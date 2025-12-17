IBHS and GER³ bring first Wildfire Prepared Home designations to Altadena families following the Eaton Fire

Program provides wildfire resilience to low-income families through science-based retrofits and community recovery efforts

ALTADENA, Calif., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS) and Global Emergency Relief, Recovery & Reconstruction (GER3) are working in collaboration to bring IBHS's science-based Wildfire Prepared Home designation program to vulnerable families in Altadena, California, following the Eaton Fire.

The first post-fire retrofits and designations are now complete through GER3's Eaton Wildfire Recovery Program, which is working to mitigate more than 50 homes in Altadena and help as many as possible earn Wildfire Prepared Home designations. Program participants receive comprehensive 360-degree wildfire risk assessments and home upgrades at no cost. The effort marks a major step toward creating a safer, more insurable community and demonstrates how nonprofits can make wildfire resilience accessible to those who need it most.

"GER3's mission is to help communities recover stronger after a disaster," said Calley Bilgram, GER3's Los Angeles Recovery Program Lead. "By teaming up with IBHS and using their Wildfire Prepared Home designation program, we're able to make wildfire resilience achievable and affordable for Altadena residents."

Developed based on the latest wildfire research, the Wildfire Prepared Home designation program outlines the system of science-backed mitigation steps that, when taken together, meaningfully reduce wildfire risk and protect against the leading cause of home ignition: wind-driven embers. These measures include ember-resistant vents, a five-foot noncombustible zone around the home and a Class A fire-rated roof.

"The latest research shows these are the mitigation measures that can stop the progression of wildfire," said Steve Hawks, Senior Director for Wildfire at IBHS. "Working with partners like GER3 allows us to put science into action and help communities like Altadena protect what matters most and return safely to their homes."

Wildfire resilience must be achievable for everyone—not a luxury reserved for those with financial means. GER3's work in Altadena highlights the critical role nonprofits play in advancing wildfire resilience. By covering the cost of retrofits and implementing IBHS's proven mitigation measures, GER3 is helping families stay in their homes safely and affordably.

About the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS)

The IBHS mission is to conduct objective, scientific research to identify and promote effective actions that strengthen homes, businesses and communities against natural disasters and other causes of loss. Learn more about IBHS at ibhs.org.

About Wildfire Prepared Home

Wildfire Prepared Home is the first-ever wildfire mitigation designation program. Based on the latest wildfire research conducted by the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS), it offers California, Oregon, New Mexico and Nevada homeowners a path to take the system of science-based actions shown to meaningfully reduce a home's wildfire risk. Learn more at wildfireprepared.org.

About GER3

Since 2016, Global Emergency Relief, Recovery & Reconstruction (GER3) has supported communities affected by natural disasters and conflicts around the globe. GER3's Eaton Wildfire Recovery Program is a one-year initiative offering free early recovery and resilience services to Altadena's most vulnerable residents. To learn more, visit www.ger3.org.

