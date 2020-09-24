IBH Announces Industry First Program for Parenting and Childcare to Help Families Better Navigate Through Current Challenges with Work Transition and Onsite/Online Schooling

"As employees face the new reality imposed by COVID-19, we have become keenly aware of the additional stressors this has placed on the family unit, " said Dan Clark IBH's CEO. "Balancing working from home full-time while also helping children who are also having to adapt to a new way of learning on-line can be extremely difficult and burdensome for parents and guardians who want to give the best for both their work and their families. IBH worked with Papa to develop a program designed to support parents and guardians, relieving some of the pressure without having to compromise work or the child's educational success. We believe this new program will be attractive for employers who have expressed a desire to help support the employees working from home, and in turn assure great employee engagement and productivity in the process."

These exciting innovations are brought to the market by IBH, the nation's first and only EAP with an enhanced Caregiver program that covers the multi-generational service spectrum. From young children to the elder population, the Caregiver Plus program pairs trained college students, referred to as "Pals," with families to help with childcare and eldercare. Pal-guided tasks include transportation, appointment scheduling, household tasks, shopping, online learning, light cleaning, meal prep, support with schoolwork, companionship, and more. Caregiver Plus adheres to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for COVID-19 with procedural best practices. Pals present their user badge and confirmation of identity when the first visit takes place, and social distancing protocols are followed. Pals can also provide 'assistance from distance' through virtual and phone support.

In addition to the expanded Caregiver Plus program, IBH's newest online Parenting Peer Support Group is facilitated by certified specialists who are parents, and the groups provide an opportunity to discuss common parenting issues and how to deal with them. Participants get support with issues that may include homeschooling or remote learning, juggling the demands of parenting and working from home, or questions about being a new or single parent. These groups are offered as part of the core EAP services at no charge, and confidential access is available by computer, tablet, or smartphone.

IBH has been providing EAP and Behavioral Health services for over 30 years. Their mission is to ensure all clients, ranging in size from small, local employers to national companies, have rapid access to superior care for their employees, members and dependents when and where they need it. Even during these times of uncertainty, IBH and all their associates remain focused on the health and safety for our community and members they serve.

About IBH

IBH is a pioneer in managed behavioral health, integrated employee assistance programs and services. It is one of the US's leading population health management companies, delivering world class EAP, Managed Behavioral Health, Wellness, Data Analytics and Opioid Assessment and Treatment Solutions across the United States. With a focus on positive outcomes through clinically validated methods and tools, IBH reduces claims and costs for organizations while improving the lives of its people. IBH has been providing services for over 30 years and is a Shortlister Vendor of Choice for EAP, Behavioral Health, and Healthcare Content. The company currently supports over 7 million members, representing 26,000 individual clients, though a credentialed network of over 60,000 providers across the United States. Visit www.ibhsolutions.com for additional information.

About Papa

Papa, a nationwide provider that pairs older adults and families with Papa Pals for companionship and assistance with everyday tasks and on-demand service providing assistance and companionship to older adults and families nationally. Papa is eligible to members through health plans and employers as a benefit. Papa has grown 20 percent month over month since inception and expects to increase 5x year over year in membership growth. For more information, visit joinpapa.com.

