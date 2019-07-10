IBH Population Health Solutions Announces the Release of Comprehensive Opioid Risk Management Program

COSTA MESA, Calif., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IBH announced today the launch of the industry's most comprehensive solution to help address the opioid crisis. Over 11 million people misuse prescription opioids and nearly 50,000 die each year from overdose. The CDC estimates the economic cost to the United States at approximately $80 billion a year, including the costs of healthcare, lost productivity, treatment, and criminal justice involvement. Public awareness has certainty increased, yet more needs to be done, and IBH stands at the forefront for action with its opioid risk management program.

Dan Clark, IBH CEO said, "We feel a deep responsibility to do our part to solve this epidemic. With over 30 years of experience in mental health and substance abuse treatment, a national provider network, and the industry's most comprehensive substance abuse data analytics and risk assessment tools, we are committed to offering solutions to address the problem."

Powered by IBH's suite of proprietary tools, the program uses patient and claims data to risk stratify potential opioid misuse, allowing for targeted triage to appropriate levels of intervention. Recommendations for patient-centric, tailored treatment programs are generated, which can be implemented by our clients or through engagement with IBH's full service program. IBH offers expansive resources from self-guided educational programs to personalized targeted engagement and coaching. For members and patients needing additional services to further their recovery, local, intensified treatment is delivered by IBH's 26,000 provider-strong nationwide network.

For more information about the launch of IBH's solutions and how your company may benefit, visit our website or contact jeannette.pforr@ibhsolutions.com.

As a leading population health management company, IBH (formerly Integrated Behavioral Health) delivers world class EAP, Managed Behavioral Health, Wellness, Data Analytics and Opioid Assessment and Treatment Solutions across the United States. IBH partners with employers and health plans to provide clients with tailored behavioral health solutions, high quality clinical care, uncompromising service to members, providers and clients, and outcomes driven, cost effective care plans. IBH has successfully managed treatment and benefits for self‐insured employers, medical and disability carriers, and health plans for over 30 years. With a focus on positive outcomes through clinically validated methods and tools, IBH reduces costs for organizations while improving the lives of its people.

