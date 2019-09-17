IBH Expands Leadership Team to Support its Expansion as a National Healthcare, Analytics & Technology Provider

COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IBH Population Health Solutions (Integrated Behavioral Health, Inc.) announced today that three industry veterans have joined its senior leadership team.

Alison DiPilla has joined the senior leadership team as Chief Operating Officer. As COO, Mrs. DiPilla will lead the IBH's National Claims and Call Center Operations, Human Resources and Provider Network & Relations functions.

Ms. DiPilla comes to IBH Solutions with over 25 years of experience, most recently overseeing Behavioral Health, EAP and Wellness programs at Humana, Inc. She has also served as a Senior Executive in healthcare leading other business functions, including Commercial Sales, Operations and Management with LifeSynch and ChoiceCare. Mrs. DiPilla has served on several non-profit boards, including the Japan America Society, and the Holocaust and Humanities Center in Cincinnati, OH.

"We conducted an extensive search to expand our leadership team to find a candidate to match the company's strategic vision for operational excellence and long-term growth. Alison is an ideal fit with her experience at several leading healthcare companies, including managing multiple centers across the country. This is a very exciting time at IBH as we continue to build our management team with leaders who bring their individual assets and embrace the shared vision for our organization," said Dan Clark, Chief Executive Officer.

In addition to Mrs. Dipilla, IBH has added expertise in other key areas of its business in support of its ongoing growth. Paulette Garside, has joined as Director of Product Development, and Nicole Kreider has joined as Director of Marketing. Both bring with them extensive industry experience and a track record of excellence in the market and will be key contributors to the company's expansion and scaling. Ms. Garside comes to IBH with deep experience in behavioral health, wellness and had lead product development and project management in her previous positions with Humana, Beacon and Safeguard. Ms. Kreider joins IBH with over 20 years of experience in marketing and has worked with national organizations in third party administration, employer services, benefits outsourcing and behavioral health. "Our clients and prospects partner with IBH to identify and launch the next evolution of behavioral health solutions. Paulette and Nicole each possess unique and complementary backgrounds and experience helping employers, insurers, and brokers achieve innovative solutions to their needs for high-quality, multi-channel, traditional and digital cost-effective treatments," commented Dave Sockel, Chief Commercial Officer. "They join our team with a high degree of passion and an accomplished record of success, and we look forward to their contributions helping us expand our leadership position in the market."

About IBH, Inc.

IBH is a pioneer in managed behavioral health, integrated employee assistance programs and services. It is one of the US's leading population health management companies, delivering world class EAP, Managed Behavioral Health, Wellness, Data Analytics and Opioid Assessment and Treatment Solutions across the United States. As a clinically focused company with the local emphasis and attention of a boutique firm with the breadth and scope of a national company, IBH partners with employers and health plans to provide clients tailored behavioral health solutions with high quality clinical care, uncompromising service to members, providers and clients with outcomes driven, cost effective care plans. IBH has successfully managed treatment and benefits for self‐insured employers, medical and disability carriers, and health plans for over 30 years. IBH currently serves over 7 million members, representing 26,000 individual clients across the United States. With a focus on positive outcomes through clinically validated methods and tools, IBH reduces claims and costs for organizations while improving the lives of its people. Visit www.ibhsolutions.com for additional information.

SOURCE IBH Population Health Solutions

