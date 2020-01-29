IBH Expands Leadership with James Kanary as Chief Commercial Officer: Industry Leader in Population Health and Growth

James Kanary has joined the senior leadership team as Chief Commercial Officer. As CCO, Mr. Kanary will lead the IBH National Sales, Marketing and Account Management teams. Mr. Kanary comes to IBH with over 20 years of healthcare experience, having spearheaded growth in healthcare IT and population healthcare services companies. Most recently, Mr. Kanary led record growth in the population health space, including technology enabled onsite, near-site, virtual health and well-being services for self-funded employers, health plans, health systems, and benefits consultants.

"We conducted an extensive national search to find a leader whose skills and temperament aligned with our company imperative to build strong strategic partnerships with our customers, based upon clinical and service excellence, and a commitment to innovation. Mr. Kanary not only has the experience and proven track record of success, but his passion for making a difference in people's lives and keen understanding of the markets we serve will ensure that our customer needs and voice are always center stage at IBH. Mr. Kanary understands that the way healthcare is delivered, and the expectations of customers and consumers alike is changing. He appreciates that there has never been a greater opportunity to leverage technology and our clinical know-how to make care more affordable, accessible and better for all. The IBH team and I look forward to working with him to build even greater growth momentum across the country and evangelize the IBH difference to those who have not yet heard or experienced it," said Dan Clark, Chief Executive Officer.

About IBH, Inc.

IBH is a pioneer in managed behavioral health, integrated employee assistance programs and services. It is one of the US's leading population health management companies, delivering world class EAP, Managed Behavioral Health, Wellness, Data Analytics and Opioid Assessment and Treatment Solutions across the United States. As a clinically focused company with the local emphasis and attention of a boutique firm with the breadth and scope of a national company, IBH partners with employers and health plans to provide clients tailored behavioral health solutions with high quality clinical care, uncompromising service to members, providers and clients with outcomes driven, cost effective care plans. IBH has successfully managed treatment and benefits for self‐insured employers, medical and disability carriers, and health plans for over 30 years. IBH currently serves over 7 million members, representing 26,000 individual clients across the United States. With a focus on positive outcomes through clinically validated methods and tools, IBH reduces claims and costs for organizations while improving the lives of its people. Visit www.ibhsolutions.com for additional information.

SOURCE IBH Population Health Solutions