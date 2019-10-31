IBERIABANK Names SVP, Director of Music and Entertainment, a division of IBERIABANK Sports & Entertainment Banking

Dold joins IBERIABANK with over 20 years of experience in the music and entertainment industry. Her career has aligned her with work in both the Anglo and Hispanic music markets in New York, Miami, Los Angeles, and Nashville, as well as in global markets outside of the United States.

"We are very pleased to have Peggy join our team," says Alex Hernandez, IBERIABANK Managing Director of Sports and Entertainment Banking. "She is a highly respected executive in the music industry with years of experience and is a great addition to our team of experts covering all music genres."

Dold joins the IBERIABANK Sports and Entertainment Banking team who manage banking relationships with clients in the sports, film and television, and music publishing. The team also includes Alex Hernandez, Managing Director of Sports & Entertainment Banking; David Pijot, Senior Vice President of Motorsports Banking; and Ben James, Senior Vice President and Commercial Relationship Manager leading syndications for the group.

Dold has served in numerous executive positions including Vice President, International for the Univision Music Group; Talent and Artist Relations Consultant for MTV Networks Latin America; Head of Artist Relations for Crescent Moon Records (a joint venture between Emilio Estefan and Sony Music International); and Vice President of Marketing, Island Independent Label Group where she oversaw U.S. domestic marketing for the Mango, 4th & B'way, Island Red Label, Gee Street Independent, Great Jones, and Smash label imprints.

She is involved in numerous music organizations where she is a proud member of the Country Music Association (CMA), the Music Business Association, The Recording Academy (NARAS), Latin Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences, Inc. (LARAS), American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA), Media, Entertainment and Technology Alliance (META), Nashville Association of Talent Directors (NATD), The Other Nashville Society (TONS), The American Association of Independent Music (A2iM) and Association of Independent Music Publishers (AIMP).

Dold's office is located in Nashville, Tennessee.

IBERIABANK Corporation, a Louisiana corporation, is a financial holding company with 319 combined locations, including 190 bank branch offices and three loan production offices, in Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama, Texas, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Mississippi, Missouri, and New York, 29 title insurance offices in Arkansas, Tennessee and Louisiana, and mortgage representatives in 82 locations in 12 states. The Company also has 14 wealth management locations in five states and one IBERIA Capital Partners L.L.C. office in Louisiana.

