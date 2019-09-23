IBERIABANK Corporation to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Hold Conference Call on October 18, 2019

LAFAYETTE, La., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ: IBKC), holding company of the 132-year-old IBERIABANK (www.iberiabank.com), announced today that it will release third quarter 2019 results and host a conference call on Friday, October 18, 2019.

The third quarter release of earnings and supplemental presentation materials will be distributed before the market opens on Friday, October 18, 2019, followed by a live conference call, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Central Time that same day. Interested persons may access the conference call by dialing 1-888-317-6003. The confirmation code for the call is 4011645. A replay of the call will be available until midnight Central Time on October 25, 2019, by dialing 1-877-344-7529. The access code for the replay is 10134915.

As of June 30, 2019, IBERIABANK Corporation had total assets equal to $31.4 billion, shareholders' equity of $4.2 billion, and a Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1) ratio equal to 10.38%. The Company's common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "IBKC." The Company's Series B Preferred Stock, Series C Preferred Stock, and Series D Preferred Stock also trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols "IBKCP", "IBKCO", and "IBKCN", respectively.

IBERIABANK Corporation is a financial holding company with locations in Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama, Texas, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Mississippi, Missouri, and New York offering commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, mortgage, and title insurance services.

