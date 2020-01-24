IBERIABANK Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter Results

LAFAYETTE, La., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ: IBKC), holding company of the 132-year-old IBERIABANK ( www.iberiabank.com ), reported financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019. For the quarter, the Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $78.1 million, or $1.48 diluted earnings per common share ("EPS"). On a non-GAAP basis, EPS excluding non-core revenues and non-core expenses ("Core EPS") in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $1.59 per common share, compared to $1.86 in the same quarter of 2018 (refer to press release supplemental tables for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP metrics).

Daryl G. Byrd, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We delivered a solid fourth quarter and a very successful 2019, continuing to execute on our strategic initiatives, grow our business and deliver a superior client experience throughout our franchise. During the fourth quarter, we incurred several items, both core and non-core that were merger-related expenses. Excluding these items, and assuming we had continued share repurchases as guided, Core EPS would have been in line with consensus analyst estimates. As we begin 2020, our Company continues to generate new opportunities in our markets, growing our loan and deposit base and increasing our fee revenues. We are seeing great business momentum with attractive client growth, new relationship managers joining the Company, and a strong lending pipeline."

Byrd continued, "We are extremely pleased with the teamwork and tangible progress made in the initial months of our merger planning process. Both institutions have similar cultures, bring significant experience to the transaction, and we have full confidence in our abilities to achieve targeted synergies. Our employees remain fully engaged and committed to creating a top tier regional banking institution. We are excited about the opportunities for clients and associates while increasing shareholder value, and look forward to all we can accomplish together as a combined franchise."

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Highlights



For the three months ended

For the years ended December 31,

GAAP

Non-GAAP Core

GAAP

Non-GAAP Core

4Q19 3Q19

4Q19 3Q19

2019 2018

2019 2018 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.48

$ 1.82



$ 1.59

$ 1.82



$ 6.92

$ 6.46



$ 7.01

$ 6.69

Return on Average Assets 1.03 % 1.26 %

1.10 % 1.26 %

1.22 % 1.25 %

1.24 % 1.30 % Return on Average Common Equity 7.58 % 9.46 %

8.13 % 9.46 %

9.22 % 9.63 %

9.33 % 9.97 % Return on Average Tangible Common Equity N/A

N/A



12.39 % 14.48 %

N/A

N/A



14.35 % 16.01 % Efficiency Ratio 61.8 % 55.2 %

58.0 % 55.2 %

55.8 % 62.0 %

55.0 % 55.9 % Tangible Efficiency Ratio (TE) N/A

N/A



56.2 % 53.4 %

N/A

N/A



53.2 % 53.7 %

Total loan growth of $345.0 million on a linked quarter basis, or 6% annualized. Total loan growth on a year-to-date basis was $1.5 billion , or 7%. The Company continues to see good loan growth throughout its footprint.





Total deposits increased $242.1 million compared to the prior quarter, or 4% annualized. Total deposit growth on a year-to-date basis was $1.5 billion , or 6%. In the fourth quarter, the Company paid off short-term borrowings of $275.0 million and reduced its balance of brokered deposits by $362.2 million .





The investment portfolio decreased $306.8 million to $4.1 billion as a result of normal cash flow activity. At December 31, 2019 , investment securities were 13% of total assets, down from 16% at December 31, 2018 .





Non-interest income decreased $4.3 million , or 7%, on a linked quarter basis. The decrease was primarily driven by a $2.1 million decrease in mortgage income and the third quarter $3.2 million gain on sale of non-mortgage loans. In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company recorded $4.3 million in swap income, a record quarter.





On a year-to-date basis, non-interest income was up $81.8 million , or 54%, primarily from lower losses on sales of securities during the year and a $16.6 million increase in mortgage income.

The locked mortgage pipeline at January 21, 2020 was $214.4 million , up 53% from the similar period a year ago. The Company continues to see strength in its mortgage originations.





Non-interest expense increased $9.1 million , or 5%, on a linked quarter basis, primarily as a result of a $9.9 million increase in professional services and a $3.7 million increase in salaries and employee benefits expense, partially offset by a $1.6 million decrease in credit and other loan-related expense.

Non-interest expense included $16.5 million in merger-related expense, of which $11.3 million was considered non-core and $5.2 million core. Core merger-related expense included $2.5 million in benefits, $2.4 million in compensation, and $0.3 million in marketing. Total core non-interest expense decreased $2.3 million , or 1%, on a linked quarter basis.





For the full-year 2019, non-interest expense decreased $40.1 million , or 6%, primarily as a result of branch closure and merger-related expense in 2018. On a core basis, non-interest expense was down $5.5 million , or 1%.





The Company's reported and cash net interest margins were down 23 and 16 basis points from the prior quarter at 3.21% and 3.08%, respectively. For the full-year 2019, net interest margin was 3.45% on a reported basis, and 3.28% on a cash basis.





Provision for credit losses totaled $8.2 million , compared to $9.0 million in the prior quarter. Asset quality measures remain strong and continue to improve.





Net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis decreased three basis points to 0.11% compared to the prior quarter. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.54% compared to 0.58% in the prior quarter.





Capital ratios remain strong and grew during the quarter. There were no share repurchases in the fourth quarter of 2019 due to the pending merger with First Horizon National Corporation.





The Company will adopt CECL as of January 1, 2020 and expects to have an allowance for expected credit losses to loans of 0.90% to 1.05%. The final CECL allowance coverage ratio will depend on finalization of the methods and assumptions (including economic forecasts) used to derive the estimate of expected credit losses.

2019 Guidance Results



2019 Guidance Actual Results Average Earning Assets $28.7B ~ $29.0B $28.8B ✔ Consolidated Loan Growth % 6.50% ~ 7.25% 6.67% ✔ Consolidated Deposit Growth % 6.50% ~ 7.25% 6.13% x Provision Expense $38MM ~ $43MM $42MM ✔ Non-Interest Income (Non-GAAP Core) $230MM ~ $235MM $235MM ✔ Non-Interest Expense (Non-GAAP Core) $667MM ~ $673MM $674MM x Net Interest Margin 3.43% ~ 3.47% 3.45% ✔ Tax Rate (Non-GAAP Core) 23.5% ~ 24.0% 23.7% ✔ Preferred Dividend and Unrestricted Shares $16.0MM ~ $17.0MM $16.2MM ✔ Share Repurchase Activity $235MM ~ $240MM $205MM x Credit Quality Stable Improved ✔

Guidance Notes

Deposit Growth: Consolidated deposit growth was slightly under guidance due to a reduction in brokered deposit balances of $362.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2019. Excluding this reduction, deposit growth would have been above the 2019 guidance range.

Excluding this reduction, deposit growth would have been above the 2019 guidance range. Core Non-Interest Expense: Slightly above the guidance range. However, excluding the $5.2 million of certain merger-related core expense, total core non-interest expense would have been at the bottom end of the guidance range.

Share Repurchases : There were no share repurchases in the fourth quarter of 2019 due to the pending merger with First Horizon National Corporation.

Table A - Summary Financial Results (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)























For the Three Months Ended

12/31/2019



9/30/2019

% Change

12/31/2018

% Change GAAP BASIS:



















Income available to common shareholders $ 78,120





$ 96,251



(18.8)



$ 129,090



(39.5)

Earnings per common share - diluted 1.48





1.82



(18.7)



2.32



(36.2)























Average loans and leases, net of unearned income $ 23,830,962





$ 23,522,892



1.3



$ 22,364,188



6.6

Average total deposits 25,227,462





24,588,346



2.6



23,484,576



7.4

Net interest margin (TE) (1) 3.21 %



3.44 %





3.81 %

























Total revenues $ 293,842





$ 313,007



(6.1)



$ 265,990



10.5

Total non-interest expense 181,723





172,662



5.2



168,989



7.5

Efficiency ratio 61.8 %



55.2 %





63.5 %



Return on average assets 1.03





1.26







1.70





Return on average common equity 7.58





9.46







13.38



























NON-GAAP BASIS (2):



















Core revenues $ 293,828





$ 313,007



(6.1)



$ 316,249



(7.1)

Core non-interest expense 170,380





172,662



(1.3)



166,379



2.4

Core earnings per common share - diluted 1.59





1.82



(12.6)



1.86



(14.5)

Core tangible efficiency ratio (TE) (1) (3) 56.2 %



53.4 %





50.7 %



Core return on average assets 1.10





1.26







1.37





Core return on average common equity 8.13





9.46







10.75





Core return on average tangible common equity 12.39





14.48







16.98





Net interest margin (TE) - cash basis (1) 3.08





3.24







3.52









(1) Fully taxable equivalent (TE) calculations include the tax benefit associated with related income sources that are tax-exempt using a rate of 21%. (2) See Table 9 and Table 10 for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. (3) Tangible calculations eliminate the effect of goodwill and acquisition-related intangible assets and the corresponding amortization expense on a tax-effected basis where applicable.

Operating Results

Net interest income decreased $14.8 million, or 6%, on a linked quarter basis. The decrease in net interest income reflects a 23 basis point decline in the net interest margin to 3.21% compared to 3.44% in the prior quarter. The lower net interest margin was primarily the result of a 30 basis point decrease in loan yield somewhat offset by an 8 basis point decline in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The decrease in loan yield was primarily attributable to the repricing of variable rate loans, as well as origination rates below portfolio rates, as a result of recent cuts to the targeted federal funds rate and the corresponding impact to LIBOR. Additionally, the loan yield was impacted by lower pay-offs and related recoveries in the acquired loan portfolio during the fourth quarter. The decline in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was primarily attributable to recent interest rate cuts.

The provision for credit losses totaled $8.2 million compared to $9.0 million in the prior quarter. Net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis decreased 3 basis points to 0.11% compared to the prior quarter. At December 31, 2019, the allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans and leases was 0.61% compared to 0.62% in the prior quarter and covered 103% of non-performing loans.

Non-interest income decreased $4.3 million, or 7%, on a linked quarter basis, primarily the result of a $2.1 million decrease in mortgage income in the current quarter and a $3.2 million gain on non-mortgage loan sales that occurred in the third quarter. These decreases were partially offset by a $0.7 million increase in swap income.

Non-interest expense increased $9.1 million, or 5%, compared to the linked quarter, primarily as a result of a $9.9 million increase in professional services expense and a $3.7 million increase in salaries and employee benefits expense. These increases were partially offset by a $1.6 million decrease in credit and other loan-related expense. Non-interest expense included $16.5 million in merger-related expense, of which $11.3 million was considered non-core and $5.2 million core. Core merger-related expense included $2.5 million in benefits, $2.4 million in compensation, and $0.3 million in marketing. Total core non-interest expense decreased $2.3 million, or 1%, on a linked quarter basis.

On a linked quarter basis, the efficiency ratio increased to 61.8% from 55.2%, primarily due to the decrease in net interest income and the impact of merger-related expense, while the non-GAAP core tangible efficiency ratio increased to 56.2% compared to 53.4%. Refer to Table A for a summary of financial results on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis.

Table B - Summary Financial Condition Results (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)































As of and For the Three Months Ended



12/31/2019

9/30/2019

%

Change

12/31/2018

%

Change PERIOD-END BALANCES:

























Total loans and leases, net of unearned income $ 24,021,499





$ 23,676,537





1.5



$ 22,519,815





6.7



Total deposits 25,219,349





24,977,285





1.0



23,763,431





6.1





























ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:

























Loans 30-89 days past due and still accruing as a percentage of total loans (1) 0.28 %



0.23 %







0.25 %







Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing as a percentage of total loans (1) 0.01





0.02









0.01









Non-performing assets to total assets (1)(2) 0.54





0.58









0.55









Classified assets to total assets (3) 0.84





0.89









0.98



































CAPITAL RATIOS:

























Tangible common equity ratio (Non-GAAP) (4) (5) 9.24 %



9.05 %







8.84 %







Tier 1 leverage ratio (6) 9.90





9.78









9.63









Total risk-based capital ratio (6) 12.43





12.34









12.33



































PER COMMON SHARE DATA:

























Book value $ 78.37





$ 77.58





1.0



$ 71.61





9.4



Tangible book value (Non-GAAP) (4) (5) 53.63





52.68





1.8



47.61





12.6



Closing stock price 74.83





75.54





(0.9)



64.28





16.4



Cash dividends 0.45





0.45





—



0.41





9.8





(1) Past due and non-accrual loan amounts exclude acquired impaired loans, even if contractually past due or if the Company does not expect to receive payment in full, as the Company is currently accreting interest income over the expected life of the loans. (2) Non-performing assets consist of non-accruing loans, accruing loans 90 days or more past due and other real estate owned, including repossessed assets. Refer to Table 5 for further detail. (3) Classified assets include loans rated substandard or worse, non-performing mortgage and consumer loans, and OREO and foreclosed property and include acquired impaired loans accounted for under ASC 310-30. Classified assets were $265 million, $283 million and $302 million at December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively. (4) See Table 9 and Table 10 for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. (5) Tangible calculations eliminate the effect of goodwill and acquisition-related intangible assets and the corresponding amortization expense on a tax-effected basis where applicable. (6) Regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2019 are preliminary.

Loans and Leases

On a linked quarter basis, total loans and leases increased $345.0 million, or 6% annualized, to $24.0 billion at December 31, 2019. Growth during the fourth quarter of 2019 was strongest in the Birmingham, Houston, Atlanta, and New York markets. The Company believes it is well-positioned for diversified loan growth based on our strategic presence in significant MSAs in the Southeastern United States.

Table C - Period-End Loans and Leases (Dollars in thousands)



































As of and For the Three Months Ended













Linked Qtr Change

Year/Year

Change

Mix

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

12/31/2018

$ %

Annualized

$ %

12/31/2019 9/30/2019 Commercial loans and leases $ 16,611,633



$ 16,299,881



$ 15,125,322



311,752

1.9



7.6 %

1,486,311

9.8



69.2 % 68.9 % Residential mortgage loans 4,739,075



4,649,745



4,359,156



89,330

1.9



7.6 %

379,919

8.7



19.7 % 19.6 % Consumer and other loans 2,670,791



2,726,911



3,035,337



(56,120)

(2.1)



(8.2) %

(364,546)

(12.0)



11.1 % 11.5 % Total loans and leases $ 24,021,499



$ 23,676,537



$ 22,519,815



344,962

1.5



5.8 %

1,501,684

6.7



100.0 % 100.0 %

Investment Securities

On a linked quarter basis, the investment portfolio decreased $306.8 million, or 28% annualized, to $4.1 billion, as a result of normal cash flow activity. At December 31, 2019, approximately 96% of the investment portfolio was in available-for-sale securities, which experience unrealized gains as interest rates fall. The investment portfolio had an effective duration of 2.7 years at December 31, 2019, up from 2.5 years at September 30, 2019, and a $57.8 million unrealized gain at December 31, 2019, down from $70.1 million at September 30, 2019. The average yield on investment securities decreased 20 basis points to 2.51% in the fourth quarter of 2019. The investment portfolio primarily consists of government agency securities. Municipal securities comprised 8% of total investments at December 31, 2019.

Deposits

Total deposits increased $242.1 million, or 4% annualized, to $25.2 billion at December 31, 2019. Growth during the fourth quarter of 2019 was strongest in the New Orleans, Acadiana, and Miami-Dade markets. Deposit growth during the quarter was partially offset by a $362.2 million reduction in brokered time deposits.

Table D - Period-End Deposits (Dollars in thousands)













Linked Qtr Change

Year/Year Change

Mix

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

12/31/2018

$ % Annualized

$ %

12/31/2019 9/30/2019 Non-interest-bearing $ 6,319,806



$ 6,518,783



$ 6,542,490



(198,977)

(3.1)

(12.1) %

(222,684)

(3.4)



25.1 % 26.1 % NOW accounts 4,821,252



4,503,353



4,514,113



317,899

7.1

28.0 %

307,139

6.8



19.1 % 18.0 % Money market accounts 9,121,283



8,654,605



8,237,291



466,678

5.4

21.4 %

883,992

10.7



36.2 % 34.7 % Savings accounts 683,366



671,156



828,914



12,210

1.8

7.2 %

(145,548)

(17.6)



2.7 % 2.7 % Time deposits 4,273,642



4,629,388



3,640,623



(355,746)

(7.7)

(30.5) %

633,019

17.4



16.9 % 18.5 % Total deposits $ 25,219,349



$ 24,977,285



$ 23,763,431



242,064

1.0

3.8 %

1,455,918

6.1



100.0 % 100.0 %

Asset Quality

Credit quality remained strong and continued to improve. Classified assets decreased $17.4 million, or 6%, from September 30, 2019 and were 0.84% of total assets compared to 0.89% in the prior quarter and 0.98% in the prior year. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.54% at December 31, 2019 compared to 0.58% in the prior quarter and 0.55% in the prior year. Loans 30-89 days past due and still accruing represented 0.28% of total loans and leases compared to 0.23% in the prior quarter and 0.25% one year ago. As a percentage of average loans and leases, annualized net charge-offs for the quarter decreased three basis points on a linked quarter basis to 0.11% and year-to-date net charge-offs decreased to 0.13%, down two basis points from the prior year.

The allowance for loan and lease losses was $146.6 million and represented 0.61% of total loans and leases compared to 0.62% as of September 30, 2019.

Refer to Table 5 - Loans and Asset Quality Data for further information.

Capital Position

At December 31, 2019, the non-GAAP tangible common equity ratio was 9.24%, up 19 basis points compared to September 30, 2019, and the preliminary Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.90%, up 12 basis points compared to September 30, 2019. The preliminary calculation of the total risk-based capital ratio at December 31, 2019, was 12.43%, up 9 basis points compared to September 30, 2019.

At December 31, 2019, book value per common share was $78.37, up $0.79 per share, compared to September 30, 2019. Tangible book value per common share was $53.63, up $0.95 per share, compared to September 30, 2019. Based on the closing stock price of the Company's common stock of $77.05 per share on January 23, 2020, this price equated to 0.98 times December 31, 2019 book value per common share and 1.44 times December 31, 2019 tangible book value per common share.

Dividends On Capital Stock The declaration of dividends is at the discretion of the Board of Directors. Recent dividend declarations include the following:

Common Stock On December 19, 2019, the Company announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per common share, consistent with the common dividend declared in July. The dividend is payable on January 24, 2020 to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2019.

Preferred Stock On January 6, 2020, the Company announced a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.8281 per depositary share of Series B Preferred Stock that is payable on February 3, 2020 to shareholders of record as of January 17, 2020. On January 6, 2020 the Company also announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4125 per depositary share of Series C Preferred Stock that is payable on February 3, 2020 to shareholders of record as of January 17, 2020.

Common Stock Repurchase Program On July 17, 2019, the Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to 1,600,000 shares of the Company's common stock. This repurchase authorization equated to approximately 3% of total common shares outstanding. At December 31, 2019, the Company had approximately 1,165,000 remaining shares that may be repurchased under the current Board-approved plan. During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company did not repurchase any common shares. No further stock repurchases are expected due to the pending merger with First Horizon National Corporation.

IBERIABANK Corporation

IBERIABANK Corporation is a financial holding company with locations in Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama, Texas, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Mississippi, Missouri, and New York offering commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, mortgage, commercial leasing and equipment financing, and title insurance services.

The Company's common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "IBKC". The Company's Series B Preferred Stock, Series C Preferred Stock, and Series D Preferred Stock also trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols "IBKCP", "IBKCO", and "IBKCN", respectively. The Company's common stock market capitalization was approximately $4.0 billion, based on the closing stock price on January 23, 2020.

The following 9 investment firms currently provide equity research coverage on the Company:

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Janney Montgomery Scott , LLC

Hovde Group, LLC

Jefferies & Co., Inc.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.

Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Piper Sandler

Stephens , Inc.

SunTrust Robinson-Humphrey

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company's performance. Non-GAAP measures in this press release include, but are not limited to, descriptions such as core, tangible, and pre-tax pre-provision. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to exclude the effects of the amortization of intangibles and include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that in management's opinion can distort period-to-period comparisons of the Company's performance. Transactions that are typically excluded from non-GAAP performance measures include realized and unrealized gains/losses on former bank owned real estate, realized gains/losses on securities, income tax gains/losses, merger-related charges and recoveries, litigation charges and recoveries, debt repayment penalties, and gains, losses, and impairment charges on long-lived assets. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP disclosures are presented in the supplemental tables at the end of this release. Please refer to the supplemental tables for these reconciliations.

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," which may include forecasts of our financial results and condition, expectations for our operations and businesses, and our assumptions for those forecasts and expectations. Do not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Due to various factors, actual results may differ materially from our forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements are described under "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," "Risk Factors" and "Regulation and Supervision" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, and in other documents subsequently filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, and the Company's website, www.iberiabank.com. To the extent that statements in this press release relate to future plans, objectives, financial results or performance by the Company, these statements are deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are generally identified by use of words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements represent management's beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed; they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time and could cause actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. All information is as of the date of this press release. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

Table 1 - IBERIABANK CORPORATION FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)































As of and For the Three Months Ended INCOME DATA: 12/31/2019

9/30/2019

%

Change

12/31/2018

%

Change

Net interest income $ 234,490





$ 249,333





(6.0)



$ 265,021





(11.5)



Net interest income (TE) (1) 235,858





250,653





(5.9)



266,448





(11.5)



Total revenues 293,842





313,007





(6.1)



265,990





10.5



Provision for credit losses 8,153





8,986





(9.3)



13,094





(37.7)



Non-interest expense 181,723





172,662





5.2



168,989





7.5



Net income available to common shareholders 78,120





96,251





(18.8)



129,090





(39.5)





























PER COMMON SHARE DATA:

























Earnings available to common shareholders - basic $ 1.49





$ 1.83





(18.6)



$ 2.33





(36.1)



Earnings available to common shareholders - diluted 1.48





1.82





(18.7)



2.32





(36.2)



Core earnings (Non-GAAP) (2) 1.59





1.82





(12.6)



1.86





(14.5)



Book value 78.37





77.58





1.0



71.61





9.4



Tangible book value (Non-GAAP) (2) (3) 53.63





52.68





1.8



47.61





12.6



Closing stock price 74.83





75.54





(0.9)



64.28





16.4



Cash dividends 0.45





0.45





—



0.41





9.8





























KEY RATIOS AND OTHER DATA (6):

















Net interest margin (TE) (1) 3.21 %



3.44 %







3.81 %







Efficiency ratio 61.8





55.2









63.5









Core tangible efficiency ratio (TE) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 56.2





53.4









50.7









Return on average assets 1.03





1.26









1.70









Return on average common equity 7.58





9.46









13.38









Core return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) (2)(3) 12.39





14.48









16.98









Effective tax rate 20.6





24.0









(55.0)









Full-time equivalent employees 3,401





3,397









3,403



































CAPITAL RATIOS:

























Tangible common equity ratio (Non-GAAP) (2) (3) 9.24 %



9.05 %







8.84 %







Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets (3) 10.59





10.51









10.43









Tier 1 leverage ratio (4) 9.90





9.78









9.63









Common equity Tier 1 (CET 1) ratio(4) 10.52





10.41









10.72









Tier 1 capital ratio (4) 11.38





11.28









11.25









Total risk-based capital ratio (4) 12.43





12.34









12.33









Common stock dividend payout ratio 30.2





24.4









17.8









Classified assets to Tier 1 capital (7) 8.8





9.6









10.7



































ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:

















Non-performing assets to total assets (5) 0.54 %



0.58 %







0.55 %







ALLL to total loans and leases 0.61





0.62









0.62









Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.11





0.14









0.14









Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO (5) 0.71





0.78









0.75











(1) Fully taxable equivalent (TE) calculations include the tax benefit associated with related income sources that are tax-exempt using a rate of 21%. (2) See Table 9 and Table 10 for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. (3) Tangible calculations eliminate the effect of goodwill and acquisition-related intangible assets and the corresponding amortization expense on a tax-effected basis where applicable. (4) Regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2019 are preliminary. (5) Non-performing assets consist of non-accruing loans, accruing loans 90 days or more past due and other real estate owned, including repossessed assets. For purposes of this table, past due and non-accrual loan amounts exclude acquired impaired loans, even if contractually past due or if the Company does not expect to receive payment in full, as the Company is currently accreting interest income over the expected life of the loans. (6) All ratios are calculated on an annualized basis for the periods indicated. (7) Classified assets include loans rated substandard or worse, non-performing mortgage and consumer loans, and OREO and foreclosed property and include acquired impaired loans accounted for under ASC 310-30.

Table 2 - IBERIABANK CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

































For the Three Months Ended









Linked Qtr

Change













Year/Year Change

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

$ %

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

12/31/2018

$ % Interest income $ 314,779



$ 333,178



(18,399)

(5.5)



$ 335,967



$ 326,084



$ 330,196



(15,417)

(4.7)

Interest expense 80,289



83,845



(3,556)

(4.2)



80,628



75,600



65,175



15,114

23.2

Net interest income 234,490



249,333



(14,843)

(6.0)



255,339



250,484



265,021



(30,531)

(11.5)

Provision for credit losses 8,153



8,986



(833)

(9.3)



10,755



13,763



13,094



(4,941)

(37.7)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses 226,337



240,347



(14,010)

(5.8)



244,584



236,721



251,927



(25,590)

(10.2)

Mortgage income 15,305



17,432



(2,127)

(12.2)



18,444



11,849



10,379



4,926

47.5

Service charges on deposit accounts 12,970



13,209



(239)

(1.8)



12,847



12,810



13,425



(455)

(3.4)

Title revenue 6,638



7,170



(532)

(7.4)



6,895



5,225



5,996



642

10.7

Broker commissions 2,483



1,800



683

37.9



2,044



1,953



1,951



532

27.3

ATM/debit card fee income 3,309



2,948



361

12.2



3,032



2,582



2,267



1,042

46.0

Income from bank owned life insurance 1,887



1,760



127

7.2



1,750



1,797



2,023



(136)

(6.7)

Gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities 8



27



(19)

(70.4)



(1,014)



—



(49,844)



49,852

NM

Trust department income 4,222



4,281



(59)

(1.4)



4,388



4,167



4,319



(97)

(2.2)

Other non-interest income 12,530



15,047



(2,517)

(16.7)



10,439



12,126



10,453



2,077

19.9

Total non-interest income 59,352



63,674



(4,322)

(6.8)



58,825



52,509



969



58,383

NM

Salaries and employee benefits 106,941



103,257



3,684

3.6



103,375



98,296



101,551



5,390

5.3

Occupancy and equipment 20,894



21,316



(422)

(2.0)



18,999



18,564



18,379



2,515

13.7

Amortization of acquisition intangibles 4,259



4,410



(151)

(3.4)



4,786



5,009



5,083



(824)

(16.2)

Computer services expense 9,930



9,638



292

3.0



9,383



9,157



8,942



988

11.0

Professional services 16,267



6,323



9,944

157.3



6,244



4,450



8,628



7,639

88.5

Credit and other loan-related expense 2,916



4,532



(1,616)

(35.7)



4,141



2,859



4,776



(1,860)

(38.9)

Other non-interest expense 20,516



23,186



(2,670)

(11.5)



22,690



20,418



21,630



(1,114)

(5.2)

Total non-interest expense 181,723



172,662



9,061

5.2



169,618



158,753



168,989



12,734

7.5

Income before income taxes 103,966



131,359



(27,393)

(20.9)



133,791



130,477



83,907



20,059

23.9

Income tax expense (benefit) 21,390



31,509



(10,119)

(32.1)



32,193



30,346



(46,132)



67,522

146.4

Net income 82,576



99,850



(17,274)

(17.3)



101,598



100,131



130,039



(47,463)

(36.5)

Less: Preferred stock dividends 4,456



3,599



857

23.8



949



3,598



949



3,507

369.5

Net income available to common shareholders $ 78,120



$ 96,251



(18,131)

(18.8)



$ 100,649



$ 96,533



$ 129,090



(50,970)

(39.5)

































Income available to common shareholders - basic $ 78,120



$ 96,251



(18,131)

(18.8)



$ 100,649



$ 96,533



$ 129,090



(50,970)

(39.5)

Less: Earnings allocated to unvested restricted stock 752



874



(122)

(14.0)



999



933



1,214



(462)

(38.1)

Earnings allocated to common shareholders $ 77,368



$ 95,377



(18,009)

(18.9)



$ 99,650



$ 95,600



$ 127,876



(50,508)

(39.5)

































Earnings per common share - basic $ 1.49



$ 1.83



(0.34)

(18.6)



$ 1.87



$ 1.76



$ 2.33



(0.84)

(36.1)

































Earnings per common share - diluted 1.48



1.82



(0.34)

(18.7)



1.86



1.75



2.32



(0.84)

(36.2)

Impact of non-core items (Non-GAAP) (1) 0.11



—



0.11

100.0



0.01



(0.03)



(0.46)



0.57

123.9

Earnings per share - diluted, excluding non-core items (Non-GAAP)(1) $ 1.59



$ 1.82



(0.23)

(12.6)



$ 1.87



$ 1.72



$ 1.86



(0.27)

(14.5)

































NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING (in thousands)





























Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 51,835



51,984



(149)

(0.3)



53,345



54,177



54,892



(3,057)

(5.6)

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 52,142



52,292



(150)

(0.3)



53,674



54,539



55,215



(3,073)

(5.6)

Book value shares (period end) 52,420



52,266



154

0.3



52,805



54,551



54,796



(2,376)

(4.3)





(1) See Table 9 and Table 10 for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. NM - not meaningful

Table 3 - IBERIABANK CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)















For the Years Ended









Change

12/31/2019

12/31/2018

$ % Interest income $ 1,310,008



$ 1,221,629



88,379

7.2

Interest expense 320,362



208,381



111,981

53.7

Net interest income 989,646



1,013,248



(23,602)

(2.3)

Provision for credit losses 41,657



40,385



1,272

3.1

Net interest income after provision for credit losses 947,989



972,863



(24,874)

(2.6)

Mortgage income 63,030



46,424



16,606

35.8

Service charges on deposit accounts 51,836



52,803



(967)

(1.8)

Title revenue 25,928



24,149



1,779

7.4

Broker commissions 8,280



9,195



(915)

(10.0)

ATM/debit card fee income 11,871



10,295



1,576

15.3

Income from bank owned life insurance 7,194



6,310



884

14.0

Loss on sale of available-for-sale securities (979)



(49,900)



48,921

NM

Trust department income 17,058



15,981



1,077

6.7

Other non-interest income 50,142



37,305



12,837

34.4

Total non-interest income 234,360



152,562



81,798

53.6

Salaries and employee benefits 411,869



414,741



(2,872)

(0.7)

Occupancy and equipment 79,773



77,246



2,527

3.3

Amortization of acquisition intangibles 18,464



21,678



(3,214)

(14.8)

Computer services expense 38,108



39,680



(1,572)

(4.0)

Professional services 33,284



28,698



4,586

16.0

Credit and other loan-related expense 14,448



19,088



(4,640)

(24.3)

Other non-interest expense 86,810



121,767



(34,957)

(28.7)

Total non-interest expense 682,756



722,898



(40,142)

(5.6)

Income before income taxes 499,593



402,527



97,066

24.1

Income tax expense 115,438



32,278



83,160

257.6

Net income 384,155



370,249



13,906

3.8

Less: Preferred stock dividends 12,602



9,095



3,507

38.6

Net income available to common shareholders $ 371,553



$ 361,154



10,399

2.9















Income available to common shareholders - basic $ 371,553



$ 361,154



10,399

2.9

Less: Earnings allocated to unvested restricted stock 3,559



3,583



(24)

(0.7)

Earnings allocated to common shareholders $ 367,994



$ 357,571



10,423

2.9















Earnings per common share - basic $ 6.97



$ 6.50



0.47

7.2















Earnings per common share - diluted 6.92



6.46



0.46

7.1

Impact of non-core items (Non-GAAP) (1) 0.09



0.23



(0.14)

(60.9)

Earnings per share - diluted, excluding non-core items (Non-GAAP) (1) $ 7.01



$ 6.69



0.32

4.8















NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING (in thousands)











Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 52,826



55,008



(2,182)

(4.0)

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 53,153



55,360



(2,207)

(4.0)

Book value shares (period end) 52,420



54,796



(2,376)

(4.3)





(1)See Table 9 and Table 10 for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. NM - not meaningful

TABLE 4 - IBERIABANK CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands)





























PERIOD-END BALANCES





Linked Qtr Change













Year/Year Change ASSETS 12/31/2019

9/30/2019

$

%

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

12/31/2018

$

% Cash and due from banks $ 289,794



$ 353,346



(63,552)



(18.0)



$ 289,502



$ 280,680



$ 294,186



(4,392)



(1.5)

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 604,929



577,587



27,342



4.7



499,813



391,217



396,267



208,662



52.7

Total cash and cash equivalents 894,723



930,933



(36,210)



(3.9)



789,315



671,897



690,453



204,270



29.6

Investment securities available for sale 3,933,360



4,238,082



(304,722)



(7.2)



4,455,308



4,873,778



4,783,579



(850,219)



(17.8)

Investment securities held to maturity 182,961



185,007



(2,046)



(1.1)



192,917



198,958



207,446



(24,485)



(11.8)

Total investment securities 4,116,321



4,423,089



(306,768)



(6.9)



4,648,225



5,072,736



4,991,025



(874,704)



(17.5)

Mortgage loans held for sale 213,357



255,276



(41,919)



(16.4)



187,987



128,451



107,734



105,623



98.0

Loans and leases, net of unearned income 24,021,499



23,676,537



344,962



1.5



23,355,311



22,968,295



22,519,815



1,501,684



6.7

Allowance for loan and lease losses (146,588)



(146,235)



353



0.2



(146,386)



(142,966)



(140,571)



6,017



4.3

Loans and leases, net 23,874,911



23,530,302



344,609



1.5



23,208,925



22,825,329



22,379,244



1,495,667



6.7

Premises and equipment, net 296,688



298,309



(1,621)



(0.5)



295,897



297,342



300,507



(3,819)



(1.3)

Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,312,701



1,314,676



(1,975)



(0.2)



1,317,151



1,319,992



1,324,269



(11,568)



(0.9)

Other assets 1,004,749



982,013



22,736



2.3



999,032



944,442



1,039,783



(35,034)



(3.4)

Total assets $ 31,713,450



$ 31,734,598



(21,148)



(0.1)



$ 31,446,532



$ 31,260,189



$ 30,833,015



880,435



2.9





































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY























Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 6,319,806



$ 6,518,783



(198,977)



(3.1)



$ 6,474,394



$ 6,448,613



$ 6,542,490



(222,684)



(3.4)

NOW accounts 4,821,252



4,503,353



317,899



7.1



4,610,577



4,452,966



4,514,113



307,139



6.8

Savings and money market accounts 9,804,649



9,325,761



478,888



5.1



8,895,463



9,119,263



9,066,205



738,444



8.1

Time deposits 4,273,642



4,629,388



(355,746)



(7.7)



4,314,897



4,071,220



3,640,623



633,019



17.4

Total deposits 25,219,349



24,977,285



242,064



1.0



24,295,331



24,092,062



23,763,431



1,455,918



6.1

Short-term borrowings —



275,000



(275,000)



(100.0)



813,000



845,000



1,167,000



(1,167,000)



(100.0)

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 204,208



223,049



(18,841)



(8.4)



184,507



261,131



315,882



(111,674)



(35.4)

Trust preferred securities 120,110



120,110



—



—



120,110



120,110



120,110



—



—

Other long-term debt 1,223,577



1,274,092



(50,515)



(4.0)



1,254,649



1,355,345



1,046,041



177,536



17.0

Other liabilities 609,472



581,762



27,710



4.8



540,935



444,710



364,274



245,198



67.3

Total liabilities 27,376,716



27,451,298



(74,582)



(0.3)



27,208,532



27,118,358



26,776,738



599,978



2.2

Total shareholders' equity 4,336,734



4,283,300



53,434



1.2



4,238,000



4,141,831



4,056,277



280,457



6.9

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 31,713,450



$ 31,734,598



(21,148)



(0.1)



$ 31,446,532



$ 31,260,189



$ 30,833,015



880,435



2.9



TABLE 4 Continued - IBERIABANK CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands)



































AVERAGE BALANCES

Linked Qtr Change













Year/Year Change ASSETS 12/31/2019

9/30/2019

$

%

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

12/31/2018

$

% Cash and due from banks $ 294,487



$ 272,273



22,214



8.2



$ 275,917



$ 291,659



$ 281,509



12,978



4.6

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 756,223



531,665



224,558



42.2



436,948



332,638



385,619



370,604



96.1

Total cash and cash equivalents 1,050,710



803,938



246,772



30.7



712,865



624,297



667,128



383,582



57.5

Investment securities available for sale 4,095,950



4,365,558



(269,608)



(6.2)



4,650,757



4,816,855



4,567,564



(471,614)



(10.3)

Investment securities held to maturity 184,272



189,400



(5,128)



(2.7)



195,639



202,601



211,333



(27,061)



(12.8)

Total investment securities 4,280,222



4,554,958



(274,736)



(6.0)



4,846,396



5,019,456



4,778,897



(498,675)



(10.4)

Mortgage loans held for sale 239,346



209,778



29,568



14.1



159,931



95,588



63,033



176,313



279.7

Loans and leases, net of unearned income 23,830,962



23,522,892



308,070



1.3



23,120,689



22,599,686



22,364,188



1,466,774



6.6

Allowance for loan and lease losses (147,641)



(148,203)



562



(0.4)



(145,854)



(140,915)



(138,675)



(8,966)



6.5

Loans and leases, net 23,683,321



23,374,689



308,632



1.3



22,974,835



22,458,771



22,225,513



1,457,808



6.6

Premises and equipment, net 299,607



298,055



1,552



0.5



298,119



299,741



302,956



(3,349)



(1.1)

Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,313,169



1,315,359



(2,190)



(0.2)



1,318,182



1,322,288



1,318,200



(5,031)



(0.4)

Other assets 971,873



997,514



(25,641)



(2.6)



961,494



1,013,359



977,740



(5,867)



(0.6)

Total assets $ 31,838,248



$ 31,554,291



283,957



0.9



$ 31,271,822



$ 30,833,500



$ 30,333,467



1,504,781



5.0





































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY























Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 6,501,529



$ 6,425,026



76,503



1.2



$ 6,442,217



$ 6,271,313



$ 6,646,071



(144,542)



(2.2)

NOW accounts 4,526,694



4,451,579



75,115



1.7



4,488,691



4,458,634



4,212,304



314,390



7.5

Savings and money market accounts 9,708,541



9,188,186



520,355



5.7



9,014,822



9,089,099



9,169,184



539,357



5.9

Time deposits 4,490,698



4,523,555



(32,857)



(0.7)



4,156,974



3,859,354



3,457,017



1,033,681



29.9

Total deposits 25,227,462



24,588,346



639,116



2.6



24,102,704



23,678,400



23,484,576



1,742,886



7.4

Short-term borrowings 118,557



606,739



(488,182)



(80.5)



782,516



859,576



602,593



(484,036)



(80.3)

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 207,478



187,305



20,173



10.8



214,090



291,643



386,563



(179,085)



(46.3)

Trust preferred securities 120,110



120,110



—



—



120,110



120,110



120,110



—



—

Other long-term debt 1,265,077



1,240,382



24,695



2.0



1,345,575



1,343,752



1,308,086



(43,009)



(3.3)

Other liabilities 582,643



545,838



36,805



6.7



463,803



434,516



470,501



112,142



23.8

Total liabilities 27,521,327



27,288,720



232,607



0.9



27,028,798



26,727,997



26,372,429



1,148,898



4.4

Total shareholders' equity 4,316,921



4,265,571



51,350



1.2



4,243,024



4,105,503



3,961,038



355,883



9.0

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 31,838,248



$ 31,554,291



283,957



0.9



$ 31,271,822



$ 30,833,500



$ 30,333,467



1,504,781



5.0



Table 5 - IBERIABANK CORPORATION LOANS AND ASSET QUALITY DATA (Dollars in thousands)

























Linked Qtr Change













Year/Year Change LOANS 12/31/2019

9/30/2019

$

%

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

12/31/2018

$

% Commercial loans and leases:

































Real estate- construction $ 1,321,663



$ 1,330,014



(8,351)



(0.6)



$ 1,342,984



$ 1,219,647



$ 1,196,366



125,297



10.5

Real estate- owner-occupied (1) 2,475,326



2,468,061



7,265



0.3



2,373,143



2,408,079



2,395,822



79,504



3.3

Real estate- non-owner occupied 6,267,106



6,011,681



255,425



4.2



6,102,143



6,147,864



5,796,117



470,989



8.1

Commercial and industrial (6) 6,547,538



6,490,125



57,413



0.9



6,161,759



5,852,568



5,737,017



810,521



14.1

Total commercial loans and leases 16,611,633



16,299,881



311,752



1.9



15,980,029



15,628,158



15,125,322



1,486,311



9.8





































Residential mortgage loans 4,739,075



4,649,745



89,330



1.9



4,538,194



4,415,267



4,359,156



379,919



8.7





































Consumer and other loans:

































Home equity 1,987,336



2,053,588



(66,252)



(3.2)



2,147,897



2,220,648



2,304,694



(317,358)



(13.8)

Other 683,455



673,323



10,132



1.5



689,191



704,222



730,643



(47,188)



(6.5)

Total consumer and other loans 2,670,791



2,726,911



(56,120)



(2.1)



2,837,088



2,924,870



3,035,337



(364,546)



(12.0)

Total loans and leases $ 24,021,499



$ 23,676,537



344,962



1.5



$ 23,355,311



$ 22,968,295



$ 22,519,815



1,501,684



6.7



























Allowance for loan and lease losses (2) $ (146,588)



$ (146,235)



353



0.2



$ (146,386)



$ (142,966)



$ (140,571)



6,017



4.3

Loans and leases, net 23,874,911



23,530,302



344,609



1.5



23,208,925



22,825,329



22,379,244



1,495,667



6.7





































Reserve for unfunded commitments (16,637)



(16,144)



493



3.1



(15,281)



(15,981)



(14,830)



1,807



12.2

Allowance for credit losses (163,225)



(162,379)



846



0.5



(161,667)



(158,947)



(155,401)



7,824



5.0





































ASSET QUALITY DATA































Non-accrual loans (3) $ 138,905



$ 153,113



(14,208)



(9.3)



$ 158,992



$ 148,056



$ 137,184



1,721



1.3

Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets 27,985



27,075



910



3.4



28,106



30,606



30,394



(2,409)



(7.9)

Accruing loans more than 90 days past due (3) 3,257



4,790



(1,533)



(32.0)



851



4,111



2,128



1,129



53.1

Total non-performing assets (3)(4) $ 170,147



$ 184,978



(14,831)



(8.0)



$ 187,949



$ 182,773



$ 169,706



441



0.3





































Loans 30-89 days past due (3) $ 68,204



$ 54,618



13,586



24.9



$ 43,021



$ 45,334



$ 57,332



10,872



19.0





































Non-performing assets to total assets (3)(4) 0.54 %

0.58 %









0.60 %

0.58 %

0.55 %







Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO (3)(4) 0.71



0.78











0.80



0.79



0.75









ALLL to non-performing loans (3)(5) 103.1



92.6











91.6



94.0



100.9









ALLL to non-performing assets (3)(4) 86.2



79.1











77.9



78.2



82.8









ALLL to total loans and leases 0.61



0.62











0.63



0.62



0.62













































Quarter-to-date charge-offs $ 8,398



$ 10,777



(2,379)



(22.1)



$ 10,275



$ 8,918



$ 10,806



(2,408)



(22.3)

Quarter-to-date recoveries (1,683)



(2,336)



(653)



(28.0)



(2,218)



(1,586)



(3,097)



(1,414)



(45.7)

Quarter-to-date net charge-offs $ 6,715



$ 8,441



(1,726)



(20.4)



$ 8,057



$ 7,332



$ 7,709



(994)



(12.9)





































Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.11 %

0.14 %









0.14 %

0.13 %

0.14 %











(1) Real estate- owner-occupied is defined as loans with a "1E1" call report code (loans secured by owner-occupied non-farm non-residential properties). (2) The allowance for loan and lease losses includes impairment reserves attributable to acquired impaired loans. (3) For purposes of this table, past due and non-accrual loan amounts exclude acquired impaired loans, even if contractually past due or if the Company does not expect to receive payment in full, as the Company is currently accreting interest income over the expected life of the loans. (4) Non-performing assets consist of non-accruing loans, accruing loans 90 days or more past due and other real estate owned, including repossessed assets. (5) Non-performing loans consist of non-accruing loans and accruing loans 90 days or more past due. (6) Includes equipment financing leases.

TABLE 6 - IBERIABANK CORPORATION QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES, NET INTEREST INCOME AND YIELDS/RATES (Dollars in thousands)





















For the Three Months Ended

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

Basis Point

Change ASSETS Average

Balance Interest Income/Expense Yield/Rate

(TE)(1)

Average

Balance Interest Income/Expense Yield/Rate

(TE)(1)

Yield/Rate

(TE)(1) Earning assets:

















Commercial loans and leases $ 16,441,658

$ 195,487

4.74 %

$ 16,155,962

$ 205,350

5.06 %

(32) Residential mortgage loans 4,706,745

50,879

4.32



4,588,549

50,939

4.44



(12) Consumer and other loans 2,682,559

36,198

5.35



2,778,381

40,501

5.78



(43) Total loans and leases 23,830,962

282,564

4.73



23,522,892

296,790

5.03



(30) Mortgage loans held for sale 239,346

2,132

3.56



209,778

1,936

3.69



(13) Investment securities (2) 4,218,720

25,926

2.51



4,493,789

29,932

2.71



(20) Other earning assets 937,076

4,157

1.76



733,305

4,520

2.44



(68) Total earning assets 29,226,104

314,779

4.30



28,959,764

333,178

4.59



(29) Allowance for loan and lease losses (147,641)







(148,203)









Non-earning assets 2,759,785







2,742,730









Total assets $ 31,838,248







$ 31,554,291





























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Interest-bearing liabilities:

















NOW accounts $ 4,526,694

$ 10,091

0.88 %

$ 4,451,579

$ 11,305

1.01 %

(13) Savings and money market accounts 9,708,541

34,422

1.41



9,188,186

32,959

1.42



(1) Time deposits 4,490,698

25,860

2.28



4,523,555

26,489

2.32



(4) Total interest-bearing deposits (3) 18,725,933

70,373

1.49



18,163,320

70,753

1.55



(6) Short-term borrowings 326,035

946

1.15



794,044

3,880

1.94



(79) Long-term debt 1,385,187

8,970

2.57



1,360,492

9,212

2.69



(12) Total interest-bearing liabilities 20,437,155

80,289

1.56



20,317,856

83,845

1.64



(8) Non-interest-bearing deposits 6,501,529







6,425,026









Non-interest-bearing liabilities 582,643







545,838









Total liabilities 27,521,327







27,288,720









Total shareholders' equity 4,316,921







4,265,571









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 31,838,248







$ 31,554,291





























Net interest income/Net interest spread $ 234,490

2.74 %



$ 249,333

2.95 %

(21) Taxable equivalent benefit

1,368

0.02





1,320

0.02



— Net interest income (TE)/Net interest margin (TE) (1)

$ 235,858

3.21 %



$ 250,653

3.44 %

(23)



(1) Fully taxable equivalent (TE) calculations include the tax benefit associated with related income sources that are tax-exempt using a rate of 21%. (2) Balances exclude unrealized gain or loss on securities available for sale and the impact of trade date accounting. (3) Total deposit costs for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019 were 1.11% and 1.14%, respectively.