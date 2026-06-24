IBHS Honors Industry Leaders Driving Record FORTIFIED Growth

Top providers recognized for production, performance, and pioneering advances in resilient building

NEW ORLEANS, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS) recognized the companies and organizations leading the growth of disaster-resistant construction during the 11th Annual FORTIFIED Awards. This year's awards highlight the expanding impact of the FORTIFIED program and the service providers helping more homeowners than ever build stronger, more resilient homes.

FORTIFIED is a voluntary construction and re-roofing program that strengthens the most vulnerable parts of a home against high winds, heavy rain, hurricanes, and severe storms. The program combines a research-based construction standard with third-party verification that the standard has been met and a network of certified professionals. More than 100,000 homes nationwide have now received a FORTIFIED designation, with strong adoption across the Southeast and along the Gulf Coast.

"For more than a decade, the FORTIFIED Awards have celebrated the people and companies turning resilience into reality," said Fred Malik, managing director of the FORTIFIED program at IBHS. "Every day, service providers are helping homeowners take meaningful steps to protect what matters most, and in doing so, they are strengthening entire communities."

Recognizing production, performance, and innovation

At the core of the awards are the FORTIFIED Volume Awards, which recognize certified contractors, evaluators, and professionals who helped at least 100 homeowners achieve a FORTIFIED designation in 2025. This year, 80 companies earned a Volume Award including:

Crown Volume Award (1,000 to 2,499 Designations)

Bethel Engineering, Inc.

D.R. Horton, Inc. – Baldwin County

Fortified Inspections

Knockout Home Inspections

NC Fortified

Pilot

Crystal Volume Award (500 to 999 Designations)

Coastal Trim & Accessories

Disaster Smart Consulting, Inc.

HDMK Inspection Services – NOLA

Integrity Building Companies, LLC.

Projust Services

Property Loss Consultants

Spotlight Volume Award for evaluators (100 to 499 Designations)

21st Century Home Inspections

A-D's Metal Roofing Co.

Accurate Property Inspections

Adams Homes

AES - Asset Evaluation Services, LLC

Aiku Construction

ALB Engineering and Adjusting

Alliance Roofing & Construction

AmeriSpec

American Values Contracting, LLC

Arcane Inspection Services

Ben Murphy Company

Bergens Roofing

Burish Builders

Coastal Design Group, LLC

Coastal Roofing & Siding, Inc.

Compass Inspection Services

Complete Roofing

D.G. Diaz Roofing Services, LLC

D.R. Horton, Inc. – Mississippi

D.R. Horton, Inc. – Mobile County

Daniel Roofing Services, LLC

Dat Jazz Services, LLC

DSLD – Alabama

Dynamic Group

Flores & Foley Roofing + Sheet Metal

Fortified Exteriors

Fortified Gulf Coast

Fortified Professional Services

Fortitude Roofing

Foster Contracting

Gallop Roofing & Remodeling

Garcia Roofing

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Birmingham

H&H Adjusters, Inc.

Highlands Roofing

High Tide Contracting and Roofing

Hunt Riggs Roofing

Impeccable Rooftops

JDL Homebuilders, Inc.

Lennar Homes

Little Roofing and Construction, LLC

Michael J Turner Home Inspections

MOcean Contracting, Inc.

Mueller Builders

North Star Claims, LLC

OBX Roof Monkeys

Painting Perfection by Garcia

Patterson Home and Construction

Patriot Roofing & Exteriors

Patriots Roofing

Peak Evaluations, LLC

Premier Construction Enterprise, LLC

Red Line Home Inspections LLC

River Road Partners, LLC

Rocket Restorations

Roof Doctors-AL

Roof Management Solutions

Southern Premier Roofing

Storm Guard Roofing & Construction NOLA

Stormgrade Roofing

Summit Roofing

Sunbelt Roofs

Sunny Day Roofing

Taylor Made Services

Terry Moran & Associates, PLLC

The Inspection Specialist

Total Home Inspections

The 2026 awards also introduced expanded recognition for industry leadership through the FORTIFIED Pioneer Awards, honoring organizations advancing resilience in unique and transformative ways. Three organizations were recognized:

GAF , North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, was recognized for its first-of-its-kind alliance with IBHS. Through this collaboration GAF has trained more than 1,100 roofing professionals from over 600 companies, rapidly expanding the national workforce capable of delivering FORTIFIED roofs. These companies accounted for 1/3 of all designations produced in 2025.

, North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, was recognized for its first-of-its-kind alliance with IBHS. Through this collaboration GAF has trained more than 1,100 roofing professionals from over 600 companies, rapidly expanding the national workforce capable of delivering FORTIFIED roofs. These companies accounted for 1/3 of all designations produced in 2025. Hecker Ridge Tiles was honored for proactively securing independent testing that enabled its tiles to meet FORTIFIED requirements, allowing homeowners to incorporate a distinctive Louisiana style of using tiles on the hips and ridges of otherwise shingled roofs.

was honored for proactively securing independent testing that enabled its tiles to meet FORTIFIED requirements, allowing homeowners to incorporate a distinctive Louisiana style of using tiles on the hips and ridges of otherwise shingled roofs. HRI Properties became the first multifamily developer to receive the award. The company was recognized for its continued commitment to incorporating FORTIFIED upgrades across its portfolio and for their behind-the-scenes work promoting resilient construction in low-moderate income developments.

Every FORTIFIED project must have third-party verification that the standard was met. As part of this process FORTIFIED evaluators collect documentation and submit their evaluation to IBHS for review. For the first time, IBHS presented Evaluator Efficiency Awards, highlighting the importance of this third-party verification process. Nine evaluators — three in each company size category — were recognized for having the lowest percentage of projects requiring additional documentation. These companies are:

AES - Asset Evaluation Services, LLC

Charles Brown & Associates

Darienne Breazeale

Disaster Smart Consultants

H&H Adjusters Inc

Integrity Building Companies, LLC

Michael J Turner Home Inspections

Peak Evaluations LLC

Property Loss Consultants LTD

IBHS also recognized providers who are building awareness and trust with homeowners in new ways. Ten companies received FORTIFIED Social Media Awards, honoring service providers who effectively connect homeowners to the science behind FORTIFIED through engaging and educational content. This year's recipients include:

Alliance Construction

Gulf Coast Construction and Restoration

Hermetic Roofing

Novare: The Roofing Professionals

Perdomo Roofing and Sheet Metal LLC

Solid Roofing

Stublen Roofing

Sunbelt Roofs

Wall2Wall Roofing & Construction

Wise Builders Roofing and Renovations

Proven performance that protects homeowners

The continued growth of the FORTIFIED program is supported by strong, real-world results. A study by the University of Alabama's Center for Risk and Insurance Research analyzing more than 40,000 properties impacted by Hurricane Sally found that homes built to the FORTIFIED standard were significantly less likely to file an insurance claim and experienced substantially reduced losses.

"These award recipients are not just meeting a standard, they're raising it," said Malik. "By improving quality, efficiency and homeowner understanding, they are helping more families return to stronger homes after a storm."

About the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS)

The IBHS mission is to conduct objective, scientific research to identify and promote effective actions that strengthen homes, businesses and communities against natural disasters and other causes of loss. Learn more at IBHS.org.

About FORTIFIED

FORTIFIED is a voluntary, beyond-code construction and re-roofing method to strengthen homes and businesses against severe weather, including high winds, hurricanes and tornadoes. Visit fortifiedhome.org to learn more about the program, including the designation process.

SOURCE Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety