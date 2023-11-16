Iberostar Group's Gloria Fluxà Named to the TIME100 Climate List

The 100 Most Influential Leaders Driving Business Climate Action

PALMA DE MALLORCA, Spain, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Iberostar Group is proud to announce that Gloria Fluxà Thienemann, Vice-Chairman and Chief Sustainability Officer, has been recognized as one of the distinguished individuals on the 2023 TIME100 Climate list. This newly inaugurated annual list by TIME magazine celebrates the contributions of 100 exceptional individuals who are leading climate action within the business community.

Gloria Fluxà Thienemann, Vice-Chairman and Chief Sustainability Officer

To assemble the list, TIME's editors and reporters fielded nominations and recommendations from industry leaders and partner organizations like Global Optimism and The B Team, as well as TIMECO2's Advisory Council, then worked to assess the candidates on a variety of factors, including recency of action, measurable results, and influence.

This nomination demonstrates Gloria's dedication to embed the concept of responsible tourism throughout the organization, driving positive impact in the destinations in which it serves, and stimulating momentum for transformative change across the sector. Her impactful message of change not only resonates with the company's 35,000 employees, but has also earned widespread global recognition, having been named a "Young Global Leader" by the World Economic Forum, and involved with important organizations including World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) and the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance (SHA).

In response to this recognition, Gloria explained: "I feel extremely humbled to sit alongside such inspiring individuals striving to make a difference. It is with great pride that our work towards sustainability has been recognized. We must urgently create a responsible tourism model that integrates a prosperous economy, fostering biodiversity and thriving communities. By creating this balance, we will establish a framework for the long-term viability of the tourism industry, ensuring that success is measured, not just in financial terms but in enduring positive impacts."

She continued: "In addition to this evolution, we recognize our responsibility to educate and inform travelers, equipping them with the knowledge and awareness to make conscious and sustainable choices. By developing a deeper understanding of the impact of travel, we can collectively play an active role in the systemic change of the travel and tourism sector."

The full list is now live on Time.com and will appear in the December 5, 2023 issue, available on newsstands on Friday, Nov. 24th, and now at time.com/time100-climate .

