1

Other earning assets

679,902

3,226

1.92

725,042

2,921

1.60

32

Total earning assets

25,813,767

270,543

4.26

25,686,296

269,703

4.22

4

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(144,295)



(138,927)




Non-earning assets

2,462,747



2,487,694




Total assets

$

28,132,219



$

28,035,063














LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Interest-bearing liabilities:








NOW accounts

$

4,363,557

$

7,081

0.66

%

$

3,987,908

$

5,404

0.54

%

12

Savings and money market accounts

8,664,085

14,579

0.68

8,769,464

13,345

0.60

8

Certificates of deposit

2,471,485

6,584

1.08

2,444,403

6,115

0.99

9

Total interest-bearing deposits (3)

15,499,127

28,244

0.74

15,201,775

24,864

0.65

9

Short-term borrowings

983,918

2,524

1.04

1,223,868

2,901

0.94

10

Long-term debt

1,377,323

6,886

2.03

1,420,224

6,436

1.80

23

   Total interest-bearing liabilities

17,860,368

37,654

0.86

17,845,867

34,201

0.76

10

Non-interest-bearing deposits

6,278,507



6,176,347




Non-interest-bearing liabilities

275,869



264,790




Total liabilities

24,414,744



24,287,004




Total shareholders' equity

3,717,475



3,748,059




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

28,132,219



$

28,035,063














Net interest income/Net interest spread

$

232,889

3.40

%

$

235,502

3.46

%

(6)

Taxable equivalent benefit

1,464

0.02


2,812

0.04

(2)

Net interest income (TE)/Net interest margin (TE) (1)

$

234,353

3.67

%

$

238,314

3.69

%

(2)











(1) Fully taxable equivalent (TE) calculations include the tax benefit associated with related income sources that are tax-exempt using a rate of 35% for prior quarters and a rate of 21% for the current quarter.

(2) Balances exclude unrealized gain or loss on securities available for sale and the impact of trade date accounting.

(3) Total deposit costs for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 were 0.53% and 0.46%, respectively.

TABLE 5 Continued - IBERIABANK CORPORATION

QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES, NET INTEREST INCOME AND YIELDS/RATES

(Dollars in thousands)













For the Three Months Ended

9/30/2017

6/30/2017

3/31/2017

ASSETS

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/Expense

Yield/Rate
(TE)(1)

Average
Balance

Interest Income/Expense

Yield/Rate (TE)(1)

Average Balance

Interest Income/Expense

Yield/Rate (TE)(1)

Earning assets:










Commercial loans and leases

$

12,951,243

$

146,003

4.52

%

$

11,136,842

$

127,301

4.64

%

$

10,917,714

$

119,605

4.50

%

Residential mortgage loans

2,464,348

28,645

4.65

1,319,207

14,345

4.35

1,273,069

12,848

4.04

Consumer loans

2,925,563

42,240

5.73

2,827,958

37,619

5.34

2,854,972

36,524

5.19

   Total loans and leases

18,341,154

216,888

4.73

15,284,007

179,265

4.74

15,045,755

168,977

4.59

Mortgage loans held for sale

132,309

1,209

3.66

145,274

1,249

3.44

175,512

971

2.21

Investment securities (2)

4,709,526

26,246

2.32

4,029,491

22,307

2.32

3,741,128

19,927

2.24

Other earning assets

789,223

2,629

1.32

650,083

1,754

1.08

1,123,087

2,658

0.96

  Total earning assets

23,972,212

246,972

4.14

20,108,855

204,575

4.13

20,085,482

192,533

3.93

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(147,046)



(146,448)



(145,326)


Non-earning assets

2,271,755



1,881,130



1,921,345


   Total assets

$

26,096,921



$

21,843,537



$

21,861,501














LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Interest-bearing liabilities:










NOW accounts

$

3,203,657

$

4,384

0.54

%

$

3,124,243

$

3,507

0.45

%

$

3,239,085

$

3,090

0.39

%

Savings and money market accounts

8,566,873

11,650

0.54

7,079,773

9,030

0.51

7,211,545

8,329

0.47

Certificates of deposit

2,413,727

5,766

0.95

1,964,234

4,576

0.93

2,083,749

4,638

0.90

Total interest-bearing deposits (3)

14,184,257

21,800

0.61

12,168,250

17,113

0.56

12,534,379

16,057

0.52

Short-term borrowings

1,619,242

4,152

1.02

352,410

226

0.26

410,726

277

0.27

Long-term debt

742,765

4,137

2.21

628,632

3,593

2.29

618,494

3,381

2.22

Total interest-bearing liabilities

16,546,264

30,089

0.72

13,149,292

20,932

0.64

13,563,599

19,715

0.59

Non-interest-bearing deposits

5,601,071



4,992,598



4,976,945


Non-interest-bearing liabilities

273,163



200,673



221,993


Total liabilities

22,420,498



18,342,563



18,762,537


Total shareholders' equity

3,676,423



3,500,974



3,098,964


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

26,096,921



$

21,843,537



$

21,861,501














Net interest income/Net interest spread

$

216,883

3.42

%

$

183,643

3.49

%

$

172,818

3.34

%

Taxable equivalent benefit

2,585

0.04


2,492

0.05


2,491

0.05

Net interest income (TE)/Net interest margin (TE) (1)

$

219,468

3.64

%

$

186,135

3.71

%

$

175,309

3.53

%



(1) Fully taxable equivalent (TE) calculations include the tax benefit associated with related income sources that are tax-exempt using a rate of 35% for prior quarters and a rate of 21% for the current quarter.

(2) Balances exclude unrealized gain or loss on securities available for sale and the impact of trade date accounting.

(3) Total deposit costs for the three months ended September 30, 2017, June 30, 2017, and March 31, 2017 were 0.44%, 0.40% and 0.37%, respectively.

Table 6 - IBERIABANK CORPORATION

LEGACY AND ACQUIRED LOAN PORTFOLIO VOLUMES AND YIELDS

(Dollars in millions)





















For the Three Months Ended

3/31/2018

12/31/2017

9/30/2017

6/30/2017

3/31/2017

AS REPORTED (US GAAP)

Income

Average
Balance

Yield

Income

Average
Balance

Yield

Income

Average
Balance

Yield

Income

Average
Balance

Yield

Income

Average
Balance

Yield

Legacy loans, net

$

166

$

14,556

4.61

%

$

157

$

14,235

4.39

%

$

148

$

13,638

4.29

%

$

140

$

13,150

4.27

%

$

131

$

12,760

4.12

%

Acquired loans

72

5,625

5.20

81

5,706

5.61

69

4,703

5.86

39

2,134

7.40

38

2,286

6.81

Total loans

$

238

$

20,181

4.77

%

$

238

$

19,941

4.74

%

$

217

$

18,341

4.70

%

$

179

$

15,284

4.70

%

$

169

$

15,046

4.55

%





















3/31/2018

12/31/2017

9/30/2017

6/30/2017

3/31/2017

ADJUSTMENTS

Income

Average
Balance

Yield

Income

Average
Balance

Yield

Income

Average
Balance

Yield

Income

Average
Balance

Yield

Income

Average
Balance

Yield

Legacy loans, net

$


$


0.00

%

$


$


0.00

%

$


$


0.00

%

$


$


0.00

%

$


$


0.00

%

Acquired loans

(15)

142

(1.16)

(21)

161

(1.60)

(20)

120

(1.76)

(12)

72

(2.46)

(11)

87

(2.08)

Total loans

$

(15)

$

142

(0.32)

%

$

(21)

$

161

(0.46)

%

$

(20)

$

120

(0.45)

%

$

(12)

$

72

(0.34)

%

$

(11)

$

87

(0.31)

%





















3/31/2018

12/31/2017

9/30/2017

6/30/2017

3/31/2017

AS ADJUSTED (CASH YIELD, NON-GAAP)

Income

Average
Balance

Yield

Income

Average
Balance

Yield

Income

Average
Balance

Yield

Income

Average
Balance

Yield

Income

Average
Balance

Yield

Legacy loans, net

$

166

$

14,556

4.61

%

$

157

$

14,235

4.39

%

$

148

$

13,638

4.29

%

$

140

$

13,150

4.27

%

$

131

$

12,760

4.12

%

Acquired loans

57

5,767

4.04

60

5,867

4.01

49

4,823

4.10

27

2,206

4.94

27

2,373

4.73

Total loans

$

223

$

20,323

4.45

%

$

217

$

20,102

4.28

%

$

197

$

18,461

4.25

%

$

167

$

15,356

4.36

%

$

158

$

15,133

4.24

%

Table 7 - IBERIABANK CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



















For the Three Months Ended

3/31/2018

12/31/2017

9/30/2017

Pre-tax

After-tax

Per share (2)

Pre-tax

After-tax

Per share (2)

Pre-tax

After-tax

Per share (2)

Net income

$

81,173

$

63,621

$

1.17

$

91,386

$

10,278

$

0.19

$

48,450

$

29,644

$

0.56

Less: Preferred stock dividends



3,598

0.07



949

0.02



3,598

0.07

Income available to common shareholders (GAAP)

$

81,173

$

60,023

$

1.10

$

91,386

$

9,329

$

0.17

$

48,450

$

26,046

$

0.49


















Non-interest income adjustments (1)(3):















(Gain) loss on sale of investments and other non-interest income

59

44



(35)

(22)



242

157




















Non-interest expense adjustments (1)(3):















Merger-related expense

16,227

12,517

0.23

11,373

8,487

0.16

28,478

19,255

0.36

Compensation-related expense

1,221

928

0.02

1,457

947

0.01

1,092

710

0.02

Impairment of long-lived assets, net of (gain) loss on sale

2,074

1,576

0.03

3,177

2,065

0.04

3,661

2,380

0.04

Litigation expense









1,228

0.02

5,692

4,696

0.09

Other non-core non-interest expense

(683)

(520)

(0.01)

467

358

0.01

377

245


Total non-interest expense adjustments

18,839

14,501

0.27

16,474

13,085

0.24

39,300

27,286

0.51

Income tax expense (benefit) - provisional impact of TCJA (4)









51,023

0.94






Income tax expense (benefit) - other



173





(1,237)

(0.02)






Core earnings (Non-GAAP)

100,071

74,741

1.37

107,825

72,178

1.33

87,992

53,489

1.00

Provision for loan losses (1)

7,986

6,309



14,393

9,355



18,514

12,034


Pre-provision earnings, as adjusted (Non-GAAP) (3)

$

108,057

$

81,050



$

122,218

$

81,533



$

106,506

$

65,523

























































For the Three Months Ended






6/30/2017

3/31/2017






Pre-tax

After-tax

Per share (2)

Pre-tax

After-tax

Per share (2)





Net income

$

80,051

$

52,018

$

1.01

$

72,992

$

50,473

$

1.08






Less: Preferred stock dividends



949

0.02



3,599

0.08






Income available to common shareholders (GAAP)

$

80,051

$

51,069

$

0.99

$

72,992

$

46,874

$

1.00
























Non-interest income adjustments (1)(3):















(Gain) loss on sale of investments and other non-interest income

(59)

(38)
































Non-interest expense adjustments (1)(3):















Merger-related expense

1,066

789

0.02

54

35








Compensation-related expense

378

246



98

63








Impairment of long-lived assets, net of (gain) loss on sale

(1,306)

(849)

(0.02)

1,429

929

0.02






Litigation expense

6,000

5,481

0.11












Total non-interest expense adjustments

6,138

5,667

0.11

1,581

1,027

0.02






Core earnings (Non-GAAP)

86,130

56,698

1.10

74,573

47,901

1.02






Provision for loan losses (1)

12,050

7,833



6,154

4,000








Pre-provision earnings, as adjusted (Non-GAAP) (3)

$

98,180

$

64,531



$

80,727

$

51,901










(1) Excluding preferred stock dividends, merger-related expense, and litigation expense, after-tax amounts are calculated using a tax rate of 24% in 2018 and 35% in 2017, which approximates the marginal tax rate.

(2) Diluted per share amounts may not appear to foot due to rounding.

(3) Adjustments to GAAP results include certain significant activities or transactions that, in management's opinion, can distort period-to-period comparisons of the Company's performance. These adjustments include, but are not limited to, realized and unrealized gains or losses on former bank-owned real estate, realized gains or losses on the sale of investment securities, merger-related expenses, litigation charges and recoveries, debt prepayment penalties, and gains, losses, and impairment charges on long-lived assets.

(4) Estimated net impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ("TCJA") enacted on December 22, 2017 is subject to refinement in future periods as further information becomes available.

Table 8 - IBERIABANK CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Dollars in thousands)











For the Three Months Ended

3/31/2018

12/31/2017

9/30/2017

6/30/2017

3/31/2017

Net interest income (GAAP)

$

232,889

$

235,502

$

216,883

$

183,643

$

172,818

Taxable equivalent benefit

1,464

2,812

2,585

2,492

2,491

Net interest income (TE) (Non-GAAP) (1)

234,353

238,314

219,468

186,135

175,309










Non-interest income (GAAP) (3)

44,566

52,342

50,843

53,838

45,124

Taxable equivalent benefit

341

683

680

668

706

Non-interest income (TE) (Non-GAAP) (1) (3)

44,907

53,025

51,523

54,506

45,830

Taxable equivalent revenues (Non-GAAP) (1) (3)

279,260

291,339

270,991

240,641

221,139

Securities (gains) losses and other non-interest income

59

(35)

242

(59)


Core taxable equivalent revenues (Non-GAAP) (1) (3)

$

279,319

$

291,304

$

271,233

$

240,582

$

221,139










Total non-interest expense (GAAP) (3)

$

188,296

$

182,065

$

200,762

$

145,380

$

138,796

Less: Intangible amortization expense

5,102

4,642

4,527

1,651

1,770

Tangible non-interest expense (Non-GAAP) (2) (3)

183,194

177,423

196,235

143,729

137,026

Less: Merger-related expense

16,227

11,373

28,478

1,066

54

Compensation-related expense

1,221

1,457

1,092

378

98

Impairment of long-lived assets, net of (gain) loss on sale

2,074

3,177

3,661

(1,306)

1,429

Litigation expense





5,692

6,000


Other non-core non-interest expense

(683)

467

377




Core tangible non-interest expense (Non-GAAP) (2) (3)

$

164,355

$

160,949

$

156,935

$

137,591

$

135,445










Return on average assets (GAAP)

0.92

%

0.15

%

0.45

%

0.96

%

0.94

%

Effect of non-core revenues and expenses

0.21

0.88

0.42

0.10

0.02

Core return on average assets (Non-GAAP)

1.13

%

1.03

%

0.87

%

1.06

%

0.96

%










Efficiency ratio (GAAP) (3)

67.9

%

63.3

%

75.0

%

61.2

%

63.7

%

Effect of tax benefit related to tax-exempt income (3)

(0.5)

(0.8)

(1.0)

(0.8)

(0.9)

Efficiency ratio (TE) (Non-GAAP) (1) (3)

67.4

%

62.5

%

74.0

%

60.4

%

62.8

%

Effect of amortization of intangibles

(1.8)

(1.6)

(1.7)

(0.7)

(0.8)

Effect of non-core items

(6.8)

(5.6)

(14.4)

(2.5)

(0.7)

Core tangible efficiency ratio (TE) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)

58.8

%

55.3

%

57.9

%

57.2

%

61.3

%










Return on average common equity (GAAP)

6.79

%

1.02

%

2.92

%

6.08

%

6.41

%

Effect of non-core revenues and expenses

1.66

6.90

3.07

0.67

0.14

Core return on average common equity (Non-GAAP)

8.45

%

7.92

%

5.99

%

6.75

%

6.55

%

Effect of intangibles (2)

5.38

4.81

2.96

2.11

2.44

Core return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) (2)

13.83

%

12.73

%

8.95

%

8.86

%

8.99

%










Total shareholders' equity (GAAP)

$

3,900,907

$

3,696,791

$

3,726,774

$

3,503,242

$

3,457,975

Less:  Goodwill and other intangibles

1,332,672

1,271,807

1,276,241

752,336

753,991

Preferred stock

132,097

132,097

132,097

132,097

132,097

Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) (2)

$

2,436,138

$

2,292,887

$

2,318,436

$

2,618,809

$

2,571,887










Total assets (GAAP)

$

29,472,637

$

27,904,129

$

27,976,635

$

21,790,727

$

22,008,479

Less:  Goodwill and other intangibles

1,332,672

1,271,807

1,276,241

752,336

753,991

Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) (2)

$

28,139,965

$

26,632,322

$

26,700,394

$

21,038,391

$

21,254,488

Tangible common equity ratio (Non-GAAP) (2)

8.66

%

8.61

%

8.68

%

12.45

%

12.10

%


(1) Fully taxable equivalent (TE) calculations include the tax benefit associated with related income sources that are tax-exempt using a rate of 35% for prior quarters and a rate of 21% for the current quarter.

(2) Tangible calculations eliminate the effect of goodwill and acquisition-related intangibles and the corresponding amortization expense on a tax-effected basis where applicable.

(3) Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the net presentation requirements of ASU No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, which was adopted effective January 1, 2018. On average, the adoption resulted in a reduction of non-interest income and non-interest expense of approximately $2.3 million on a quarterly basis, and had no impact on net income.

 

