Ibérico Club Launches Tapas Academy to Show Every Food Lover in America How to Make the Best Tapas Recipes in Less Than 30 Seconds

MIAMI, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ibérico Club is excited to announce the launch of Tapas Academy (Ibericoclub.com/Tapas), a unique food video platform that aims to convert every food lover in America into a Spanish tapas expert.

In addition to the super-simple 30-second videos, the clear step-by-step instructions and great tips and recommendations, users have the option to have the delectable ingredients from the videos delivered to their door anywhere in the USA with the click of a button.

Ibérico Club

New tapas videos will be added to the platform every week. The community can suggest their own tapas recipes and they will be able to upload photos and videos of their own creations.

All the Tapas Academy content will be distributed as well on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Pinterest as well as through email, among other channels.

About Ibérico Club: ibericoclub.com, owned by The Food Club Corp. (Florida), is an online platform with the finest selection of gourmet food imported from Spain in the USA. Its mission is to introduce the rich Spanish culinary culture to every food lover in the USA.

Media Contact:

Teddy Rebollo, Ibérico Club CEO. teddy@ibericoclub.com (650) 315-1799

Ibérico Club - 2234 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33135

