IBEX IT Business Experts, LLC Receives 2024 Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year Award by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

The Atlanta-based Woman-Led Business Achieves Milestone in Technology and Public Health Sectors

ATLANTA, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IBEX IT Business Experts, LLC (IBEX), a leading provider of technology, training, and staffing services announces the receipt of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization (OSDBU) 2024 Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) of the Year award. This prestigious accolade is a testament to IBEX's significant contributions and achievements within the federal contracting community.

"This award solidifies our leadership in a traditionally male-driven industry and reinforces our dedication to making a significant impact on global health security," states Tracey Grace, President & CEO of IBEX IT Business Experts, LLC. "Being recognized as the WOSB of the Year by HHS is an honor and a reflection of our team's relentless commitment to excellence and innovation in public health services."

The award recognizes IBEX for their superior performance and valuable support across critical public health initiatives, including significant efforts with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Responses (ASPR).

About IBEX IT Business Experts, LLC

IBEX IT Business Experts (IBEX) is an Atlanta-based, award-winning software, training, professional services, and consulting firm serving the needs of both the public and private sectors. Founded in 2012, IBEX is recognized as a certified 8(a), Woman-Owned, and Minority-Owned Small Business. The company has garnered accolades for its rapid growth and exceptional service delivery, being named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing privately-owned companies in America four times from 2018-2021. IBEX's portfolio includes partnerships with prestigious clients such as the CDC, ASPR, Defense Health Agency, Department of Transportation, US Army, US Air Force, US Navy, and NASA, offering bespoke technology and training solutions that drive success and innovation. For more information on IBEX, visit the website at ibexexperts.com.

