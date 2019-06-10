IBH Appoints Dan Clark as Chief Executive Officer

Dan brings over 25 years of progressive leadership experience in digital health, therapeutics, population health, wellness, behavioral health, disability and employee assistance programs for health plans in the US and abroad. Trained as a clinician, Dan is also a serial entrepreneur who has built and scaled seed-stage companies, to leading divisions of multinational, Fortune 50 organizations. Dan joins IBH from UK-based Ieso Digital Health, a venture-backed digital health platform that delivers AI-enabled and text-based mental health therapy, where he was CEO since 2016. Previously, Dan held senior executive positions at OPTUM Health, Humana Inc., Aetna Inc., Cigna Corporation and ValueOptions (now Beacon Health Options). He brings extensive clinical and operating experience in managed behavioral health, wellness, population health management services, general healthcare and group insurance across several markets including Medicare, Medicaid, Commercial, Payer and Provider groups.

"We conducted a nationwide search to find an executive of Dan's caliber as part of our leadership succession plan and I am thrilled to see Dan join the IBH family. Dan brings deep clinical roots as well as years of highly relevant industry experience to build on the strong foundation of clinical expertise and customer focus at IBH to pursue new opportunities to advance both IBH and our industry," said Bosanac.

"IBH and the behavioral health industry are at exciting points in their evolution. I am honored to have been chosen to lead IBH through its next stage of growth. I want to thank Ed, as well as the IBH team for building a highly principled business with an enviable track record of clinical success and commitment to high quality customer service. The Company's relentless focus on treatment and care across a broad scope of capabilities rivaling those of the super-majors of the industry were critical in my decision to join IBH. As the industry transforms there is an exciting opportunity to deploy cutting-edge technologies to make care even better and more accessible to a broader population of patients. I look forward to build on IBH's foundational advantages to make a positive difference to the millions of members and thousands of customers we serve everyday," said Clark.

S. Brian Mukherjee, Chairman of IBH and Partner, Periscope Equity added, "Employers increasingly seek high touch, outcomes-driven alternatives to effectively engage, assess and assist the mental health needs and well-being of their employees, which is a core strength of IBH. The opportunity now is to technology-enable IBH's clinical expertise and make it more broadly available and accessible. We are delighted to welcome Dan to IBH and remain grateful to the three retiring founders, Dr. Ed Bosanac, Dr. Sam Mayhugh and Mr. Tom Yankoff for building IBH into a caring company with deep clinical roots and a decades long track record of successful outcomes. Dan's passion for the profession, along with his clinical, technology, product and commercial expertise are exactly what IBH needs to accelerate growth. We look forward to working with and supporting Dan, as he executes on the vision to transform IBH into a leading digital population health management platform with global scale."

About IBH, Inc.

IBH is a pioneer in managed behavioral health, integrated employee assistance programs and services. It is one of the US's leading population health management companies, delivering world class EAP, Managed Behavioral Health, Wellness, Data Analytics and Opioid Assessment and Treatment Solutions across the United States. As a clinically focused company with the local emphasis and attention of a boutique firm with the breadth and scope of a national company, IBH partners with employers and health plans to provide clients tailored behavioral health solutions with high quality clinical care, uncompromising service to members, providers and clients with outcomes driven, cost effective care plans. IBH has successfully managed treatment and benefits for self‐insured employers, medical and disability carriers, and health plans for over 30 years. IBH currently serves over 7 million members, representing 26,000 individual clients across the United States. With a focus on positive outcomes through clinically validated methods and tools, IBH reduces claims and costs for organizations while improving the lives of its people. Visit www.ibhsolutions.com for additional information.

