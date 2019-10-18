IBERIABANK Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results

LAFAYETTE, La., Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ: IBKC), holding company of the 132-year-old IBERIABANK (www.iberiabank.com), reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. For the quarter, the Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $96.3 million, or $1.82 diluted earnings per common share ("EPS"). On a non-GAAP basis, EPS excluding non-core revenues and non-core expenses ("Core EPS") in the third quarter of 2019 was $1.82 per common share, compared to $1.74 in the year-ago period, an increase of 5% (refer to press release supplemental tables for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP metrics).

Daryl G. Byrd, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We reported another quarter of solid earnings driven by strong growth in both loans and core deposits. As expected, our net interest margin was impacted by lower interest rates, but continued strength in fee income businesses and good expense discipline provided a partial offset to the impact. As we move toward the end of 2019 and prepare for 2020, we remain focused on continuing to grow our businesses throughout the Southeastern U.S., delivering strong financial results and maintaining stellar asset quality, while navigating the ever-challenging environment."

Highlights for the third quarter of 2019 and at September 30, 2019:



For the three months ended

GAAP

Non-GAAP Core

3Q19 2Q19

3Q19 2Q19 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.82

$ 1.86



$ 1.82

$ 1.87

Return on Average Assets 1.26 % 1.30 %

1.26 % 1.31 % Return on Average Common Equity 9.46 % 10.05 %

9.46 % 10.13 % Return on Average Tangible Common Equity N/A

N/A



14.48 % 15.58 % Efficiency Ratio 55.2 % 54.0 %

55.2 % 53.8 % Tangible Efficiency Ratio (TE) N/A

N/A



53.4 % 52.0 %









































Total loan growth of $321.2 million on a linked quarter basis, or 6% annualized, primarily driven by growth in corporate asset finance and energy, and in the Birmingham, Mobile, and New Orleans markets. Total loan growth on a year-to-date basis was $1.2 billion , or 7%, on an annualized basis.

on a linked quarter basis, or 6% annualized, primarily driven by growth in corporate asset finance and energy, and in the Birmingham, Mobile, and markets. Total loan growth on a year-to-date basis was , or 7%, on an annualized basis. Total deposits increased $682.0 million compared to the prior quarter, or 11%, annualized. The Company experienced deposit growth in all but three of its operating markets, with no increase in brokered deposits from the prior quarter. On a year-to-date basis, we added $1.2 billion in total deposit balances, an annualized growth rate of 7%.

Total deposits increased compared to the prior quarter, or 11%, annualized. The Company experienced deposit growth in all but three of its operating markets, with no increase in brokered deposits from the prior quarter. On a year-to-date basis, we added in total deposit balances, an annualized growth rate of 7%. Non-interest income increased $4.8 million , or 8%, on a linked quarter basis. The increase was primarily driven by a $3.2 million gain on non-mortgage loan sales and a $1.6 million increase in customer swap commission income.

Non-interest income increased , or 8%, on a linked quarter basis. The increase was primarily driven by a gain on non-mortgage loan sales and a increase in customer swap commission income. The Company's reported and cash net interest margins both decreased 13 basis points on a linked quarter basis, to 3.44% and 3.24%, respectively. The Company realized $7 million in recoveries, no significant change from the prior quarter.

The Company's reported and cash net interest margins both decreased 13 basis points on a linked quarter basis, to 3.44% and 3.24%, respectively. The Company realized in recoveries, no significant change from the prior quarter. The provision for credit losses totaled $9.0 million , compared to $10.8 million in the prior quarter. Asset quality measures remained strong and stable.

The provision for credit losses totaled , compared to in the prior quarter. Asset quality measures remained strong and stable. Net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis remained flat at 0.14% as compared to the prior quarter. Classified assets were 0.89% of total assets, compared to 0.97% in the prior quarter and 1.20% a year ago.

Net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis remained flat at 0.14% as compared to the prior quarter. Classified assets were 0.89% of total assets, compared to 0.97% in the prior quarter and 1.20% a year ago. During the third quarter of 2019, the Company repurchased approximately 552 thousand shares of its outstanding common stock at a weighted average price of $72.46 per common share. The current share repurchase program has an additional 1.2 million common shares available, which we expect to repurchase over the next three quarters.





Table A - Summary Financial Results (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)























For the Three Months Ended

9/30/2019



6/30/2019

% Change

9/30/2018

% Change GAAP BASIS:



















Income available to common shareholders $ 96,251





$ 100,649



(4.4)



$ 97,866



(1.7)

Earnings per common share - diluted 1.82





1.86



(2.2)



1.73



5.2























Average loans and leases, net of unearned income $ 23,522,892





$ 23,120,689



1.7



$ 22,162,373



6.1

Average total deposits 24,588,346





24,102,704



2.0



23,241,529



5.8

Net interest margin (TE) (1) 3.44

%

3.57

%



3.74

%























Total revenues $ 313,007





$ 314,164



(0.4)



$ 312,312



0.2

Total non-interest expense 172,662





169,618



1.8



169,062



2.1

Efficiency ratio 55.2

%

54.0

%



54.1

%

Return on average assets 1.26





1.30







1.34





Return on average common equity 9.46





10.05







10.21



























NON-GAAP BASIS (2):



















Core revenues $ 313,007





$ 315,176



(0.7)



$ 312,311



0.2

Core non-interest expense 172,662





169,543



1.8



168,362



2.6

Core earnings per common share - diluted 1.82





1.87



(2.7)



1.74



4.6

Core tangible efficiency ratio (TE) (1) (3) 53.4

%

52.0

%



51.9

%

Core return on average assets 1.26





1.31







1.35





Core return on average common equity 9.46





10.13







10.27





Core return on average tangible common equity 14.48





15.58







16.34





Net interest margin (TE) - cash basis (1) 3.24





3.37







3.47









(1) Fully taxable equivalent (TE) calculations include the tax benefit associated with related income sources that are tax-exempt using a rate of 21%. (2) See Table 9 and Table 10 for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. (3) Tangible calculations eliminate the effect of goodwill and acquisition-related intangible assets and the corresponding amortization expense on a tax-effected basis where applicable.

Operating Results

Net interest income decreased $6.0 million, or 2%, on a linked quarter basis. The yield on total earning assets was 11 basis points lower at 4.59% compared to 4.70% in the prior quarter. Average loans increased $402.2 million, or 7% annualized, while the associated taxable-equivalent yield decreased 13 basis points. The decrease in loan yield was primarily attributable to the repricing of variable rate loans as a result of recent cuts to the target federal funds rate and the corresponding impact to LIBOR.

Average interest-bearing deposits increased $502.8 million, or 11% annualized, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits rose 5 basis points to 1.55% on a linked quarter basis. Total average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $195.1 million, or 4% annualized, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities rose 3 basis points to 1.64%. The total cost of funding in the third quarter of 2019 was 1.24% compared to 1.22% in the prior quarter. The lower loan yield along with the increase in cost of funds resulted in a decrease in the reported and cash net interest margins of 13 basis points to 3.44% and 3.24%, respectively.

The provision for credit losses totaled $9.0 million compared to $10.8 million in the prior quarter. Asset quality measures remained strong and stable. Net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis remained flat at 0.14% compared to the prior quarter. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.58% compared to 0.60% in the prior quarter. On a linked quarter basis, the allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans and leases decreased slightly to 0.62% compared to 0.63% in the prior quarter and covered 93% of non-performing loans.

Non-interest income increased $4.8 million, or 8%, on a linked quarter basis. The increase was primarily driven by a $3.2 million gain on non-mortgage loan sales and a $1.6 million increase in customer swap commission income.

Non-interest expense increased $3.0 million, or 2%, compared to the linked quarter, primarily as a result of a $2.3 million increase in occupancy and equipment expense from a write-off on certain long-lived assets and a $2.0 million increase in OREO expense, partially offset by lower travel and other expenses.

On a linked quarter basis, the efficiency ratio increased to 55.2% from 54.0%, primarily due to the decrease in net interest income, while the non-GAAP core tangible efficiency ratio increased to 53.4% compared to 52.0%. The Company continues to focus on cost containment and revenue enhancement efforts to deliver positive operating leverage. Refer to Table A for a summary of financial results on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis.

Table B - Summary Financial Condition Results (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)































As of and For the Three Months Ended



9/30/2019

6/30/2019

% Change

9/30/2018

% Change PERIOD-END BALANCES:

























Total loans and leases, net of unearned income $ 23,676,537





$ 23,355,311





1.4



$ 22,343,906





6.0



Total deposits 24,977,285





24,295,331





2.8



23,193,446





7.7





























ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:

























Loans 30-89 days past due and still accruing as a percentage of total loans (1) 0.23 %



0.18 %







0.32 %







Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing as a percentage of total loans (1) 0.02





0.00









0.06









Non-performing assets to total assets (1)(2) 0.58





0.60









0.63









Classified assets to total assets (3) 0.89





0.97









1.20



































CAPITAL RATIOS:

























Tangible common equity ratio (Non-GAAP) (4) (5) 9.05 %



8.97 %







8.69 %







Tier 1 leverage ratio (6) 9.78





9.71









9.65









Total risk-based capital ratio (6) 12.34





12.33









12.42



































PER COMMON SHARE DATA:

























Book value $ 77.58





$ 75.93





2.2



$ 68.03





14.0



Tangible book value (Non-GAAP) (4) (5) 52.68





51.20





2.9



44.72





17.8



Closing stock price 75.54





75.85





(0.4)



81.35





(7.1)



Cash dividends 0.45





0.43





4.7



0.39





15.4





(1) Past due and non-accrual loan amounts exclude acquired impaired loans, even if contractually past due or if the Company does not expect to receive payment in full, as the Company is currently accreting interest income over the expected life of the loans. (2) Non-performing assets consist of non-accruing loans, accruing loans 90 days or more past due and other real estate owned, including repossessed assets. Refer to Table 5 for further detail. (3) Classified assets include loans rated substandard or worse, non-performing mortgage and consumer loans, and OREO and foreclosed property and include acquired impaired loans accounted for under ASC 310-30. Classified assets were $283 million, $304 million and $360 million at September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and September 30, 2018, respectively. (4) See Table 9 and Table 10 for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. (5) Tangible calculations eliminate the effect of goodwill and acquisition-related intangible assets and the corresponding amortization expense on a tax-effected basis where applicable. (6) Regulatory capital ratios as of September 30, 2019 are preliminary.

Loans and Leases

On a linked quarter basis, total loans and leases increased $321.2 million, or 6% annualized, to $23.7 billion at September 30, 2019. Growth during the third quarter of 2019 was strongest in the Energy Group (reserve-based and midstream lending), the Corporate Asset Finance Group (equipment financing and leasing business), and the Birmingham, Mobile, and New Orleans markets. The Company believes it is well-positioned for diversified loan growth based on our strategic presence in significant MSAs in the Southeastern United States.

Table C - Period-End Loans and Leases (Dollars in thousands)



































As of and For the Three Months Ended













Linked Qtr Change

Year/Year Change

Mix

9/30/2019

6/30/2019

9/30/2018

$ %

Annualized

$ %

9/30/2019 6/30/2019 Commercial loans and leases $ 16,299,881



$ 15,980,029



$ 14,962,923



319,852

2.0



7.9 %

1,336,958

8.9



68.9 % 68.5 % Residential mortgage loans 4,649,745



4,538,194



4,300,163



111,551

2.5



9.8 %

349,582

8.1



19.6 % 19.4 % Consumer and other loans 2,726,911



2,837,088



3,080,820



(110,177)

(3.9)



(15.4) %

(353,909)

(11.5)



11.5 % 12.1 % Total loans and leases $ 23,676,537



$ 23,355,311



$ 22,343,906



321,226

1.4



5.5 %

1,332,631

6.0



100.0 % 100.0 %

Investment Securities

On an average balance and linked quarter basis, the investment portfolio decreased $291.4 million, or 24% annualized, to $4.6 billion, primarily due to sales of available-for-sale securities. On a period-end basis, investment securities were $4.4 billion, or 14% of total assets. At September 30, 2019, approximately 96% of the investment portfolio was in available-for-sale securities, which experience unrealized gains as interest rates fall. The investment portfolio had an effective duration of 2.5 years at September 30, 2019, down from 2.6 years at June 30, 2019, and a $70.1 million unrealized gain at September 30, 2019, up from a $58.4 million unrealized gain at June 30, 2019. The average yield on investment securities decreased 12 basis points to 2.71% in the third quarter of 2019. The investment portfolio primarily consists of government agency securities. Municipal securities comprised 7.1% of total investments at September 30, 2019.

Deposits and Funding

Total deposits increased $682.0 million, or 11% annualized, to $25.0 billion at September 30, 2019. Growth during the third quarter of 2019 was strongest in the Miami-Dade, Southwest Louisiana, and Baton Rouge markets.

Table D - Period-End Deposits (Dollars in thousands)















Linked Qtr Change

Year/Year Change

Mix

9/30/2019

6/30/2019

9/30/2018

$ % Annualized

$ %

9/30/2019 6/30/2019 Non-interest-bearing $ 6,518,783



$ 6,474,394



$ 6,544,926



44,389

0.7

2.7 %

(26,143)

(0.4)



26.1 % 26.6 % NOW accounts 4,503,353



4,610,577



4,247,533



(107,224)

(2.3)

(9.2) %

255,820

6.0



18.0 % 19.0 % Money market accounts 8,654,605



8,192,752



8,338,682



461,853

5.6

22.4 %

315,923

3.8



34.7 % 33.7 % Savings accounts 671,156



702,711



820,354



(31,555)

(4.5)

(17.8) %

(149,198)

(18.2)



2.7 % 2.9 % Time deposits 4,629,388



4,314,897



3,241,951



314,491

7.3

28.9 %

1,387,437

42.8



18.5 % 17.8 % Total deposits $ 24,977,285



$ 24,295,331



$ 23,193,446



681,954

2.8

11.1 %

1,783,839

7.7



100.0 % 100.0 %

Asset Quality

Credit quality remained strong and stable. Classified assets decreased $21.2 million, or 7%, from June 30, 2019 and were 0.89% of total assets compared to 0.97% in the prior quarter and 1.20% in the prior year. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.58% at September 30, 2019 compared to 0.60% in the prior quarter and 0.63% in the prior year. Loans 30-89 days past due and still accruing represented 0.23% of total loans and leases compared to 0.18% in the prior quarter and 0.32% one year ago. As a percentage of average loans and leases, annualized net charge-offs for the quarter and year-to-date periods remained unchanged from the prior quarter at 0.14%.

The allowance for loan and lease losses was $146.2 million and represented 0.62% of total loans and leases compared to 0.63% as of June 30, 2019.

Refer to Table 5 - Loans and Asset Quality Data for further information.

Capital Position

At September 30, 2019, the non-GAAP tangible common equity ratio was 9.05%, up 8 basis points compared to June 30, 2019, and the preliminary Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.78%, up 7 basis points compared to June 30, 2019. The preliminary calculation of the total risk-based capital ratio at September 30, 2019, was 12.34%, up 1 basis point compared to June 30, 2019.

At September 30, 2019, book value per common share was $77.58, up $1.65 per share, compared to June 30, 2019. Tangible book value per common share was $52.68, up $1.48 per share, compared to June 30, 2019. Based on the closing stock price of the Company's common stock of $76.08 per share on October 17, 2019, this price equated to 0.98 times September 30, 2019 book value per common share and 1.44 times September 30, 2019 tangible book value per common share.

Dividends On Capital Stock . The declaration of dividends is at the discretion of the Board of Directors. The following details the recent dividend declarations:

Common Stock . On July 17, 2019, the Company announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per common share, an increase of approximately 5% compared to the common dividend declared in May. The dividend is payable on October 25, 2019 to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2019.

Preferred Stock . On July 3, 2019, the Company announced a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.8281 per depositary share of Series B Preferred Stock that was payable on August 1, 2019 to shareholders of record as of July 17, 2019. On July 3, 2019, the Company also announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4125 per depositary share of Series C Preferred Stock that was payable on August 1, 2019 to shareholders of record as of July 17, 2019.

On October 3, 2019, the Company announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4125 per depositary share of Series C Preferred Stock that is payable on November 1, 2019 to shareholders of record as of October 17, 2019. On October 3, 2019, the Company also announced a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.8769 per depositary share of Series D Preferred Stock that is payable on November 1, 2019 to shareholders of record as of October 17, 2019.

Common Stock Repurchase Program . On July 17, 2019 the Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to 1,600,000 shares of the Company's common stock. This repurchase authorization equated to approximately 3% of total common shares outstanding. Stock repurchases under this program will be made from time to time on the open market or in privately negotiated transactions at the discretion of the management of the Company. The timing of these repurchases will depend on market conditions and other requirements. The Company currently anticipates the share repurchase program will be completed within the next year. During the third quarter of 2019, the Company repurchased 552,230 common shares, at a weighted average price of $72.46 per common share. At September 30, 2019, the Company had approximately 1,165,000 remaining shares that may be repurchased under the current Board-approved plan.

Updated 2019 Financial Guidance

Updated 2019 Guidance (1) Average Earning Assets $28.7B ~ $29.0B Consolidated Loan Growth 6.50% ~ 7.25% Consolidated Deposit Growth 6.50% ~ 7.25% Provision Expense $38MM ~ $43MM Non-Interest Income (Core Basis) $230MM ~ $235MM Non-Interest Expense (Core Basis) $667MM ~ $673MM Net Interest Margin 3.43% ~ 3.47% Tax Rate 23.5% ~ 24.0% Preferred Dividend & Unrestricted Shares $16.0MM ~ $17.0MM Share Repurchase Activity $235MM ~ $240MM Credit Quality Stable



(1) Updated guidance includes three interest rate cuts of 25 basis points; one each in July, September, and October 2019

IBERIABANK Corporation

IBERIABANK Corporation is a financial holding company with locations in Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama, Texas, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Mississippi, Missouri, and New York offering commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, mortgage, and title insurance services.

The Company's common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "IBKC". The Company's Series B Preferred Stock, Series C Preferred Stock, and Series D Preferred Stock also trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols "IBKCP", "IBKCO", and "IBKCN", respectively.

The following 10 investment firms currently provide equity research coverage on the Company:

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Bank of America Merrill Lynch Janney Montgomery Scott , LLC

, LLC Hovde Group, LLC

Hovde Group, LLC Jefferies & Co., Inc.

Jefferies & Co., Inc. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. Piper Jaffray & Co.

& Co. Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

& Associates, Inc. Sandler O'Neill + Partners, L.P.

Sandler O'Neill + Partners, L.P. Stephens , Inc.

, Inc. SunTrust Robinson-Humphrey

Conference Call

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Table 1 - IBERIABANK CORPORATION FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)































As of and For the Three Months Ended INCOME DATA: 9/30/2019

6/30/2019

% Change

9/30/2018

% Change

Net interest income $ 249,333





$ 255,339





(2.4)



$ 259,225





(3.8)



Net interest income (TE) (1) 250,653





256,677





(2.3)



260,686





(3.8)



Total revenues 313,007





314,164





(0.4)



312,312





0.2



Provision for credit losses 8,986





10,755





(16.4)



11,384





(21.1)



Non-interest expense 172,662





169,618





1.8



169,062





2.1



Net income available to common shareholders 96,251





100,649





(4.4)



97,866





(1.7)





























PER COMMON SHARE DATA:

























Earnings available to common shareholders - basic $ 1.83





$ 1.87





(2.1)



$ 1.74





5.2



Earnings available to common shareholders - diluted 1.82





1.86





(2.2)



1.73





5.2



Core earnings (Non-GAAP) (2) 1.82





1.87





(2.7)



1.74





4.6



Book value 77.58





75.93





2.2



68.03





14.0



Tangible book value (Non-GAAP) (2) (3) 52.68





51.20





2.9



44.72





17.8



Closing stock price 75.54





75.85





(0.4)



81.35





(7.1)



Cash dividends 0.45





0.43





4.7



0.39





15.4





























KEY RATIOS AND OTHER DATA (6):

































Net interest margin (TE) (1) 3.44 %



3.57 %







3.74 %







Efficiency ratio 55.2





54.0









54.1









Core tangible efficiency ratio (TE) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 53.4





52.0









51.9









Return on average assets 1.26





1.30









1.34









Return on average common equity 9.46





10.05









10.21









Core return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) (2)(3) 14.48





15.58









16.34









Effective tax rate 24.0





24.1









23.1









Full-time equivalent employees 3,397





3,418









3,429



































CAPITAL RATIOS:

























Tangible common equity ratio (Non-GAAP) (2) (3) 9.05 %



8.97 %







8.69 %







Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets (3) 10.51





10.45









10.17









Tier 1 leverage ratio (4) 9.78





9.71









9.65









Common equity Tier 1 (CET 1) ratio (4) 10.41





10.37









10.79









Tier 1 capital ratio (4) 11.28





11.26









11.33









Total risk-based capital ratio (4) 12.34





12.33









12.42









Common stock dividend payout ratio 24.4





22.6









21.8









Classified assets to Tier 1 capital (7) 9.6





10.4









12.9



































ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:

































Non-performing assets to total assets (5) 0.58 %



0.60 %







0.63 %







ALLL to total loans and leases 0.62





0.63









0.61









Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.14





0.14









0.16









Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO (5) 0.78





0.80









0.84





































(1) Fully taxable equivalent (TE) calculations include the tax benefit associated with related income sources that are tax-exempt using a rate of 21%. (2) See Table 9 and Table 10 for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. (3) Tangible calculations eliminate the effect of goodwill and acquisition-related intangible assets and the corresponding amortization expense on a tax-effected basis where applicable. (4) Regulatory capital ratios as of September 30, 2019 are preliminary. (5) Non-performing assets consist of non-accruing loans, accruing loans 90 days or more past due and other real estate owned, including repossessed assets. For purposes of this table, past due and non-accrual loan amounts exclude acquired impaired loans, even if contractually past due or if the Company does not expect to receive payment in full, as the Company is currently accreting interest income over the expected life of the loans. (6) All ratios are calculated on an annualized basis for the periods indicated. (7) Classified assets include loans rated substandard or worse, non-performing mortgage and consumer loans, and OREO and foreclosed property and include acquired impaired loans accounted for under ASC 310-30.







