IBERIABANK Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Hold Conference Call on April 25, 2019

LAFAYETTE, La., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ: IBKC), holding company of the 132-year-old IBERIABANK (www.iberiabank.com), announced today that it will release first quarter 2019 results and host a conference call on Thursday, April 25, 2019.

The first quarter release of earnings and supplemental presentation materials will be distributed before the market opens on Thursday, April 25, 2019, followed by a live conference call, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Central Time that same day. Interested persons may access the conference call by dialing 1-888-317-6003. The confirmation code for the call is 6428111. A replay of the call will be available until midnight Central Time on May 2, 2019, by dialing 1-877-344-7529. The access code for the replay is 10128769.

As of December 31, 2018, IBERIABANK Corporation had total assets equal to $30.8 billion, shareholders' equity of $4.0 billion, and a Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1) ratio equal to 10.69%. The Company's common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "IBKC." The depositary shares representing interest in shares of non-cumulative Series B perpetual preferred stock trade under the symbol "IBKCP" and the depositary shares for the Series C perpetual preferred stock trade under the symbol "IBKCO."

IBERIABANK Corporation is a financial holding company with locations in Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama, Texas, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Mississippi, Missouri, and New York offering commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, mortgage, and title insurance services.

