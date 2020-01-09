IBERIABANK Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results on January 24, 2020

LAFAYETTE, La., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ: IBKC) holding company of the 132-year-old IBERIABANK (www.iberiabank.com) announced today that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019 on Friday, January 24, 2020, before market opens. Given the pending merger with First Horizon National Corporation, IBERIABANK Corporation will not hold future earnings conference calls.

As of September 30, 2019, IBERIABANK Corporation had total assets equal to $31.7 billion, shareholders' equity of $4.3 billion, and a Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1) ratio equal to 10.41%. The Company's common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "IBKC." The Company's Series B Preferred Stock, Series C Preferred Stock, and Series D Preferred Stock also trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols "IBKCP", "IBKCO", and "IBKCN", respectively.

IBERIABANK Corporation is a financial holding company with locations in Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama, Texas, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Mississippi, Missouri, and New York offering commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, mortgage, and title insurance services.

SOURCE IBERIABANK Corporation

Related Links

http://www.iberiabank.com

