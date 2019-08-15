IBH Population Health Announces Partnership with College Planning USA to Help Families Better Cope with the Stress of Higher Education

At IBH, one of the nation's largest Employee Assistance Programs, we see the impact of this anxiety in the high volume of calls and resource requests our counselors address every day as they look to help employees and their families manage the college search, selection, and budgeting process.

To further support our customers and members, IBH is announcing a strategic partnership with College Planning USA, a dedicated service with over 10 years of experience, to deliver extended and comprehensive capabilities to those employees seeking additional planning support. College Planning USA helps parents find the best college or university for their student, based on academic, social, and financial fit.

"As a parent of 3 current college students, I personally understand the stress and strain the college search process has on families," said Dan Clark, CEO of IBH. "We strongly believe that this time of year with the start of the school calendar and seniors entering their last year of high school, is the right time to launch this innovative partnership with College Planning USA."

Interested parents and students are now eligible for a no-cost, limited consultation with the team at College Planning USA. Following the free session, should additional resources be requested by the family, College Planning USA can develop a targeted program for that student. Please go to https://ibhcollege.com/ to learn more.

IBH has been changing behaviors for over 30 years, delivering high-tech, behavioral health solutions for employers, providers, public health, and regulatory authorities. Covering over seven million employees and their family members, IBH provides innovative technology-based tools and effective solutions for employee assistance, behavioral health, financial wellness, and engagement.

For more information about IBH and the many solutions we provide, visit www.ibhsolutions.com.

