IBERIABANK Corporation to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Hold Conference Call on July 20, 2018

The second quarter release of earnings and supplemental presentation materials will be distributed before the market opens on Friday, July 20, 2018, and will be followed by a live conference call, beginning at 8:00 a.m. Central Time that same day. Interested persons may access the conference call by dialing 1-888-317-6003. The confirmation code for the call is 2301786. A replay of the call will be available until midnight Central Time on July 27, 2018, by dialing 1-877-344-7529. The access code for the replay is 10121508.

As of March 31, 2018, IBERIABANK Corporation had total assets equal to $29.5 billion, shareholders' equity of $3.9 billion, and a Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1) ratio equal to 10.77%. The Company's common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "IBKC." The depositary shares representing interest in shares of non-cumulative Series B perpetual preferred stock trade under the symbol "IBKCP" and the depositary shares for the Series C perpetual preferred stock trade under the symbol "IBKCO."

IBERIABANK Corporation is a financial holding company based in Lafayette, Louisiana with locations in 12 states. IBERIABANK Corporation and its predecessor organizations have served clients for 131 years.

